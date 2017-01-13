Scouting Notebook: Leonard Fournette Interview, Reuben Foster Perfection & More

Two weeks ago, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen headlined a new mock draft with his name attached to the Chicago Bears at No. 3 overall. That move made some ripples through the draft community, with more than one scout asking me what I was thinking and others affirming the talent of the redshirt sophomore passer.

We'll have to wait until next year to talk more about Allen, though, as sources close to the quarterback told me late Wednesday night that he would return to school for the 2017 season.

That's one more hit to a quarterback class that still lacks a consensus No. 1 player—even after Deshaun Watson's play in the national title game—and makes the 2018 class look even better from afar.

Allen is out, but a trio of Clemson stars (Watson, Mike Williams and Wayne Gallman) are in the draft. So too is the trio of defensive backs from Ohio State—Marshon Lattimore, Malik Hooker and Gareon Conley—that each carry a first-round grade.

The deadline to enter (Jan. 16) is getting closer, while the head coaching market is starting to reach conclusions on the NFL side of things. We'll get to all that, and more, in this week's Scouting Notebook. Here's what you can find below:

Updated Round 2 Mock Draft

A 2017 linebacker with a perfect grade

Injury concerns for a top-ranked DL

3 Questions with LSU running back Leonard Fournette

...and five players to keep an eye on over the next four months

The Scout's Report

—The national title game featured a ton of future NFL talent. On the Alabama side, no one impressed more than linebacker Reuben Foster. Said one NFC scout, "He has a perfect grade on my board." Foster's range, instincts and tackling skills make him an easy prospect to like.



—Another top-tier Alabama prospect, Jonathan Allen, looks like a top-five player. But as one AFC personnel director told me, Allen's shoulder injuries will be an issue. He's had two shoulder surgeries at Alabama, and the director says there "may have been another that wasn't reported. We'll see."

—"Best player on the field. Period." That's what I got back from a scouting director during the game when I texted over some colorful praise of Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams. He's a big, tough, physical wide receiver with gliding speed. My comparison for him is A.J. Green. Williams should be a top-seven selection.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

—Four months away from the draft, a lot can change, but rival scouts I spoke to feel the Chicago Bears are looking hard at quarterbacks. "Every quarterback on the list, the Bears went to see multiple games this year. They're doing their homework."

—"Get the [Garett] Bolles kid up on your board. He's going to shoot up boards. Better than the Alabama [Cam Robinson] kid." That's what an NFC offensive line coach told me about the fast-rising Utah left tackle.

—Michigan star Jabrill Peppers announced to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel that he would forgo his final two years of college to declare for the NFL draft. No player in college football receives more hype than Peppers, but he ranks at No. 29 on my big board. The next four months are crucial, as teams generally draft on potential and athleticism over production, but the feeling I get from scouts is that the media has seriously overrated the multiposition Heisman candidate.



—Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans was a surprise entry into the 2017 draft class. Before starting my own evaluation, I texted a few scouts for which games to begin with. "I haven't studied the kid" is what one replied, explaining they didn't expect he would declare. "The traits look good, I'll tell you that much" is what another replied. Evans' tools will make the evaluation interesting, but after two quick games of study, I wasn't impressed with his touch or decision-making.

—While not draft-related, the coaching searches going on in the NFL right now do affect the draft. While getting background information on some of the new candidates, one person kept getting excellent reviews from scouts, agents, coaches and general managers: Sean McVay. The new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams is just 30 years old, but everyone I spoke to had positive things to say about his current abilities and his future as a head coach.

5 Names to Know

5. RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee

The 2017 running back class was billed all season long as this elite, rare group. Now that the names are known, the class looks good, but not all-time. That's caused by players like Nick Chubb and Royce Freeman going back to school, but also because players like Jalen Hurd didn't reach the levels expected of them.

One player at running back who exceeded expectations was Kamara. He's an explosive, dynamic back with true three-down ability. It was Kamara, not Hurd, who looked like the best NFL prospect on the Volunteers offense these last two seasons. He has a great shot to be drafted in the top 50.

4. WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia

A speedy wide receiver with good-enough size (5'11", 195 lbs), Shelton Gibson was a surprise entry into the draft. Coming out of West Virginia, the biggest concern is his route tree and the offensive system projecting him to the NFL. Leaving early is questionable, but perhaps Gibson got a favorable grade (I haven't heard either way) and wants to test the waters in a wide receiver class that has room for him to slide into Day 3.

