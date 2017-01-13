NFL Playoff Picks: The Bettor's Guide to the Divisional Round

« Prev
1 of 5
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
NFL Playoff Picks: The Bettor's Guide to the Divisional Round
Matt Rourke/Associated Press
2.8K
Reads
4
Comments

In the Wild Card Round, every favorite covered. In what must have been a slaughtering of Vegas books by the public, we hope to bounce back during the divisional round in a four-game sample to get to .500 in the playoffs heading into the conference championship games.

As always, our lines come from OddsShark, which hosts as many Las Vegas and online books as you can count. We'll show you exactly where the best lines are, from a point perspective, on both sides of games.

We'll also reference TeamRankings.com, which allows users to check for specific trends, dating back to the 2003 regular season. With the help of those outlets, we'll try to get over that speed bump of a Wild Card Round result.

Record ATS total: 109-126-3

Record ATS last week: 0-4

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.