NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Wild Card Weekend is complete, with the average margin of victory clocking in at a staggering 19 points.

Hopefully, things get a little more exciting in the divisional round.

Let's take a look at the updated win-loss records for all the playoff teams (including the ones eliminated), updated power rankings and some analysis at the end.

Updated Playoff Records Team Record New England Patriots 14-2 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 12-5 Oakland Raiders 12-5 Atlanta Falcons 11-5 Seattle Seahawks 11-5-1 Green Bay Packers 11-6 New York Giants 11-6 Houston Texans 10-7 Miami Dolphins 10-7 Detroit Lions 9-8

NFL Power Rankings Rank Team 1 New England Patriots 2 Dallas Cowboys 3 Green Bay Packers 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Atlanta Falcons 7 Seattle Seahawks 8 Houston Texans 9 New York Giants 10 Miami Dolphins 11 Detroit Lions 12 Oakland Raiders 13 Denver Broncos 14 Tennessee Titans 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 Washington Redskins 17 Minnesota Vikings 18 Baltimore Ravens 19 Indianapolis Colts 20 Philadelphia Eagles 21 New Orleans Saints 22 Arizona Cardinals 23 Buffalo Bills 24 Cincinnati Bengals 25 Carolina Panthers 26 San Diego Chargers 27 Los Angeles Rams 28 New York Jets 29 Chicago Bears 30 Jacksonville Jaguars 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers at No. 3

The Packers played one of the finest games of any NFL team this season in a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants, vaulting into the top three over teams with better records.

Aaron Rodgers was simply outstanding, throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to wide receiver Randall Cobb at the end of the first half.

He did most of his work without wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter.

Almost as impressive was the Packers defense, which held the Giants to 13 points and kept wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in check (four catches for 28 yards). Linebacker Jake Ryan in particular had a huge day with 12 total tackles.

Top-graded @Packers on D today

LB Jake Ryan 93.6

CB Damarious Randall 88.8

DI Mike Daniels 80.4

CB Micah Hyde 78.6#NYGvsGB pic.twitter.com/w2UkBoyocp — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 9, 2017

Green Bay is smoking hot right now and on a seven-game winning streak. It's hard to see any defense slowing the Pack down at this point.

Pittsburgh at No. 4

The Steelers are also flying high after winning last eight games. They defeated Miami 30-12 Sunday in a game that seemed like more of a blowout than the 18-point margin indicates.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell once again proved why he is one of the best players in football with 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN Stats & Info posted this note about Bell:

Le'Veon Bell: 165 rushing yards and counting. That's the most in a playoff game in @steelers history. pic.twitter.com/Qy0Q7D6Tqk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2017

The defense also played great. The Steelers held Miami to just six points through the first 54 minutes of the game.

The only reason why they rank behind the Packers for the No. 4 spot is because Green Bay played (and crushed) a superior opponent, but Pittsburgh is still playing fantastic football right now.

Atlanta at No. 6

The Falcons might be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but I have them at No. 6 in the power rankings because their defense has not played well this season.

Atlanta has given up 406 points. To put that in perspective, only five teams allowed more this year, none of whom made the playoffs. The 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars even allowed fewer points (400).

Digging a little deeper, the Falcons finished 27th in defense and 29th against the run, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA statistic.

Atlanta found success this season thanks to a fantastic offense, but unless the defense starts playing better and more consistently, it's hard to place the Falcons in the top five.