2017 NFL Hall of Fame Finalists: Full List, Comments and Reaction

The finalists for the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame class have been announced with plenty of notable names on the list.

Of the 15 modern finalists, only five will be honored at the prestigious institution:

NFL Hall of Fame Finalists Player Position Morten Andersen Kicker Isaac Bruce Receiver Tony Boselli Offensive Tackle Don Coryell Coach Terrell Davis Running Back Brian Dawkins Safety Alan Faneca Offensive Guard Joe Jacoby Offensive Tackle Ty Law Cornerback John Lynch Safety Kevin Mawae Center Terrell Owens Receiver Jason Taylor Defensive End LaDainian Tomlinson Running Back Kurt Warner Quarterback St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson, safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor are the first-time finalists, while quarterback Kurt Warner and receiver Terrell Owens are among those looking to get in after missing out in past years.

Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could also be elected in a separate contributor category, according to NFL.com.

The committee will vote on the finalists the day before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, and the new class will be enshrined Aug. 4.

Two members of the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf should get a lot of consideration, as both Warner and receiver Isaac Bruce made the final 15.

Warner had a shorter prime than some of the other quarterbacks in the Hall, but he did win two MVP awards as well as a Super Bowl title. He also brought the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. Meanwhile, his top receiver in St. Louis was Bruce, who ranks fourth in NFL history with 15,208 receiving yards.

Orlando Pace, who played offensive tackle for the Rams during this stretch, was happy about his former teammates' success:

Terrell Davis also has a strong argument in his third time on the ballot. Andrew Mason of the Denver Broncos' official website broke down the case for the talented running back:

Remember, @Terrell_Davis is the ONLY player in NFL history to be MVP, SB MVP & have a 2K season. Plus averaged 101.7 rushing yards/game. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 4, 2017

When comparing running backs, however, Tomlinson might have the advantage with almost double Davis' career rushing yards. The San Diego Chargers star finished with 13,684 rushing yards as well as 145 rushing touchdowns, ranking second behind only Emmitt Smith in that category.

Meanwhile, Owens will be an interesting case after the committee kept him out last season. Hall of Fame voter Gary Myers argued on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t USA Today's Steven Ruiz) that he was too "disruptive" in the locker room.

With only five spots for the 15 modern finalists, there will be plenty of arguments before and after the decisions are made.