NFL Playoff Picks: The Bettor's Guide to the Divisional Round

Best home line: Atlanta -5

Best away line: Seattle +5

On the road this season, in eight games, the Seattle Seahawks have only scored 127 points. That's the fourth-worst mark in the NFL, an average of just 15.88 points per game.

At home this season, in eight games, the Atlanta Falcons have scored 280 points. That's the best mark in the NFL, an average of 35 points per game.

On paper, this looks like a huge split. And it's even bigger when you consider the loss of Seattle free safety Earl Thomas. This is what the Seahawks did in the regular season without Thomas, who previously hadn't missed a game in his NFL career before breaking his leg against the Carolina Panthers in December:

38-10 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers.

24-3 win on a short week against the Los Angeles Rams, who fired their head coach just three days prior.

34-31 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home.

25-23 win, by the skin of their teeth, against a 2-14 San Francisco 49ers team.

They went 1-3 against the spread, looking off defensively, until they went up against an injured Matthew Stafford when they played the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, who will in all likelihood be this season's NFL MVP, is about as far from a banged-up passer as you can get.

Seattle's home-away splits might be significant in the playoffs too. They've only played four road playoff games in Russell Wilson's career: when they beat an injured Robert Griffin III as a rookie, when they lost to Atlanta, when they won a 10-9 game on a missed field goal against the Minnesota Vikings and when they went down 31-0 to the Carolina Panthers at the half last season.

Atlanta. Big.

The pick: Atlanta -5