NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top Free Agents and Trade Targets for 2017 Offseason

After one day of playoff action, we've narrowed the field of possible Super Bowl participants down to 10 teams. The Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions join the group of franchises that are already looking ahead to the offseason.

We're here today to take our own look ahead to the offseason. There is likely to be a number of intriguing free agents hitting the open market when the new league year begins on March 9 at 4 p.m. ET. Guys like Kirk Cousins, Jamie Collins and Andrew Whitworth are slated to become unrestricted free agents.

These are the types of players that can help improve a talent-starved roster almost immediately. In addition to the guys who are sure to be available, there are players who could become available via trade.

Today, we're going to examine the latest buzz surrounding both groups of players, along with our takes on their current and potential offseason situations.

Latest Buzz

Mike Glennon Could be a Hot Commodity

There is no shortage of teams in need of a competent signal-caller right now in the NFL. A lack of a serviceable quarterback is part of the reason why teams like the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears are selecting high in this year's draft.

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a sure thing at the position in this year's draft—at least not to this point in the evaluation process. This is likely to lead to high demand for quarterbacks on the open market.

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is probably the top guy scheduled for free agency, but it would make sense for the Redskins to retain him. If Cousins doesn't hit free agency, the top guy might just become Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Mike Glennon.

Glennon is a former second-round pick with 18 career starts under his belt. He has more than enough size for the position (6'6" and 225 pounds), and he has passed for 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions during his time as a pro. He holds a career completion percentage of 59.4 and a passer rating of 84.6.

The fact that Glennon is somewhat experienced helps his value, but that fact he doesn't have much more than a season of film helps even more. There is likely to be one team out there that views his strengths and decides it can turn Glennon into a star.

"Glennon is an unrestricted free agent and could fetch $13-15 million per year on his next deal—maybe more depending on the number of teams bidding," ESPN's Adam Schefter recently wrote.

Glennon isn't the type of name that's going to really excite a fanbase, any fans of any team that signs him should remember this:

At least Glennon has 11 more NFL starts than Brock Osweiler did when the Houston Texans signed him to a deal worth $37 million guaranteed.

Broncos May Have No Interest in Tony Romo

Though Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is not set to become a free agent this offseason, there's a chance the team moves to release or trade him. This is largely because Dak Prescott has established himself as the guy, and Romo still has three years remaining on a hefty contract.

Trading Romo would make the most sense for Dallas because he has roughly $20 million in guaranteed money yet to be paid. For Dallas to do a deal, though, the team would have to find a willing trade partner.

Given Romo's age (36) and contract, he would make the most sense for a team that is ready to win now. The Denver Broncos are one such team that stands out, but they may not realistically have any interest.

ESPN's Ed Werder recently explained his take on the situation to Cowlishaw and Dennis on KESN-FM:

I still think they like Trevor Siemian a lot and they've got a big investment in Paxton Lynch, who may still be yet another year away from playing. And the very strong sense I got, not saying who I spoke to, is that John Elway has little or no interest in Tony Romo at this point because of concerns about his durability and the contract situation.

As Werder pointed out, the Broncos do have a pair of quarterbacks that appear to be in the big-picture plan at the position. Addressing the position might not be as big of a goal this offseason as, say, fixing a run defense that allowed 130.3 yards per game on the ground, fourth-most in the NFL.

If the Broncos aren't interested in Romo, this might open the door for a team like the Texans. Houston just advanced past the opening round of the postseason despite an average day from Osweiler (14-of-25 for 168 yards and a touchdown). If the Texans are willing to admit Osweiler was a mistake and move on from him, Romo could be an intriguing option.

Whatever the case, I'd assume Romo will try to land with a playoff-caliber team if he has any say at all on his future.

Jamie Collins Could be Available—for a Price

Linebacker Jamie Collins is good enough that the New England Patriots were able to trade him to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round pick, despite the fact he will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

For his time with the Patriots this season, Collins was rated sixth overall among all 4-3 outside linebackers by Pro Football Focus. He was only rated 83rd among 3-4 outside linebackers by Pro Football Focus for his time with the Browns this season.

Fortunately, Cleveland's recent hire of Gregg Williams, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, could mean a return to a 4-3 role for Collins:

The #Browns have fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton and are hiring former #Rams DC Gregg Williams, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2017

This, of course, is assuming the Browns are able to retain Collins. The linebacker has made it quite clear that money is going to be high on his priority list this offseason. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Collins is only interested in returning to Cleveland at the right price:

#Browns LB Jamie Collins said he would like to stay here, likes teammates, but money needs to be right to re-sign — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) December 30, 2016

If the Browns aren't willing to cough up the kind of money that Collins is looking for, their options are to use the franchise tag or to allow him to hit the market. If Collins does hit the market, he could become one of the most desirable defenders available.

As is his view with the Browns, though, Collins may only be interested in signing with a team if the money is right where he wants it to be. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, that amount was right around $11 million per year when he was with New England:

I'm told Collins turned down $11m per year from the Patriots. Franchise Tag should be around $15m this spring — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 31, 2016

This would make Collins roughly the sixth-highest-paid linebacker in the league if he were getting his desired salary this season.

If any team wants Collins, including the Browns, he isn't going to come cheap.

*All contract information via Spotrac.