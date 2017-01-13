NFL Playoffs 2017: Schedule, Predictions and Odds for Divisional Round

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Somehow, the actual games took a backseat in the football-news world this week, as the San Diego Chargers' move to Los Angeles and coaching hires in Buffalo, L.A. (for the Rams and Bolts), Jacksonville and Denver took center stage.

That will all change this Saturday when Seattle and Atlanta kick things off to start the divisional round.

Let's take a look at this week's schedule, the latest odds and some predictions, with a focus on how Thursday's news may impact the games.

Divisional-Round Schedule, Predictions and Odds Matchup and Odds Date and Time TV Pick Seattle at Atlanta (-5, 51.5 O/U) Sat., Jan. 14 at 4:35 p.m. Fox Atlanta, 30-20 Houston at New England (-15, 44.5 O/U) Sat., Jan. 14 at 8:15 p.m. CBS New England, 31-10 Pittsburgh at Kansas City (-1.5, 44 O/U) Sun., Jan. 15 at 1:05 p.m. NBC Kansas City, 20-17 Green Bay at Dallas (-4.5, 51.5 O/U) Sun., Jan. 15 at 4:40 p.m. Fox Dallas, 27-24

Odds per OddsShark.

Seattle at Atlanta

The Seahawks may be getting a belated Christmas present in the form of running back C.J. Prosise, who has missed six weeks with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll said this to the press Thursday:

CJ Prosise is "getting back" per Carroll but will go all the way to game day. Made it through practice this week. #Seahawks — Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) January 12, 2017

Any optimism surrounding Prosise is a good sign. The running back looked fantastic in a 31-24 win at New England in Week 10 when he gained 153 yards. He's a force as a pass-catcher out of the backfield and could help the Seahawks control the time of possession against a high-octane Falcons offense that should not have too much difficulty scoring at home against a Hawks defense missing superstar safety Earl Thomas.

If Prosise is back, he and Thomas Rawls form a strong one-two running back punch, giving the Seahawks a chance to stay close, or even win the game.

Without Prosise, though, Atlanta's offensive attack might be too much for Seattle to overcome.

The Falcons lost to Seattle, 26-24 in CenturyLink Field in Week 6 with Thomas on the field. In the Georgia Dome, and without Thomas, the pendulum clearly swings in Atlanta's favor.

Houston at New England

The Texans need as many hands on deck as possible to upset the Patriots this Saturday.

They received some good news ahead of the matchup, as it looks like two defensive starters have a chance to return this weekend.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle:

John Simon (chest) and Quintin Demps (hamstring) practiced — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 12, 2017

Demps had five interceptions in his last six regular-season games, which buoyed him to an AFC Defensive Player of the Month award. He missed the wild-card tilt against Oakland, but after practicing the last two days (albeit in a limited capacity), he looks on track to play.

Simon had 51 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks in 11 games this season. He also earned himself a respectable 78.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Having both those starters back will no doubt help the Texans, but Houston still has too many problems on offense to stay competitive in this game.

Don't expect a 41-0 blowout by any means, especially with Demps and Simon primed to return, but take the Patriots to win comfortably.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Chiefs edge-rusher Justin Houston is the type of player who lives in offensive coordinators' nightmares on Saturday evenings. He can single-handedly ruin an offense's day.

Houston has battled through injuries this season, only playing four games, but things are looking up for the University of Texas standout, according to Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star:

Justin Houston was a full practice participant today. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) January 12, 2017

Houston had 22 sacks just two seasons ago. Needless to say, the Steelers offensive line has its hands full.

For Pittsburgh, it doesn't look good for tight end Ladarius Green, who missed practice again Thursday (concussion). When he's healthy and on the field, Green is a valuable second option (behind wide receiver Antonio Brown) through the air for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Green had a great game against a stout New York Giants defense this year, going for six catches, 110 yards and a touchdown in a 24-14 Steelers win.

This should be a heck of a game, but the return of Houston (and Green's absence) could put the Chiefs over the top. Give the slight edge to the Chiefs in a close win.

Green Bay at Dallas

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported that Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs) missed practice Thursday. His status for Sunday's game is in serious doubt. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network already reported that Nelson broke two ribs and that it didn't look good for Nelson to return this week.

Losing a superstar like Nelson certainly doesn't help the Packers' chances, although Green Bay proved capable of winning without him Sunday, defeating the New York Giants, 38-13 with Nelson out for most of the game.

Meanwhile, no one missed practice Thursday in Dallas. The biggest name on the injury report is offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who practiced on a limited basis with an ankle injury. He should be good to go Sunday barring a setback.

This game comes down to whether the Packers defense can stop Dallas' bread and butter, which is the run game. They couldn't do so in October when running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 157 yards in a 30-16 Cowboys win at Lambeau Field.

Expect Elliott to have another good game, and for Rodgers to continue his hot streak as well, even without Nelson on the field (presumably).

In the end, Dallas' running attack will be too much, vaulting the Cowboys to a close win.