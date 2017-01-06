NFL Rumors: Latest on Head Coach Search for Broncos, Bills and Chargers

There are currently six head coach openings around the NFL, although a few teams might move more quickly than others to fill their vacancies.

The Los Angeles Rams are apparently looking at just about every high-profile coach out there, including a few who already have jobs. The San Francisco 49ers have been interviewing candidates but also need to fill the general manager slot.

On the other hand, there are teams who want to end the process as soon as possible. Here is a look at the latest buzz surrounding teams ready to make moves.

Denver Broncos

Unlike the rest of the available positions, the Denver Broncos don't have an opening by choice. Former head coach Gary Kubiak stepped down because of health concerns, leaving one of the most talented rosters in the NFL without a coach.

Per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, the team wants to move quickly to fill the hole and will interview Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

While Toub has a strong resume, Shanahan is the more intriguing option. The 37-year-old is the son of Mike Shanahan, who won two Super Bowls in Denver as a coach. He also coached for Gary Kubiak with the Houston Texans.

However, he has made quite a name for himself this season as the offensive architect in Atlanta. The squad finished the season with the second-most yards from scrimmage and the most points in the NFL, utilizing impressive balance while giving playmakers the ball in space.

Considering the Broncos' defensive dominance and struggles on offense, it would be a nice fit to add someone who can help add scoring.

Despite his young age, he also believes he's ready to be a head coach.

"Yeah, I definitely do," he said, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. "I think I have been. I think a lot of guys are. It's about [being] given that opportunity and hoping it's the right fit."

He also said he isn't going to just jump at an opportunity to become a head coach despite interviews with four different teams, per McClure.

Of course, the Broncos are not just another team. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported (via Chris Wesseling of NFL.com), "That's the job Shanahan has his eyes on—going to Denver where his father coached."

A good coach with a good team that is just one year removed from a Super Bowl title appears to be a great fit.

Buffalo Bills

Peter King of The MMQB argued that the Buffalo Bills might have the hardest time landing a new coach, noting the lack of sure things on the roster and the unwillingness to work for general manager Doug Whaley.

In spite of this, the Bills might be the first team to fill their coaching vacancy without having to look hard for a replacement. Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reported the possible announcement:

Won't be a shock if the #Bills end HC "search" today after interviewing Anthony Lynn. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 5, 2017

Anthony Lynn was the interim coach for the final game of the season, which resulted in an embarrassing 30-10 loss to the New York Jets. However, he had an impressive season as offensive coordinator, taking over in Week 2 and eventually leading a unit that finished in the top 10 in points scored.

While this was his only season as a coordinator, he has been a coach in the NFL since 2000 with six different franchises. This followed a six-year playing career as a fullback for the Broncos and 49ers.

His respect around the league has led to a lot of interest on the coaching market. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he is expected to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rams and 49ers as well as the Bills.

With so many opportunities, it makes sense for Buffalo to want to move quickly.

As King noted, it might be difficult to draw a high-quality coach to the organization. Keeping someone who has been there for two years and knows the personnel would be the best-case scenario, although losing him might not leave a lot of options.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported before the Week 17 game that Lynn was most likely to remain in Buffalo beyond this year, but the team better make sure he doesn't go somewhere else first.

San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers finished 2016 ranked ninth in points for and 29th in points against. It's clear the problem was on the defensive side of the ball, which appears to impact the targets for the next coach.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the top names are all defensive coordinators. Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots, Vance Joseph of the Miami Dolphins and Mike Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among those listed.

Perhaps the most interesting nugget is that "the offensive staff in place is very much in play to remain."

Rapoport also reported that the front office won't "force assistants" on the new coach, but offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt could stay on staff.

Whisenhunt is an experienced coordinator who has also been a head coach at two different stops, which could make the transition easier for a first-time coach like Patricia or Joseph. With a veteran quarterback like Philip Rivers, you might also not want to install a completely new system when the old one is working.

On the plus side, there are a lot of young pieces on this roster, even on the defensive side of the ball. Joey Bosa had an excellent rookie season, and Jason Verrett can be an elite cornerback when healthy.

The Chargers lost 11 games in 2016, with nine of them coming by a single possession. The new staff doesn't have far to go to turn this group into a playoff team, which could make this an appealing job.