3. S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut

A true sleeper at safety, Obi Melifonwu has the intelligence, range, tackling skills and leadership to be a starter in the NFL right out of the gate. He's gaining steam on my board (Round 3) and only rising with each viewing.

The Senior Bowl is a great chance for Melifonwu to showcase his ability to track the ball and play in true deep zones. An athletic freak, he has a great stage to shine in Mobile, Alabama, with all 32 teams watching his practices and play. With a big week there, look for Melifonwu to move into my top 75 or higher.

2. T Roderick Johnson, Florida State



In the last few drafts, an offensive tackle has gone much earlier than where you'll see them on my rankings. Ereck Flowers went top 10 in 2015 with a Round 3 grade. That same year, Donovan Smith went with pick No. 34 to Tampa Bay despite a ranking in the 60s. Could Roderick Johnson be this year's riser?

It's possible. He's a good athlete coming from an offense that routinely puts linemen into the NFL. The play on the field doesn't back it up, though. I see Johnson as too stiff and robotic to play in the fast-and-loose NFL as a left tackle. As a declared junior, Johnson will be going under the microscope for a more detailed look soon, but the early reviews aren't of a first-rounder.

1. QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Remember this guy? He was the top-ranked quarterback for many coming into the season and following a heartbreaking loss to Texas in overtime. Kizer didn't put up highlights on a bad Notre Dame team this year, but he's still very much in play as a top-10 player and pick.

With excellent size, mobility, arm strength and pinpoint ball placement, he has all the tools you'd want from a prospect. The biggest knocks will come from Kizer's lack of playing time, his benching by Brian Kelly during a poor performance against Stanford and footwork that needs to be improved when he doesn't have loads of time in the pocket.

3 Questions with: Leonard Fournette

Each week, I'll pose three questions to an NFL draft prospect, current player, agent or current scout. This week, I spoke with top-ranked running back Leonard Fournette.

Bleacher Report: The biggest question on everyone’s mind is the ankle. How are you feeling, and is it affecting your training at all?

Leonard Fournette: My ankle is doing fine. It’s not affecting my training. I had a high- and low-ankle sprain and a bone bruise in the fall during training, before the season, and like the doctor said, if I would have stayed out a couple more weeks following the beginning of the season, my ankle would have been healed properly in time. All it needed was time. The doc's rehab has been good, and I’m doing fine.

B/R: You’ve been in the spotlight since high school as a top prospect. How do you stay hungry with everyone projecting you as a Round 1 player for the last four years?

LF: It started with my mother and father by keeping me in church. Always telling me to remain humble and not let everything get to me. Where I’m from, my 'hood—the 7th Ward—I can see all my cousins and friends who are in jail and who look up to me. Every phone call I get from them, they’re telling me, "Never change who you are. Stay humble."

B/R: Your running style has been compared to Adrian Peterson and Todd Gurley. Which NFL backs have you seen that you’d compare your game to?

LF: I don’t watch any running backs at all and compare myself to them. The only reason I watch NFL games is to watch the LSU players who I played with or who I know, to see what they’re doing. To watch them ball out. At the end of the day, those were the guys I grinded with in college, and I get to see who’s balling in the NFL and see those guys inspire us to continue being great.

The Big Board

We're days away from knowing the final list of players to be eligible for the 2017 draft, while at the same time coaching holes are being filled all over the league. With a new top 300 board just released, now is a great chance to update the mock draft.

