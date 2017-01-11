Fantasy Baseball 2017: Position-by-Position Rankings

Rank Player (Secondary Position) Team 1. Buster Posey (1B) SF 2. Gary Sanchez NYY 3. Jonathan Lucroy TEX 4. Willson Contreras (OF) CHC 5. J.T. Realmuto MIA 6. Evan Gattis (OF) HOU 7. Yasmani Grandal LAD 8. Salvador Perez KC 9. Brian McCann (1B) HOU 10. Russell Martin TOR 11. Welington Castillo BAL 12. Yadier Molina STL 13. Matt Wieters FA 14. Stephen Vogt OAK 15. Francisco Cervelli PIT 16. Cameron Rupp PHI 17. Tom Murphy COL 18. Derek Norris WAS 19. Mike Zunino SEA 20. Wilson Ramos TB

Overview

No, you won't find Kyle Schwarber's name on this list, and for good reason—the Chicago Cubs slugger only played the outfield in his injury-shortened 2016 season. He no longer qualifies as a catcher, and it's unlikely he'll spend any time behind the plate in 2017.

A big reason for that is the presence of Willson Contreras, who along with Gary Sanchez has tremendous upside and figures to put up impressive numbers in their first full seasons in the majors.

Speaking of catchers whose names start with the letter "W," Welington Castillo's power figures to get a nice bump now that he's playing half of his games in Baltimore. That puts him ahead of the player he's replacing, Matt Wieters, who is still searching for a new home.

Normally, Wilson Ramos would be ranked far higher than 20th, as he's one of the few catchers who can provide value across multiple categories. But he's still working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his season in September. He may not be ready to contribute until May or June, if not later.

One to Watch: Devin Mesoraco, Cincinnati Reds

A slew of injuries limited Devin Mesoraco to just 39 games over the past two seasons, making it easy to forget all about his breakout 2014, when he hit .273 with 25 home runs, 80 RBI and a .893 OPS. But the 28-year-old is healthy and hellbent on proving he's capable of putting up big numbers once again.

There's immense risk in taking him, but there's a potentially high reward if he can stay on the field.