NFL Playoff Picture 2017: AFC, NFC Brackets, Scenarios and Championship Odds

After 256 games, the 2016 NFL season is down to its final 11.

Here is the NFL playoff bracket, the latest Super Bowl odds and three scenarios you might see play out this postseason.

NFL Playoff Bracket

Super Bowl LI Odds AFC Team Odds New England Patriots (14-2) 19-10 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) 8-1 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) 37-4 Houston Texans (9-7) 66-1 Oakland Raiders (12-4) 66-1 Miami Dolphins (10-6) 75-1 NFC Team Odds Dallas Cowboys (13-3) 9-2 Green Bay Packers (10-6) 7-1 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) 8-1 New York Giants (11-5) 12-1 Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) 12-1 Detroit Lions (9-7) 75-1

Odds via OddsShark.

Scenario 1: Patriots Coast to Super Bowl

Well, this one is a little too obvious, but look at the path the Patriots have going for them.

They are guaranteed to face the Houston Texans (Sports Illustrated recently pondered whether Houston is the worst playoff team in NFL history), the Oakland Raiders (who are starting a third-string quarterback) or the Miami Dolphins (who the Patriots just crushed by 21 points last Sunday).

Should the Patriots start Jimmy Garoppolo Sunday and rest Tom Brady for the AFC Championship Game?

I'm not serious (perhaps some sports-talk radio callers in New England may think this, however), but on paper, the Pats should sleepwalk to the conference title.

(The Pats would probably win with Garoppolo though.)

Scenario 2: Falcons Find Their Way to Houston

Like the Pats, the Falcons got the luck of the playoff draw and may take full advantage of it.

If Seattle holds serve against Detroit, which I expect to happen, Atlanta will get a banged-up team that can't run the ball and has to fly cross-country. Seattle is a great home team (7-1), but it was a pedestrian 3-4-1 on the road.

Meanwhile, on the other half of the bracket, Dallas, Green Bay and New York are going to beat each other up in a battle royal to decide who gets to play in the NFC Championship Game.

It's possible Green Bay or New York emerges from the pack, and if that's the case, the Falcons could be home throughout the entire playoffs.

I'm not planning a trip to Las Vegas anytime soon, but if I were, Atlanta at 8-1 would be quite appealing.

Scenario 3: The Giants Become Road Warriors Again

In 2007, the Giants went 3-5 at home and 7-1 on the road, good enough for a 10-6 record and postseason berth. Once in the playoffs, they won three straight road games before beating the undefeated Patriots in the Super Bowl.

This Giants team is capable of pulling off the same feat, in part because their defense is so well-rounded. They can stop the run and pass (Football Outsiders ranks them fourth and third in the NFL there, respectively) and take the ball away (15 interceptions in their last 10 games).

Their issue is that the road to the Super Bowl goes through tough Green Bay and Dallas teams (much like 2007) unless Detroit beats Seattle, which would mean the Giants would head to Atlanta if they beat Green Bay.

But the Giants are one of the hottest teams in football and are capable of beating anyone. You can do worse than bet on the second-best scoring defense in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at 12-1 odds.