Updated 2 Round Mock Draft Pick Team Player 1 Cleveland DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina 3 Chicago QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame 4 Jacksonville DL Jonathan Allen, Alabama 5 Tennessee (f/Rams) WR Mike Williams, Clemson 6 New York Jets S Jamal Adams, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers S Malik Hooker, Ohio State 8 Carolina RB Leonard Fournette, LSU 9 Cincinnati LB Reuben Foster, Alabama 10 Buffalo TE O.J. Howard, Alabama 11 New Orleans DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee 12 Cleveland (f/Eagles) QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson 13 Arizona CB Quincy Wilson, Florida 14 Philadelphia (f/Vikings) RB Dalvin Cook, FSU 15 Indianapolis DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford 16 Baltimore WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan 17 Washington CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State 18 Tennessee CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan 20 Denver T Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin 21 Detroit DE Takkarist McKinley, UCLA 22 Miami DE Taco Charlton, Michigan 23 New York Giants DE Charles Harris, Missouri 24 Oakland LB Jarrad Davis, Florida 25 Seattle T Garett Bolles, Utah 26 Houston TE David Njoku, Miami 27 Green Bay EDGE Tim Williams, Alabama 28 Pittsburgh EDGE Ryan Anderson, Alabama 29 Atlanta DL Montravius Adams, Auburn 30 Kansas City CB Teez Tabor, Florida 31 New England Patriots RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford 32 Dallas Cowboys DE Carl Lawson, Auburn 33 Cleveland CB Sidney Jones, Washington 34 San Francisco WR John Ross, Washington 35 Chicago S Budda Baker, Washington 36 Jacksonville T Cam Robinson, Alabama 37 Los Angeles Rams G Dan Feeney, Indiana 38 New York Jets EDGE T.J. Watt, Wisconsin 39 Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Joe Mathis, Washington 40 Carolina CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson 41 Cincinnati DL Caleb Brantley, Florida 42 Buffalo QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech 43 New Orleans Saints QB Brad Kaaya, Miami 44 Philadelphia WR JuJu Smith Schuster, USC 45 Arizona S Justin Evans, Texas A&M 46 Minnesota G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky 47 Indianapolis RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee 48 Baltimore S Desmond King, Iowa 49 Washington RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas 50 Cleveland (f/Titans) LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State 51 Tampa Bay DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State 52 Denver TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech 53 Detroit LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State 54 Miami S Marcus Williams, Utah 55 New York Giants DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma 56 Oakland CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan 57 Seattle DE DeMarcus Walker, FSU 58 Houston T Dion Dawkins, Temple 59 Green Bay RB Jamaal Williams, BYU 60 Pittsburgh S Eddie Jackson, Alabama 61 Atlanta DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois 62 Kansas City EDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State 63 New England CB Corn Elder, Miami 64 Dallas TE Jordan Leggett, Clemson Matt Miller

Parting Shots

10. Two NFL head coaching jobs remain open, and one of those teams—the San Francisco 49ers—is also looking for a new general manager. With the aid of NFL.com's coaching tracker, here's an updated list of interviews on the jobs that remain open:

Buffalo Bills HC: Hired Sean McDermott (Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator). Interviewed: Anthony Lynn (interim HC), Harold Goodwin (Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator), McDermott, Vance Joseph (Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator)

Hired Sean McDermott (Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator). Interviewed: Anthony Lynn (interim HC), Harold Goodwin (Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator), McDermott, Vance Joseph (Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator) Denver Broncos HC: Hired Vance Joseph. Interviewed: Kyle Shanahan (Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator), Dave Toub (Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator), Joseph

Hired Vance Joseph. Interviewed: Kyle Shanahan (Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator), Dave Toub (Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator), Joseph Jacksonville Jaguars HC: Hired Doug Marrone (interim HC). Interviewed: Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator), Kyle Shanahan, Mike Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn

Hired Doug Marrone (interim HC). Interviewed: Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots offensive coordinator), Kyle Shanahan, Mike Smith (Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn Los Angeles Rams HC: Hired Sean McVay. Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Harold Goodwin, Vance Joseph, Matt Patricia (New England Patriots defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans linebacker coach), Teryl Austin (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (Carolina Panthers secondary coach)

Hired Sean McVay. Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Harold Goodwin, Vance Joseph, Matt Patricia (New England Patriots defensive coordinator), Anthony Lynn, Mike Vrabel (Houston Texans linebacker coach), Teryl Austin (Detroit Lions defensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (Carolina Panthers secondary coach) Los Angeles Chargers HC: Dave Toub, Teryl Austin, Sean McDermott, Matt Patricia, Mike Smith, Anthony Lynn

Dave Toub, Teryl Austin, Sean McDermott, Matt Patricia, Mike Smith, Anthony Lynn San Francisco 49ers HC: Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Vance Joseph, Sean McDermott, Anthony Lynn, Tom Cable (Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach)

Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Vance Joseph, Sean McDermott, Anthony Lynn, Tom Cable (Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach) San Francisco 49ers GM: Eliot Wolf (Green Bay Packers), George Paton (Minnesota Vikings), Jimmy Raye III (Indianapolis Colts), Trent Kirchner (Seattle Seahawks), Scott Fitterer (Seattle Seahawks), Louis Riddick (ESPN), Nick Caserio (New England Patriots), Brandon Beane (Carolina Panthers)

9. Another round of players accepted invitations from the Senior Bowl this week with the game nearly here. Here's a look at the updated rosters—which are, of course, subject to change:

