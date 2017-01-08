NFL Wild-Card Playoffs: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

On Saturday, the NFL playoff field was reduced from 12 to 10 teams. On Sunday, two more squads will bite the dust. And that's a shame because it's a day that will feature three high-profile recent Super Bowl winners along with one of the NFL's most surprising teams.

In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, we'll get a look at three quarterbacks—Ben Roethlisberger, Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers—who have won a combined five Super Bowls in the last 12 years. Every time the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants or Green Bay Packers are in the tournament, they've got a shot. And they'll be fighting for their lives on Sunday, along with a Miami Dolphins team that has little to lose at Heinz Field. 

Let's get you primed for Wild Card Sunday.

