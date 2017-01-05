Dennis Pitta Records Franchise Record for Single-Season Receptions by Tight End

Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta finished with 86 catches in 2016, posting the highest single-season total at the position in franchise history, per NFL Communications.

Pitta led the Ravens in receptions and targets (119) this season but finished third in receiving yards (729) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (two). The marks—other than receiving touchdowns—were all career highs for the BYU product.

His totals this campaign are even more impressive given that Pitta played a combined seven games in the last three seasons due to a recurring hip issue. He managed to play all 16 games this year for just the third time in seven career seasons.

Pitta capped off his season in a big way on Sunday, collecting 11 of his 16 targets for 91 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the sixth time this season he was targeted double-digit times but only his first game with 10 or more catches.

Todd Heap previously held the franchise record for most receptions in a season when he nabbed 75 passes in 2005, making Pitta's first reception Sunday the record-setter, per Pro-Football-Reference.com. Heap finished that season with much better marks in receiving yards (855) and receiving touchdowns (seven), however.

Having just completed the third year of a five-year contract with the Ravens, Pitta's production this season may have saved him from being on the cutting block prior to next year. With Steve Smith headed for retirement and Kamar Aiken's contract expiring, Pitta could be an even bigger presence in the offense next season if he can remain healthy.