Updated Senior Bowl Rosters QB C.J. Beathard, Iowa QB Josh Dobbs, Tennessee QB Chad Kelly, Ole Miss (injured) QB Sefo Liufau, Colorado QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt QB Antonio Pipkin, Tiffin QB Seth Russell, Baylor (injured) QB Davis Webb, California RB Corey Clement, Wisconsin RB Matt Dayes, NC State RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo RB Donnel Pumphrey, SDSU RB Jamaal Williams, BYU FB Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech FB Freddie Stevenson, FSU WR Amara Darboh, Michigan WR Travin Dural, LSU WR Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse WR Zay Jones, East Carolina WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Wash. WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M WR Fred Ross, Miss. State WR Jamari Staples, Louisville WR Ryan Switzer, North Carolina WR Trent Taylor, La. Tech WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma TE Evan Engram, Ole Miss TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama TE Cole Hikutini, Louisville TE Jeremy Sprinkle, Arkansas OT Zach Banner, USC OT Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt OT Julien Davenport, Bucknell OT Dion Dawkins, Temple OT Antonio Garcia, Troy OT Conor McDermott, UCLA OT Justin Senior, Miss. State OG Jessamen Dunker, Tenn. State OG Dan Feeney, Indiana OG Danny Isidora, Miami OG Dorian Johnson, Pitt OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky OG Jordan Morgan, Kutztown OG Taylor Moton, Western Michigan OG Nico Siragusa, SDSU OC Isaac Asiata, Utah OC Kyle Fuller, Baylor OC Tyler Orlosky, West Virginia OC Ethan Pocic, LSU OC Jon Toth, Kentucky DE Tarell Basham, Ohio DE Keionta Davis, UT-Chattanooga DE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova DE Carroll Phillips, Illinois DE Derek Rivers, Youngstown DE Isaac Rochell, Notre Dame DE Dawuane Smoot, Illinois DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State DE Chris Wormley, Michigan DT Montravius Adams, Auburn DT Ryan Glasgow, Michigan DT Jaleel Johnson, Iowa DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte DT Tanzel Smart, Tulane DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Alabama DT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, USC OLB Ryan Anderson, Alabama OLB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston OLB Jarrad Davis, Florida OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA OLB Haason Reddick, Temple ILB Alez Anzalone, Florida ILB Ben Boulware, Clemson ILB Ben Gedeon, Michigan ILB Connor Harris, Lindenwood ILB Harvey Langi, BYU ILB Duke Riley, LSU CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia CB Corn Elder, Miami CB Damontae Kazee, SDSU CB Desmond King, Iowa CB Brendan Langley, Lamar CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan CB Ezra Robinson, Tenn. State CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee CB Marquez White, FSU CB Tre'Davious White, LSU S Justin Evans, Texas A&M S Johnathan Ford, Auburn S Nate Gerry, Nebraska S Josh Harvey-Clemons, Louisville S Rayshawn Jenkins, Miami S John Johnson, Boston College S Marcus Maye, Florida S Obi Melifonwu, UConn www.seniorbowl.com

8. Why should players attend the Senior Bowl? Followers on Twitter peppered me with questions on Thursday about why Deshaun Watson should attend or why it's OK to skip a bowl game but players are pressured to attend the Senior Bowl. It's not an easy answer.

The Senior Bowl is a chance to make a statement in front of all 32 teams. Every team in the NFL sends a large group of scouts and coaches to Mobile for the week. The assembled NFL personnel watch practices, interview players, watch weigh-ins and do spend some time evaluating the game, but the most important part is what happens Tuesday through Thursday at those interviews and practices.

Teams want to see how well players respond to challenges and how they interact with NFL coaches. Teams want to see players improve throughout the week with pro coaching. And for quarterbacks, like Watson, teams want to see you perform outside the scope of your college offense.

There is a risk for injury, of course, but those are rare in a controlled practice setting like the Senior Bowl. And if you need tangible reasons to go, look at what the Senior Bowl did in improving the draft stock of Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott and even E.J. Manuel.

7. At 30 years old, can Sean McVay be successful? Yes, and so much will depend on the staff he puts together. A well-connected coach (his grandfather was general manager of the 49ers during the team's historic run), McVay will surround himself with veteran coaches who can handle their side of the ball while he handles the offensive play-calling and CEO role of the team.

The other side of the coin depends on personnel. The Rams are not a talented roster, and that blame falls on fired head coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead, whom the team is retaining.

Snead must give McVay the tools to work with. In his last stop, with Washington, McVay had a competent quarterback, a strong offensive line and veteran pass-catchers who could make plays. In Los Angeles, he inherits the NFL's worst offensive line, zero game-changing wide receivers and two young building blocks (Jared Goff and Todd Gurley) who looked flat-out awful in 2016.

