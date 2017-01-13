Packers vs. Cowboys: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

On New Year's Day 1967, the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers faced each other for the NFL Championship and the right to go to the first-ever Super Bowl.

The Packers won that day, 34-27, and since then, Dallas and Green Bay have combined to win nine Super Bowls.

Dallas has a 4-3 record over Green Bay in playoff contests between the two teams. In four of those seven years, the winner of the game has gone on to win the Super Bowl.

Could this game mark the fifth time that happens? It's possible.

Let's take a look at the information surrounding this game and provide a quick breakdown and prediction.

Packers vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, January 15

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox

Odds: Cowboys (-4.5, 51.5 O/U), per OddsShark (as of Friday, January 13)

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Last Time Around

On October 16, the Cowboys defeated the Packers, 30-16 at Lambeau Field thanks to 157 rushing yards from running back Ezekiel Elliott and four Packer turnovers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also threw for three touchdowns, two of which went to slot receiver Cole Beasley.

Dallas did all this without star wideout Dez Bryant, who missed the game with a knee injury.

When the Packers Have the Ball

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 300-plus yards and four touchdowns in each of his last three games. He hasn't thrown an interception since November 13.

He's the best player in football right now, and even though he probably won't have No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson (who has missed practice all week) on Sunday, Rodgers can still find a way to win.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb emerged as a force last Sunday against New York with five catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns, including a Hail Mary reception at the end of the first half.

Fellow wideout Davante Adams also caught 12 touchdown passes this year.

The X-factor, however, may be tight end Jared Cook, who has seen 30 targets in his last four games. The Rodgers-Cook chemistry may be coming at a good time, as Dallas has found itself vulnerable against opposing tight ends.

Per Chris Raybon of 4for4 Football:

#Cowboys allowed 10.1 receptions, 102.7 yards, 0.8 TDs to TEs over the last 6 weeks of the regular season. — Chris Raybon (@ChrisRaybon) January 12, 2017

Furthermore, the Packers' offensive line has been lights-out this season. It enables Rodgers to dance around the pocket for a long time before finding an open receiver. Expect more of the same Sunday.

When the Cowboys Have the Ball

Simply put, it's difficult to see Green Bay slowing down Dallas whatsoever Sunday.

Green Bay's run defense had no shot against Ezekiel Elliott the first time these two teams played, and now Zeke has the advantage of playing in front of a raucous home crowd.

Green Bay's pass defense also gave up three touchdowns last time around without Dez Bryant on the field. Now he's back and likely looking for revenge after the infamous "no-catch" call when these two teams last met in the playoffs.

Furthermore, Brandon Marianne Lee of Pro Football Focus dropped this stat on Wednesday:

Reminder: Green Bay allowed an average of 188.6 receiving yards per game to opposing WRs, tied w/ TEN for most in league. #FantasyFootball — Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) January 8, 2017

This is a recipe for disaster for the Green Bay defense. The Cowboys can basically beat the Packers any way they want.

Special Teams

Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey and Packers kicker Mason Crosby are two of the most dependable at their position in the game. If this matchup comes down to a last-second field goal, chances are they won't choke under pressure.

As far as the return games go, Green Bay has allowed the most yards per kickoff in football (26.3).

Overall, Dallas ranks 10th in Special Teams DVOA, per Football Outsiders, while Green Bay is 20th.

Prediction

It doesn't seem like either defense has much of a chance stopping the other team on offense.

Both offenses are too hot, and both defenses are too mediocre, even though we've seen solid performances out of the Dallas and Green Bay Ds here and there in the last month of the season.

Still, the edge goes to Zeke and the 'Boys to run over the Packers and host their first NFC title game in 21 years.

Rodgers will keep it close, but in the end, the Dallas offensive attack will prove to be too much.

Pick: Cowboys, 27-24