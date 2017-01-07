Giants vs. Packers: Updated Odds, TV Info and Prediction for Wild-Card Game

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Looking at the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, it's clear which game is the crown jewel.

There are two potential blowouts (or at least fairly non-competitive games) on the schedule in Seattle and Pittsburgh, and then there's the Oakland Raiders-Houston Texans game, where the first team to 20 points wins...if either team gets that far.

Then we have the New York Giants vs. the Green Bay Packers, a battle between a team that's won nine of its last 11 against a team that's won its last six.

A team with the second-best scoring defense in the NFL against a team that's averaged nearly 31 points per game in its last six.

A team with arguably the best and most exciting wide receiver in football (Odell Beckham Jr.) against a team with arguably the best and most exciting quarterback in football (Aaron Rodgers).

Let's take a look at the game details before diving into three predictions.

Game Details

When: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 44.5 (per OddsShark)

Spread: Green Bay (-5.5)

Prediction No. 1: The Running Games Will Stall

Al Bello/Getty Images

This isn't a huge surprise, as the Giants rushed for only 3.5 yards per carry this season. On the other side, the Packers don't have anyone who ran for more than 500 yards this year, and they are facing the third-best run defense in football, per Football Outsiders.

Running the football effectively would be a big key for the Giants in particular, as they could control the time of possession, keep Rodgers off the field and quiet the hometown crowd.

However, considering the Giants' run game has sputtered all year, it's a tough ask against a Packers defense that is fairly decent (14th, per Football Outsiders).

Prediction No. 2: Jared Cook, X-Factor

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's strange to say that Packers tight end Jared Cook might do more damage than anyone else on Green Bay's offense Sunday, given that he shares the same field as Rodgers and wide receivers Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb (who was the X-Factor in Green Bay's Week 5 win over New York) and Davante Adams.

The Giants have one big weakness on defense: They can't cover the tight end. Football Outsiders has them at 26th in the league, but it feels even worse.

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in one half before breaking his foot.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green went for six catches, 110 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten had nine catches for 66 yards in Week 1.

The list goes on.

Cook has been used more frequently lately; he has eight targets in two of his last three games. Furthermore, he had a monster performance against Washington on Nov. 20 with six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Don't be surprised if Cook is this game's MVP.

Prediction No. 3: Packers 20, Giants 17 (OT)

This is the hardest game to call on the weekend. It almost seems unfair that one of these teams has to go home early, as both are playing great football right now.

It's a coin flip on paper, so give the slight edge to the home team in a classic. Rodgers makes a big play late to help seal the victory.