Oh, and the team's two best secondary players (Trumaine Johnson, T.J. McDonald) are free agents. Good luck rebuilding that roster without a first-rounder in this draft.

The simple fact is that Snead did a bad job building this team. That comment won't do me any favors in getting inside information about the Rams moving forward, but it's true. This is a bad roster, notably on offense, and there isn't a direct path to improvement.

Can McVay be the quarterback whisperer that Goff needs? I have no doubt he'll be capable of scheming up an offense to suit the former No. 1 overall pick, but until the targets and protection improve, X's and O's can only take you so far.

The success of the Rams, and McVay, are in Snead's hands. And that's a scary place to be.

6. Last week's 140-character scouting reports on quarterbacks were well-received, so they're back. Up first, Ohio State offensive weapon Curtis Samuel:

Samuel: RB/WR combo with SPEED. Explosive open field movements. Can shift gears on the go. Fast feet. Schemed touches. Drops a ?. Day 2 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 13, 2017

5. Tight end David Njoku is a special athlete with a stock that's rising way up the board:

Njoku: Freak TE with rare agility. Lean body (add weight?). YAC machine. Box-out target. Can out run LB/DB to the ball. Flex TE. Rd1 target — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 12, 2017

4. Marshon Lattimore is one of three defensive backs Ohio State lost to the 2017 NFL draft. He has a shot to be the first one drafted:

Lattimore: Closing speed ++. Attacks the ball. NFL size/length. Off coverage ideal. Good ball skills. Tackler. Scheme versatile. Top 20 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 12, 2017

3. Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson had hype, but does he have Round 1 skills?:

Robinson: Big LT with heavy feet. Doesn't shoot hands consistently. Quick rush will get him. Off-field ?s. Stud run blocker w/toughness. Rd2 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 12, 2017

2. Budda Baker is one of the most exciting players in the draft class. In a single-high safety role, he can dominate:

Budda: Tyrann Jr. Ball skills and range. Former WR shows on tape. Short, small. Playmaker. Will crash run game. Range to make plays. Top 40 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 12, 2017

1. The January 16 deadline for players to declare for the 2017 NFL draft seems far away, but some are already announcing their intentions. The following players have confirmed they'll enter the draft:

QB Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech

QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (Fla.)

QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

QB Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson

RB James Conner, Pitt

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State

RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU

RB Wayne Gallman, Clemson

RB Brian Hill, Wyoming

RB Elijah Hood, North Carolina

RB Aaron Jones, UTEP

RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee

RB Marlon Mack, USF

RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

RB Jeremy McNichols, Boise State

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma

RB Samaje Perine, Oklahoma

RB Devine Redding, Indiana

RB Curtis Samuel, Ohio State

RB Stanley Williams, Kentucky

RB Joe Yearby, Miami (Fla.)

WR Noah Brown, Ohio State

WR KD Cannon, Baylor

WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

WR Shelton Gibson, West Virginia

WR Chris Godwin, Penn State

WR Derrick Griffin, Texas Southern

WR Chad Hansen, California

WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech

WR Jerome Lane, Akron

WR Josh Malone, Tennessee

WR Isaiah McKenzie, Georgia

WR Deon-Tay McManus, Marshall

WR Speedy Noil, Texas A&M

WR John Ross, Washington

WR Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC

WR Damore'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech

TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.)

TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland

OT Garett Bolles, Utah

OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin

OG Damien Mama, USC

DL Caleb Brantley, Florida

DL Davon Godchaux, LSU

DL Nazair Jones, North Carolina

DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State

DL Elijah Qualls, Washington

DL Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State

DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

DL Eddie Vanderdoes, UCLA

DL Charles Walker, Oklahoma

EDGE Derek Barnett, Tennessee

EDGE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

EDGE Charles Harris, Missouri

EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Miami (Fla.)

EDGE Garrett Sickels, Penn State

LB Alex Anzalone, Florida

LB Ukeme Eligwe, Georgia Southern

LB Jermaine Grace, Miami (Fla.)

LB Elijah Lee, Kansas State

LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State

LB Marcus Oliver, Indiana

LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern

LB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State

CB Sidney Jones, Washington

CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

CB Teez Tabor, Florida

CB Howard Wilson, Houston

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida

S Jamal Adams, LSU

S Budda Baker, Washington

S Malik Hooker, Ohio State

S Montae Nicholson, Michigan State

S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

S Marcus Williams, Utah

Matt Miller covers the NFL and NFL draft for Bleacher Report.