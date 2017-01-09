NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Wild Card Weekend is complete, with the average margin of victory clocking in at a staggering 19 points.
Hopefully, things get a little more exciting in the divisional round.
Let's take a look at the updated win-loss records for all the playoff teams (including the ones eliminated), updated power rankings and some analysis at the end.
|Team
|Record
|New England Patriots
|14-2
|Dallas Cowboys
|13-3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12-4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|12-5
|Oakland Raiders
|12-5
|Atlanta Falcons
|11-5
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-5-1
|Green Bay Packers
|11-6
|New York Giants
|11-6
|Houston Texans
|10-7
|Miami Dolphins
|10-7
|Detroit Lions
|9-8
|Rank
|Team
|1
|New England Patriots
|2
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|8
|Houston Texans
|9
|New York Giants
|10
|Miami Dolphins
|11
|Detroit Lions
|12
|Oakland Raiders
|13
|Denver Broncos
|14
|Tennessee Titans
|15
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|16
|Washington Redskins
|17
|Minnesota Vikings
|18
|Baltimore Ravens
|19
|Indianapolis Colts
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|21
|New Orleans Saints
|22
|Arizona Cardinals
|23
|Buffalo Bills
|24
|Cincinnati Bengals
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|26
|San Diego Chargers
|27
|Los Angeles Rams
|28
|New York Jets
|29
|Chicago Bears
|30
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers at No. 3
The Packers played one of the finest games of any NFL team this season in a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants, vaulting into the top three over teams with better records.
Aaron Rodgers was simply outstanding, throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to wide receiver Randall Cobb at the end of the first half.
He did most of his work without wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter.
Almost as impressive was the Packers defense, which held the Giants to 13 points and kept wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in check (four catches for 28 yards). Linebacker Jake Ryan in particular had a huge day with 12 total tackles.
Top-graded @Packers on D today— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 9, 2017
LB Jake Ryan 93.6
CB Damarious Randall 88.8
DI Mike Daniels 80.4
CB Micah Hyde 78.6#NYGvsGB pic.twitter.com/w2UkBoyocp
Green Bay is smoking hot right now and on a seven-game winning streak. It's hard to see any defense slowing the Pack down at this point.
Pittsburgh at No. 4
The Steelers are also flying high after winning last eight games. They defeated Miami 30-12 Sunday in a game that seemed like more of a blowout than the 18-point margin indicates.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell once again proved why he is one of the best players in football with 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
ESPN Stats & Info posted this note about Bell:
Le'Veon Bell: 165 rushing yards and counting. That's the most in a playoff game in @steelers history. pic.twitter.com/Qy0Q7D6Tqk— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2017
The defense also played great. The Steelers held Miami to just six points through the first 54 minutes of the game.
The only reason why they rank behind the Packers for the No. 4 spot is because Green Bay played (and crushed) a superior opponent, but Pittsburgh is still playing fantastic football right now.
Atlanta at No. 6
The Falcons might be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but I have them at No. 6 in the power rankings because their defense has not played well this season.
Atlanta has given up 406 points. To put that in perspective, only five teams allowed more this year, none of whom made the playoffs. The 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars even allowed fewer points (400).
Digging a little deeper, the Falcons finished 27th in defense and 29th against the run, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA statistic.
Atlanta found success this season thanks to a fantastic offense, but unless the defense starts playing better and more consistently, it's hard to place the Falcons in the top five.