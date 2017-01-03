2017 NFL Hall of Fame Finalists: Full List, Comments and Reaction

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
2017 NFL Hall of Fame Finalists: Full List, Comments and Reaction
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
15.6K
Reads
24
Comments

The finalists for the 2017 NFL Hall of Fame class have been announced with plenty of notable names on the list.

Of the 15 modern finalists, only five will be honored at the prestigious institution:

NFL Hall of Fame Finalists
Player Position
Morten Andersen Kicker
Isaac Bruce Receiver
Tony Boselli Offensive Tackle
Don Coryell Coach
Terrell Davis Running Back
Brian Dawkins Safety
Alan Faneca Offensive Guard
Joe Jacoby Offensive Tackle
Ty Law Cornerback
John Lynch Safety
Kevin Mawae Center
Terrell Owens Receiver
Jason Taylor Defensive End
LaDainian Tomlinson Running Back
Kurt Warner Quarterback

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Running back LaDainian Tomlinson, safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor are the first-time finalists, while quarterback Kurt Warner and receiver Terrell Owens are among those looking to get in after missing out in past years.

Former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could also be elected in a separate contributor category, according to NFL.com.

The committee will vote on the finalists the day before the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, and the new class will be enshrined Aug. 4.

Two members of the St. Louis Rams' Greatest Show on Turf should get a lot of consideration, as both Warner and receiver Isaac Bruce made the final 15.

Warner had a shorter prime than some of the other quarterbacks in the Hall, but he did win two MVP awards as well as a Super Bowl title. He also brought the Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl in the 2008 season. Meanwhile, his top receiver in St. Louis was Bruce, who ranks fourth in NFL history with 15,208 receiving yards.

Orlando Pace, who played offensive tackle for the Rams during this stretch, was happy about his former teammates' success:

Terrell Davis also has a strong argument in his third time on the ballot. Andrew Mason of the Denver Broncos' official website broke down the case for the talented running back:

When comparing running backs, however, Tomlinson might have the advantage with almost double Davis' career rushing yards. The San Diego Chargers star finished with 13,684 rushing yards as well as 145 rushing touchdowns, ranking second behind only Emmitt Smith in that category.

Meanwhile, Owens will be an interesting case after the committee kept him out last seasonHall of Fame voter Gary Myers argued on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t USA Today's Steven Ruiz) that he was too "disruptive" in the locker room.

With only five spots for the 15 modern finalists, there will be plenty of arguments before and after the decisions are made.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.