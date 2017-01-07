NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Wild Card TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

The NFL playoffs kick off Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET when Oakland faces Houston, although the Raiders are coming into this game short-handed.

Quarterback Derek Carr was already lost for the season, but now left tackle Donald Penn, who had made 155 straight starts, will miss Saturday's tilt as well with a knee injury, per Jimmy Durkin of the Bay Area News Group.

There's other injury news around the league that might put serious dents in teams' playoff hopes. Let's take a look at all of them while providing some picks for this weekend's action.

But first, here is the TV schedule for this week's wild-card round and live-streaming information.

2017 NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Round Details Date Time (ET) Matchup TV Live Stream Jan. 7 4:35 p.m. Oakland at Houston ESPN/ABC WatchESPN Jan. 7 8:15 p.m. Detroit at Seattle NBC NBC Sports.com and NBC Sports App Jan. 8 1:05 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh CBS CBS All Access Jan. 8 4:40 p.m. New York Giants at Green Bay FOX Fox Sports Go

Oakland at Houston

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

In Oakland, the aforementioned Penn will leave a seismic hole in an otherwise stout offensive line. Rotoworld's senior football editor (and Raiders fan) Evan Silva mentioned this on Twitter Thursday when it looked like Penn might miss the game:

PFF's No. 1 run-blocking OT. #Texans getting back Clowney & sack leader Mercilus usually rushes on Penn's side. https://t.co/gYB9pKuTh9 — Evan Silva (@evansilva) January 5, 2017

In his place will be Menelik Watson, who received very low scores of 43.7 and 43.2 in his first two years in the league (2013 and 2014), per Pro Football Focus. He missed last year with a torn Achilles tendon but came back this season, starting five games with a 70 PFF score.

The Raiders have a strong offensive line otherwise. In particular, left guard Kelechi Osemele, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson form one of the best interior line units in the league.

However, it's asking a lot for a backup lineman to protect the blind side of a third-string quarterback on the road in the playoffs.

Houston should win a low-scoring game.

Prediction: Houston 16, Oakland 13

Detroit at Seattle

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

As if the Lions didn't already have a big handicap flying over 2,000 miles to Seattle and facing the toughest environment an NFL team can on the road, they will also be without the services of center Travis Swanson (concussion) and possibly right tackle Riley Reiff (hip).

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Reiff practiced on a limited basis Thursday and is questionable to play Saturday night.

Swanson has been out for a month, during which the team has suffered a three-game losing streak. The Lions ruled him out Friday evening, per Birkett.

Birkett also reported that linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee) and Andre Roberts (shoulder) are questionable but both should play.

Getting Swanson and Reiff in the lineup would have been a boost to the Lions' chances, especially for a ground game that's found some traction in recent weeks (running back Zach Zenner has gained 202 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns in his last two games), but the mismatch on the other side of the ball is too big for Detroit to overcome.

The Lions have the worst-ranked pass defense in the league in completion percentage and quarterback rating, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson should take advantage with No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin and one of the best tight ends in the game in Jimmy Graham.

Prediction: Seattle 23, Detroit 10

Miami at Pittsburgh

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

In Pittsburgh, the big news is that tight end missed practice Friday (concussion protocol). Jesse James would start in Green's place if he can't go.

In Miami, it's not looking good for Dolphins No. 1 cornerback Byron Maxwell to suit up Sunday. Per Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, Maxwell is listed as doubtful to play with a high ankle sprain. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase also had this to say:

"His movement pattern isn't as smooth as he wants it," Gase on Byron Maxwell, who is listed as doubtful. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 6, 2017

Ryan Tannehill has already been listed as out for Sunday's game, per Kelly, but he could return next week if Miami pulls off the upset.

In his place will be veteran Matt Moore, who has proved to be a capable understudy with eight touchdowns (to just three interceptions), a 63.2 percent completion rate and a 105.6 passer rating.

However, barring an unforeseen health turnaround, the loss of Maxwell will prove to be a big problem for Miami. The Dolphins don't have a cornerback outside Maxwell who ranks in the top 50 overall, with Tony Lippett coming in at 55th, per Pro Football Focus.

Finding a way to stop wide receiver Antonio Brown, one of the best in the game, and superstar running back Le'Veon Bell is too tall an order short-handed.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 27, Miami 13

New York at Green Bay

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

No surprises or updates on the injury reports Friday for this game.

We already know that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is out but has a chance to return if the Giants go deep into the postseason.

We're also aware that the Packers will be short-handed at cornerback with Quinten Rollins and Makinton Dorleant suffering injuries against Detroit Sunday.

A (mostly healthy) Giants defense should pose some problems for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, although it's difficult to fully stop one of the best players (and the hottest offense) in football right now.

On the flip side, the Giants have a chance to take advantage of the Packers secondary, but the pass game has been touch and go all year, finding success on some days and stagnating on others. Overall, the Giants pass offense ranked a meager 21st on the season per Football Outsiders (and an even worse 26th running).

Ultimately, expect the home team to make one more big play than the Giants, leading to a close win.

Prediction: Green Bay 20, New York 17 (OT)