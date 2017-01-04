NFL Draft 2017: Complete Mock Draft for All 32 1st-Round PIcks

Mock drafts are hard. They're fun to do, but they're hard, especially this time of year.

There is still a lot about these prospects we don't know. There is still a ton of scouting to do. There are offseason trades and signings that will dramatically alter perceived draft needs.

What I'm saying is that a lot is going to change, but that doesn't mean we can't start interpreting the tea leaves and coming up with a logical idea of how the whole thing might play out. Below is my attempt to do that, along with a discussion of a few picks that will be particularly interesting to monitor, as they could dramatically affect the entirety of the draft.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Malik Hooker, S, Washington 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 7 San Diego Chargers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams, DE/OLB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 13 Arizona Cardinals Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 14 *Philadelphia Eagles Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 15 *Indianapolis Colts Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 16 Baltimore Ravens Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 17 Washington Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Montravius Adams, DE/DT, Auburn 20 Denver Broncos Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 22 Miami Dolphins Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 23 New York Giants D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas 24 Oakland Raiders Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Green Bay Packers Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 27 Atlanta Falcons DeMarcus Walker, DE/DT, Florida State 28 Kansas City Chiefs Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State 29 Seattle Seahawks Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 30 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys John Ross, WR, Washington 32 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama *Selection order to be determined via coin flip.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have plenty of needs. Quarterback is certainly one of them, but this is a weak quarterback class and there is too much of a value drop-off to select a player at the position with so many better options available. That opinion might change, of course, as certain players are scouted more thoroughly.

But for now, the Bears go a different route.

Right now, need meets value for the team in Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. They need a playmaker in the secondary, and Hooker has been compared to Ed Reed, one of the greatest playmaking safeties in NFL history. Sure, that comparison might be premature because we really only have one season of tape on Hooker, but he was dynamic for the Buckeyes this season.

There will be other options for Chicago, of course, making this pick a major turning point in the draft overall. While Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett seems a safe bet to be the top overall player, and it isn't hard to envision the new general manager and coach of the San Francisco 49ers adding a quarterback, the Bears are a wild card.

Depending on who they select here, the Bears will dramatically alter the rest of the first round.

5. Tennessee Titans

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans at No. 5 will be another very interesting team to monitor.

The Titans have two major needs, cornerback and wide receiver, and their choice here will really impact the next several picks. I like Clemson's Mike Williams here for two reasons:

He's a better value than any of the available cornerbacks , in my opinion.

, in my opinion. Cornerback is the deeper position and can be addressed with Tennessee's other pick at No. 18.

Getting franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota a weapon of Williams' ilk would immediately improve Tennessee, which took huge strides in 2016 and looks like an up-and-coming team. The junior is coming off of a 90-catch, 1,267-yard, 10-touchdown season, and he has all the makings of a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

A lot of teams around this point in the draft will be monitoring Williams very closely. If Tennessee nabs him, a few draft plans will definitely change.

8. Carolina Panthers

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Might Leonard Fournette's season-long struggles with an ankle injury force teams to view him as less than safe and drop him ever-so-slightly in this draft?

I wouldn't be shocked if that was the case. Certainly, he'll be in play for teams after the top three picks, and teams who fall in love with him could move into the top three to nab him. (That seems more likely than him dropping to No. 8, though I'm not projecting trades and it's way too early to do so).

So yes, I think a scenario where he drops out of the top five is feasible, and if he's still on the board when Carolina selects, any interested team will surely be on the phone with the Panthers, looking to make a deal.

Why? Because the Panthers probably would have a hard time passing on a dynamic playmaker to pair with Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen as the team looks to retool for a playoff run in 2017.

Sure, there are bigger needs in Carolina, but Jonathan Stewart hasn't proven to be reliable, and the Panthers are simply better when they can feature a bruising running game. Fournette would give them that and then some. His upside is immense, perhaps Adrian Peterson immense. On pure talent alone, he's probably the second-best player in the draft class, and I envision him potentially climbing higher in my mock drafts later in the year.

But the way I have the board falling right now, I see him dropping to the Panthers. If that happens, a flurry of interest in this pick will develop. It's a win-win for Carolina: Either they draft a game-changer or they get a ton of future picks for moving out of his slot.

