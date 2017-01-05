Stephon Tuitt Could Be the Pittsburgh Steelers' X-Factor This Postseason

The most important player on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the playoffs won't be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown or running back Le'Veon Bell.

The Steelers will need some type of defensive presence, and Stephon Tuitt's play could determine the team's postseason success or lack there of.

Pittsburgh is defined by the three Bs. As talented as that trio is, everyone knows what to expect from each of them. Thus, they should be treated with the Michael Jordan approach. They're going to get theirs; it's how opponents handle the rest of the team that will decide the outcome.

Those playing the Steelers won't be face the same caliber of defense that defined the organization for decades. "Mean" Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, Mel Blount, Kevin Greene, Casey Hampton and Troy Polamalu aren't leading the team onto the field.

Instead, a much younger, less intimidating and inconsistent group will be on display. The current version is also more athletic than those seen during previous seasons. That's the give-and-take of Kevin Butler's unit. The defensive coordinator adjusted how the organization's approach.

For years, the Steelers' famed 3-4 front was built around its outside linebackers. Kevin Greene, Greg Lloyd, Chad Brown, Jason Gildon, Joey Porter, LaMarr Woodley and James Harrison flew off the edge for over two decades. Every time Pittsburgh needed to replace one, another rose to the occasion.

The same can't be said of today's group. Even at 38 years old, Harrison is still the team's best outside linebacker. Former first-round picks Jarvis Jones and Bud Dupree continue to disappoint.

Emphasis has been placed along the defensive front, because that is where the talent is allocated. Tuitt and Cameron Heyward developed into a devastating combination.

Unfortunately, Heyward suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a Week 10 contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The organization placed the defensive end on injured reserve two days later.

As such, Tuitt becomes the focal point of the defense. He's the one defender the Steelers' postseason opponent(s) will game-plan for+, since the lineman has the ability to dominate at the point of attack and completely disrupt an offense's approach.

His presence is absolutely vital after missing the last two games of the regular season with a knee injury. But Tuitt already announced he will play in Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, per the team's official site:

Despite not playing the last two weeks, Tuitt still tied for third among 3-4 defensive ends with 32 quarterback hurries and 10 quarterback hits as well as seventh with 30 defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus.

"(My presence) could be very important," the defensive lineman told reporters, per the team's official site. "I believe when I go into a game that I can make an impact in the game ... by being on the field."

Without Tuitt in the lineup, the Steelers faced the 1-15 Cleveland Browns this past weekend. Leterrius Walton and Ricardo Mathews flanked rookie nose tackle Javon Hargrave. Ultimately, the Steelers found a way to win 27-24 in overtime, but a few concerns materialized.

Even against a reconfigured Browns offensive line—which featured a first-time starter at center, a rookie at left guard, a new right guard and a center-turned-right tackle—Cleveland averaged seven yards per carry. Tailback Isaiah Crowell posted 152 rushing yards on 19 carries.

An argument can be made the Steelers had nothing to play for during the final weekend with a playoff spot already clinched, but the majority of their starting defense was on the field.

This is especially concerning considering Pittsburgh's next opponent.

The Dolphins offense is now built around a physical rushing attack and the pushing running style of Jay Ajayi. The J-Train originally burst onto the scene in Week 6 with 204 rushing yards in a 30-15 victory over the Steelers.

Ajayi didn't just run over the Steelers defense. He ran through and by it, as seen during a 62-yard touchdown romp provided by the NFL:

The play of Tuitt and outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo during the score is disappointing, since the Dolphins' blockers caved down the left side of Pittsburgh's defense and opened a massive hole for their running back.

"We didn't go into that game the best way we could have been," Tuitt said. "This is different terms. This is in our territory. It's gonna be a physical football game."

As the Steelers best defensive player, the third-year defender can't allow this to happen during the playoffs.

After being punched in the mouth by the Dolphins, Pittsburgh entered into a mini-spiral losing its next three games. However, the Steelers won their last seven, and the defense, as a whole, improved.

Overall, the group finished 12th overall in total defense and 13th against the run.

An ability to stop the run makes life easier on a young secondary featuring a pair of rookies. Sean Davis and Artie Burns have played extremely well in spurts, but the two, particular Burns, have made mental mistakes throughout the season, too.

Stopping the run makes an offense one-dimensional. Defensive linemen can then pin their ears back. Among the five other AFC teams to make the playoffs, only the Patriots and Chiefs have quarterbacks who can make Pittsburgh's defense pay if this were to occur.

This is why Tuitt's presence is such a vital competent to the team's potential success. Pittsburgh can score with any team in the the league, but shootouts aren't preferred. They're too unpredictable.

A lack of a running game plus an uncomfortable quarterback in the pocket makes the entire defense better. Tuitt will serve as the tip of the spear to establish a defense that has struggled at points this season.

