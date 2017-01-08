Dolphins vs. Steelers: Complete Wild Card Gameday Preview

The Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers ready themselves for a rematch during the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs.

When these two teams previously met in Week 6, the Dolphins captured a 30-15 victory. But that was a long time ago and these two teams are drastically different than the ones that took the field in Miami.

The Dolphins won nine of their final 11 regular-season contests after a 1-4 start. The Steelers ended their campaign on a seven-game winning streak.

As coaches are fond of saying, "Every day you either get better or you get worse. You never stay the same."

Their first meeting provided a fulcrum point for both franchises. The Dolphins took off and finally established an identity, Pittsburgh, meanwhile, just started a four-game losing streak before developing a rhythm.

Thus, a similar outcome shouldn't be expected. The postseason provides a fresh start and completely different circumstances. Both organizations understand this and relish the opportunity for a rematch.

"We're a lot different team. They are a different team too," Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert said, per ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "Whenever the smoke clears, it's going to be zero-zero. We're punching a ticket to try to go all the way to the dance."