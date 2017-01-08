NFL Wild-Card Playoffs: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

Can the Dolphins Hold Pittsburgh's Killer Bs in Check?

For the first time, the Steelers will have a healthy Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in a playoff game. There's arguably not be a better three-headed monster in the NFL. Big Ben might be the league's most dangerous home run hitter, Bell is the league's hottest back and Brown led the AFC with 106 receptions.

Without safety Reshad Jones and with several other key defensive players hurting, does Miami's 29th-rated defense stand a chance on the road against such a lethal and experienced offense?

With talented defensive linemen Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, there's always a chance. But Miami surrendered a league-worst 4.8 yards per carry this season while recording just 25 takeaways and 33 sacks. The Fins forced zero turnovers in their last two games of the regular season.

Roethlisberger makes the odd boneheaded throw, but a Dolphins team already relying on a backup quarterback on the road might need several of those to stand a chance on Sunday.

Either that or something epic from Suh and Wake.

Can the Steelers Stop Jay Ajayi This Time?

The second-year back had his coming-out party against Pittsburgh in Week 6, single-handedly beating the Steelers with 204 rushing yards in Miami's 30-15 victory. Ajayi had seven runs of 10-plus yards that day, including three 20-yarders to help his team pull away in the second half.

It was no fluke, as Ajayi went on to become just the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 200 yards three times in a single season. He is, however, an all-or-nothing back. Despite finishing fourth in the NFL in rushing, he was held below the 60-yard mark eight times in 2016.

And the Steelers defense is better than it was then. Ryan Shazier didn't play that day, the 38-year-old James Harrison has somehow gotten better over the course of the year and Tuitt has become a force. A second look at Ajayi on tape should help too.

But that run defense was still gashed by Isaiah Crowell and Kenneth Dixon in Weeks 16 and 17, so they'll have to get it together in order to ensure that Ajayi doesn't take over this game as well.

Can Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Pick On Green Bay's Depleted Defense?

The Packers were at their worst defensively this year when they didn't have top corners Rollins and Randall, which doesn't bode well for them Sunday.

Rollins suffered a scary injury to the head/neck area last time out and isn't likely to play, while Randall has been limited by a knee injury and won't be 100 percent. With veteran corner Sam Shields on injured reserve, that leaves a less than 100 percent Randall and second-year undrafted free agent LaDarius Gunter playing large roles, with safety Micah Hyde probably forced to chip in at corner as well.

On paper, you'd think the Giants would be capable of exploiting the living heck out of that secondary. Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz against those guys? Come on. When throwing at Hyde in the slot this season, opposing quarterbacks had a 113.5 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

Per the same source, only three receivers had more receptions in the slot than Shepard, who led all slot receivers, with eight touchdowns in 2016. Beckham can roast inexperienced corners all day, and even if he draws bracket coverage, you've got the experienced Cruz.

But the Giants often lacked firepower this year. Partly as a result of a lack of balance on offense, most of Manning's base numbers plummeted. And according to PFF, he completed just 34.6 percent of his passes that traveled 20-plus yards, ranking 21st among the 27 qualified quarterbacks.

The Giants consequently became just the second team in the last 38 years to make the playoffs despite scoring fewer than 30 points in all 16 of their games.

For them to win Sunday, that streak might have to come to an end.

Can Aaron Rodgers Be Stopped?

Often plagued by injuries on both sides of the ball, as well as a lack of balance and/or chemistry on offense, the Packers had a weird year. That said, they appear to be peaking at the perfect time.

That starts with Rodgers, who posted an 18:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 120.0 passer rating during the final seven weeks of the regular season. Unsurprisingly, Green Bay won six of those games in order to capture another NFC North crown.

But if anyone can slow Rodgers down, might it be the Giants?

In terms of DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), Football Outsiders ranked the New York defense tops in the NFC in 2016. They were the only defense in the league to allow touchdowns less than 40 percent of the time in the red zone, and they had a league-high 22 takeaways during the final 10 games of the season. They also ranked tied for third in football with 29 sacks during that run.

What's funny is only six defenses surrendered more 20-yard plays than the Giants did in 2016. They made their money with takeaways and red-zone stops. That's why it's entirely possible this game will be decided deep inside New York territory, where the pressure will be on Rodgers and Co. to find the end zone.