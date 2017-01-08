NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Coverage and Predictions for Wild Card Sunday

The first round of the NFL playoffs continues Sunday with two very different matchups.

In the early afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will make their return to the postseason after an eight-year absence when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Dolphins are heavy underdogs (11 points, per OddsShark) headed into this matchup, which has the makings of a blowout.

The nightcap will take place at Lambeau Field, where the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers. The home team is favored by five points in what should be a close contest.

The only similarity between the two matchups is that both games will be played in subfreezing temperatures.

Let's take a look at the TV coverage for the game, offer some predictions and provide the latest notes and quotes from around the beat:

2017 NFL Playoffs: Sunday's Wild Card Games Time (ET) Matchup TV Pick 1:05 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh CBS 27-13, PIT 4:40 p.m. New York Giants at Green Bay Fox 20-17, GB

Miami at Pittsburgh

If the Dolphins are nervous about making their first postseason appearance in eight years, then they aren't showing it publicly. In fact, they are so loose that they invited a DJ, Derek Walin of Miami's Club LIV, to perform during a practice.

Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel wrote the following on Friday:

Considering the Dolphins' locker room this week has resembled the let-out of a party where everyone's had such a good time that nobody wants to go home, it is safe to say everyone in Davie want the good times to keep rolling. 'They've worked really hard, [practicing in] pads on Wednesday and they practiced really well,' Dolphins coach Adam Gase said in explaining the DJ. 'It was a great vibe at practice, and guys were fired up about that. We got a lot of requests [for different DJs] already moving forward.'

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, they may be without No. 1 cornerback Byron Maxwell, who did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

In Pittsburgh, tight end Ladarius Green, who played great (six catches, 110 yards, one touchdown) in a big 24-14 win over the Giants on December 4, missed practice Friday and is listed as questionable, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Fowler wrote about Green more in depth:

Green had emerged as the offense's No. 2 receiving option behind Antonio Brown, posting 274 yards during a four-game stretch before missing the final two games of the regular season. If Green sits, the Steelers will likely use Xavier Grimble in a specialized pass-catching role while starter Jesse James handles every-down duties. That plan worked in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, who gave up a 20-yard touchdown to Grimble in the first quarter.

Maxwell and Green would be big losses for any team, but it would be much more difficult for the Dolphins to overcome the absence one of their best defensive players.

Green is a vital asset for the Steelers, but Pittsburgh has two major offensive weapons in running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The latter, in particular, should have a field day Sunday if Maxwell can't go. The cornerback helped hold Brown to four catches and 39 yards in Miami's 30-15 win over Pittsburgh in October. Without him, Brown will be much more difficult to stop. The Steelers should be able to coast to victory.

New York Giants at Green Bay

Much like Miami, the Giants seem confident and relaxed after a long absence from the playoffs.

The Giants wide receivers, in fact, went to Miami on Monday to relax on their off day. On Thursday, Odell Beckham Jr. joked around in the locker room with a wrestling mask.

On the other side of the ball, the Giants secondary now has a name: the NYPD (New York Pass Defense). The original NYPD, the New York Police Department, got wind of the moniker and came by to drop off hats to their namesakes, per Tom Rock of Newsday.

In Green Bay, the Packers are fairly healthy. Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette provided this note Thursday:

Overall health of #Packers roster in good place today. CB Quinten Rollins, RB James Starks only 2 players not practicing. Both concussions. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 5, 2017

This game is a tough one to call. The Packers have a hot offense (30.8 points per game in their last six contests, all wins), while the Giants have the second-best scoring defense in football. Neither team has a dependable running game.

New York has had issues passing this season (ranked 21st in the league, per Football Outsiders). The Packers have had problems stopping the pass (ranked 22nd in the league).

In a game that amounts to a coin flip, the slight edge goes to the home team. Expect a great game at Lambeau on Sunday.