Bleacher Report's Daily Football Fix for January 11

Check out five of the top NFL and NCAA football headlines from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Clemson vs. Alabama: Ratings for 2017 College Football Championship Revealed

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson produced an overnight rating of 15.3 for the network, a slight dip from last year's 15.8, according to Derek Volner of ESPN MediaZone .

Jerry Reese Comments on Eli Manning's Future as Giants' Starting QB

ESPN.com's . "But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line. So we will look into that as we move into the offseason." "We always think about every position," New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese said of the potential to replace Eli Manning, per Jordan Raanan . "But Eli is 36, and we have started to think about who is the next quarterback, and who is in line. So we will look into that as we move into the offseason."

Jabrill Peppers Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

" Jabrill Peppers said in an interview with Sports Illustrated 's . " I'm choosing between cementing my legacy as a college player and starting my pro legacy. It's something you dream of when you were a kid. I was torn between the two." It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do,"Peppers said in an interview with Sports Illustrated Pete Thamel . "

Jamaal Charles Injury Update: Chiefs RB Discusses Injured Knee and Future

"There's been speculation that I tried to come back too quick, or that I wasn't ready, but I honestly don't think me coming back to play is what caused this to happen," Jamaal Charles said of this year's injury's on his website . "I think, if anything, I was doing too much extra work on top of what I was doing with the team and the trainers."

AP College Football Poll 2016-17: Final Top 25 Rankings After CFP Championship

The AP released the season-ending Top 25 poll. Clemson, Alabama, USC, Washington and Oklahoma rounded out the top five.

