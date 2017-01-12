Seahawks vs. Falcons: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Every big football fan can rattle off all-time postseason classics, such as The Catch, The Catch II and The Comeback. (And those are only the ones that start with the letter "C.")

Sometimes, however, great playoff games that belong in the classic discussion slip through the cracks of time.

Such is the case for the Seahawks-Falcons divisional-round game four seasons ago, which isn't talked about as much as it should be.

Seattle was down 20-0 at halftime (and 27-7 after three quarters) against Atlanta in the Georgia Dome, but rookie quarterback Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom came storming back to take a 28-27 lead with 31 seconds remaining after a Marshawn Lynch touchdown run.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan then engineered his own quick drive, with a 22-yard strike to wide receiver Harry Douglas and a 19-yard pass to tight end Tony Gonzalez, leading to a 49-yard field goal from Matt Bryant.

But the game still wasn't over. The Falcons tried a squib kick that traveled only 19 yards, leading to a last-gasp Hail Mary opportunity for Seattle.

Wilson threw deep looking for wideout Doug Baldwin, but the ball was intercepted by...wide receiver Julio Jones, who was in the game to play defense for one play. Of course.

If this game comes close to that one in terms of drama and excitement, we are in for a treat.

Here's a look at the basic information for Saturday's game as well as a quick preview and prediction.

Seahawks vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Saturday, January 14 at 4:35 p.m. ET

Where: Georgia Dome in Atlanta

TV: Fox

Odds: Falcons (-5, 51 O/U), per OddsShark (as of Thursday, January 12)

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Last Time Around

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

These two teams also faced off this season, with the Seahawks coming away with a 26-24 win at home in Week 6.

This time, it was the Falcons who made a big comeback, scoring three touchdowns in the third quarter (all on Ryan touchdown passes) to turn a 17-3 deficit into a 24-17 lead.

However, a Seattle touchdown cut the lead to 24-23 (the extra point was blocked), and then the Seahawks drove for a game-winning field goal after an Earl Thomas interception.

Atlanta had one last shot but went four-and-out. The Falcons cried foul after a potential pass interference penalty on Richard Sherman did not get called on fourth down, but the refs did not call it and the game ended after three Wilson kneeldowns.

When Seattle Has the Ball

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seattle has a big problem on Saturday, and his name is Vic Beasley, edge-rusher for the Falcons.

Beasley led the league in sacks (15.5) and forced fumbles (6). As Evan Silva of Rotoworld noted:

#Falcons EDGE Vic Beasley had a monster breakout year & #Seahawks OL can't block anyone on the road. Big mismatch in ATL favor. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 9, 2017

Seattle allowed 42 sacks this season, the sixth-highest total in football. The offensive line has struggled to protect Wilson all year. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus also added this nugget:

I don't think it'll be today, but this sequence with @PFF ranks is what's going to be the end of the #Seahawks somewhere down the line pic.twitter.com/LKzb89xSDJ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 8, 2017

If Wilson gets time, he should be able to find holes in the Falcons secondary to exploit, but that's a big if.

When Atlanta Has the Ball

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Although the Seahawks had little trouble against Detroit in a 26-6 win last Saturday without All-Pro safety Earl Thomas, they might have more difficulty against the Falcons' high-octane offense, which scored the most points in the NFL this season.

Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com broke it down even further: "The Seahawks were the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL with Thomas in the regular season, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency rankings. Without him, they dropped to No. 30. Steven Terrell held his own against the Detroit Lions, but the Falcons are sure to go after him in this game."

The Falcons finished first in pass DVOA and seventh in run DVOA, per Football Outsiders, so they have the capability of beating teams both ways.

The problem for them is that Seattle's run defense is especially strong (second in DVOA), so running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman may find things difficult Saturday. (They did earlier this season against Seattle, combining for just 50 rushing yards on 17 carries.)

That being said, Ryan threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, and Julio Jones caught seven passes for 139 yards and a touchdown with Thomas on the field.

Without Thomas, and with both teams now playing in the Georgia Dome, the Falcons passing attack could have a big day.

Special Teams

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Normally dependable Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka has had a rough year, missing six of 35 extra-point tries. He has hit 33 of 37 field-goal attempts, however, and has been nothing short of a strong asset for almost all of his six-year Seattle tenure.

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant is 41 years old, and with the way he kicked this year, you almost get the sense that he could be doing this at 50 (only half-joking).

Bryant made 34 of his 37 field-goal attempts and missed only one of 57 extra-point attempts. He went 6-of-8 on field goals from 50-plus yards. Simply put, he's a gigantic asset for the Falcons.

Both teams finished in the top half of the league overall in special teams play, per Football Outsiders, with the Falcons taking eighth and the Seahawks 13th. Seattle just picked up all-time special teams great Devin Hester to return kicks and punts to replace the injured Tyler Lockett.

Prediction

The stat that is too hard to ignore is 3-4-1. That is Seattle's road record this season. The Hawks just aren't nearly as good away from the Pacific Northwest, and now they are being asked to fly cross-country to face a well-rested Falcons team that is out for revenge after losing to Seattle earlier this season.

Without Thomas and with a leaky offensive line, Seattle is in big trouble.

Prediction: Atlanta 30, Seattle 20