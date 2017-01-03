Quincy Wilson to Declare for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

University of Florida junior cornerback Quincy Wilson announced on Tuesday that he will declare for the 2017 NFL draft, per Pete Thamel of SI.com.



Wilson is coming off a solid 2016 season in which he garnered All-SEC second-team honors while recording three interceptions, six passes defended, 33 total tackles and one sack.

He spoke with Thamel after revealing his decision:

I’m definitely excited. It’s something I dreamed about since I was five or six years old, to play in the NFL. ... I think Florida did the best job they could to prepare me for this moment. I came to play with the best defensive backs and become a great defensive back. They’ve done everything they could to help build me into the football player I am today.

The 6'1", 213-pound corner has shown the intangibles needed to develop into a shutdown corner in the NFL.

He's athletic with long arms, which allows him to stay with the opposition's best receiver. It's made him a surefire first-round pick, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller:

Florida's Quincy Wilson boasts elite size for a CB and displays great playmaking, making him a 1st round talent in a loaded 2017 draft class pic.twitter.com/iDpyYSZ66H — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 21, 2016

On top of his finesse play, Wilson is also not afraid to throw the body around. He's a heavy tackler and isn't deterred by contact while in coverage. That kind of focus from a young cornerback could lead to plenty of playing time at the next level.

Miller has Wilson slated to go No. 18 overall to the Tennessee Titans, while Walter Football's latest mock draft predicted that he will go No. 5 overall, also to the Titans.

That would have him headlining a loaded cornerback class that already boasts Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore, Alabama's Marlon Humphrey and Washington's Sidney Jones.