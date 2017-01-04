2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Order Prospects Will Be Selected in 1st Round

The most spirited draft-related NFL discussion in the coming months is likely to surround whether to pick based on value or quarterback need. Just about every team selecting near the top needs a QB, but there simply isn't enough supply to meet the demand in the 2017 class.

Jared Goff is a cautionary tale about trying to pigeonhole a franchise signal-caller. While it's far too soon to give up on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, the Cal product showed nothing during his rookie campaign to suggest he was a worthy top overall selection.

Add in the fact Dak Prescott fell to the fourth round and fit right in for the Dallas Cowboys, and general managers have something to think about leading into draft night. With that in mind, let's check out how the first round could play out, though the draft process will probably shake things up before then.

First-Round Mock Draft

2017 NFL Draft: Pick Predictions for 1st Round Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jamal Adams, SS, LSU 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 San Diego Chargers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Solomon Thomas ,DE, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jabrill Peppers, OLB, Michigan 10 Buffalo Bills Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 14 *Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 15 *Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross III, WR, Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 23 New York Giants Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 26 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones IV, CB, Washington 27 Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State 28 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson 30 Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys Desmond King, CB, Iowa 32 New England Patriots Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan *Denotes Order Will Be Determined By Coin Flip

Analyzing Top Selections

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

The Browns and Buffalo Bills have endured the league's most persistent struggles when it comes to landing a franchise quarterback. In turn, it's no surprise they own the longest postseason droughts, with the Bills suffering through 17 years without a playoff appearance and Cleveland going 14 years.

If the Browns come away from the draft process confident one of this year's QB options is the answer, that player will be the pick. There are several options to evaluate, led by Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes, but none of them are can't-miss prospects.

Cleveland is more than a quarterback away from contention, though. So if the front office doesn't feel any of those players is a future superstar, it will likely turn to the defensive side of the ball.

Garrett represents the type of edge asset the Browns have also lacked. The team tied for 30th in the NFL in 2016 with just 26 sacks during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M standout racked up 31 sacks across three seasons with the Aggies.

The defensive end's prior comments to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle make it sound like Cleveland isn't his preferred choice, but he stated he'll be ready to roll regardless of where he lands.

"Doesn't matter...but I'd like not to go anywhere cold," Garrett said. "Whoever picks me up, I'm going to try and play my best for, to be the best player on the field at any given time. It doesn't matter who picks me up, I'm going to try and be a franchise player for them."

He's got all the tools to become a premier edge-rusher at the next level. And for a team like the Browns, which severely lacks high-end star power, getting somebody at No. 1 that can become the face of the franchise is vital, even if it's not a quarterback.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

The 49ers are going through a complete organizational overhaul, which makes them more likely to grab their preferred quarterback prospect than some of the other teams at the top. New leadership usually likes to put a stamp on its arrival by grabbing a QB to begin the building process.

Trubisky isn't a lock to become the first quarterback off the board, but he's the early leader in the clubhouse after a terrific season for North Carolina. The talented junior completed 68.2 percent of this throws for 3,748 yards to go along with 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The 22-year-old Ohio native has great arm strength, good vision and has displayed a solid understanding of being able to read defenses at the line. He's also capable of making some plays with his legs, tallying 308 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 2016.

Trubisky isn't a completely polished prospect, though. His on-field awareness needs some work, especially as he moves to the much faster NFL, and his decision-making ability is still a work in progress after just one season as a collegiate starter.

Chris Emma of CBS Chicago provided his thoughts on everything the QB brings to the table:

Mitch Trubisky has a lot that needs to be coached, but he has the tools to be a top pick. Strong arm, good feet and a solid pocket presence. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 30, 2016

Looking ahead, it's unfortunate the Niners don't have more talent at wide receiver. That's going to make the transition more difficult unless they can acquire a true No. 1 target through free agency or trade while also adding wideout depth later in the draft.

3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

Allen doesn't generate a ton of hype because he's not flashy. He's a grinder. One player that comes to mind as a comparison is fellow Crimson Tide standout and current Bills star Marcell Dareus. The prospect is smaller and a more natural rusher, but they both make a massive impact.

The lineman heads into the national championship with Alabama having tallied 145 total tackles, 27 sacks and three forced fumbles during his collegiate career. As a senior, he's been the driving force behind the Tide's top-ranked defense, the nation's top unit on either side by a significant margin.

Booger McFarland of the SEC Network believes Allen deserved more mainstream attention:

Jonathan Allen should've won the heisman trophy, played better than anyone in CFB this season — Booger (@SECbooger) December 31, 2016

The Bears are another team likely to ride the quarterback carousel this offseason, but this is a spot where taking the impact defender makes more sense. The Alabama star would be a major upgrade for a defense that ranked 15th in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed.

Allen isn't going to end up on the highlight reel every week and his role will probably change frequently based on matchups, but his impact will be massive, even if it's not in the box score. That's been the case for Dareus in Buffalo over the past six years since he was drafted, also as the third overall pick.