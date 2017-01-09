NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
NFL Playoff Standings 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
543
Reads
0
Comments

Wild Card Weekend is complete, with the average margin of victory clocking in at a staggering 19 points.

Hopefully, things get a little more exciting in the divisional round.

Let's take a look at the updated win-loss records for all the playoff teams (including the ones eliminated), updated power rankings and some analysis at the end.

Updated Playoff Records
Team Record
New England Patriots 14-2
Dallas Cowboys 13-3
Kansas City Chiefs 12-4
Pittsburgh Steelers 12-5
Oakland Raiders 12-5
Atlanta Falcons 11-5
Seattle Seahawks 11-5-1
Green Bay Packers 11-6
New York Giants 11-6
Houston Texans 10-7
Miami Dolphins 10-7
Detroit Lions 9-8
NFL Power Rankings
Rank Team
1 New England Patriots
2 Dallas Cowboys
3 Green Bay Packers
4 Pittsburgh Steelers
5 Kansas City Chiefs
6 Atlanta Falcons
7 Seattle Seahawks
8 Houston Texans
9 New York Giants
10 Miami Dolphins
11 Detroit Lions
12 Oakland Raiders
13 Denver Broncos
14 Tennessee Titans
15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 Washington Redskins
17 Minnesota Vikings
18 Baltimore Ravens
19 Indianapolis Colts
20 Philadelphia Eagles
21 New Orleans Saints
22 Arizona Cardinals
23 Buffalo Bills
24 Cincinnati Bengals
25 Carolina Panthers
26 San Diego Chargers
27 Los Angeles Rams
28 New York Jets
29 Chicago Bears
30 Jacksonville Jaguars
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Cleveland Browns

     

Green Bay Packers at No. 3

The Packers played one of the finest games of any NFL team this season in a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants, vaulting into the top three over teams with better records.

Aaron Rodgers was simply outstanding, throwing for 362 yards and four touchdowns, including a Hail Mary to wide receiver Randall Cobb at the end of the first half.

He did most of his work without wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who left the game with a rib injury in the second quarter.

Almost as impressive was the Packers defense, which held the Giants to 13 points and kept wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in check (four catches for 28 yards). Linebacker Jake Ryan in particular had a huge day with 12 total tackles.

Green Bay is smoking hot right now and on a seven-game winning streak. It's hard to see any defense slowing the Pack down at this point.

     

Pittsburgh at No. 4

The Steelers are also flying high after winning last eight games. They defeated Miami 30-12 Sunday in a game that seemed like more of a blowout than the 18-point margin indicates.

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell once again proved why he is one of the best players in football with 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN Stats & Info posted this note about Bell:

The defense also played great. The Steelers held Miami to just six points through the first 54 minutes of the game.

The only reason why they rank behind the Packers for the No. 4 spot is because Green Bay played (and crushed) a superior opponent, but Pittsburgh is still playing fantastic football right now.

     

Atlanta at No. 6

The Falcons might be the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but I have them at No. 6 in the power rankings because their defense has not played well this season.

Atlanta has given up 406 points. To put that in perspective, only five teams allowed more this year, none of whom made the playoffs. The 3-13 Jacksonville Jaguars even allowed fewer points (400).

Digging a little deeper, the Falcons finished 27th in defense and 29th against the run, according to Football Outsiders' DVOA statistic.

Atlanta found success this season thanks to a fantastic offense, but unless the defense starts playing better and more consistently, it's hard to place the Falcons in the top five.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.