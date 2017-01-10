Kirk Cousins Shreds Own Franchise Record for Single-Season Passing Yards

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins finished the 2016 regular season amassing a franchise-record 4,917 passing yards, per NFL Communications. His efforts this season surpassed the previous mark he set just a season ago (4,166) by a whopping 751 yards.

The increased passing total likely stemmed from the fact that Cousins also attempted a franchise-record 606 passes, but he also posted an efficient 8.11 yards-per-pass-attempt mark. He managed to pass for 25 touchdowns while throwing just 12 interceptions on the campaign, but it wasn't enough to earn the Redskins a playoff berth.

Washington finished the season 8-7-1, with its playoff hopes dashed in a Week 17 loss to the New York Giants. Cousins completed his year on a low note as well, throwing two interceptions in the final chapter, including one in the penultimate drive that essentially sealed the team's fate.

The third-year signal-caller played 2016 under the franchise tag, earning just south of $20 million for his efforts in 2016. Should the team not reach an agreement prior to the 2017 season, Washington may elect to go the same route with Cousins next year, per ESPN.

There is still plenty of time for the two sides to reach an agreement, but it seems likely he will remain in the nation's capital for at least one more campaign. While the team hasn't been dominant, it has a winning record in both seasons with Kirk Cousins under the helm from start to finish and may have a bright future if he can settle into a permanent job.