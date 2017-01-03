NFL Draft 2017: Mock Draft for Every Selection in Star-Studded 1st Round

New Year’s Day marked the end of the 2016 season and the starting point for NFL mock-draft flurries. As 12 teams strategize for the playoffs, 20 fanbases have already turned their attention to prospects who can help their franchises in 2017.

The 2017 NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The hometown Eagles acquired their first-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in the Sam Bradford trade. The Vikings and Indianapolis Colts finished with the same record and identical schedule strengths. A coin toss will determine which team picks No. 14 and No. 15.

Unlike the 2016 draft, quarterbacks won’t likely take the top two spots, but there’s much intrigue surrounding three running backs who could hear their names called in the first round. Blame the Dallas Cowboys’ choice to draft tailback Ezekiel Elliott No. 4, his subsequent success and the team’s 13-3 season for potential copycats in the upcoming draft.

Who’s the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick? When will the first quarterback come off the board? How many running backs will walk into the 2017 season as first-round picks?

2017 NFL Draft Pick/Team Player Position School 1. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M 2. San Francisco 49ers Deshaun Watson QB Clemson 3. Chicago Bears Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson 4. Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Robinson OT Alabama 5. Tennessee Titans Jalen Tabor CB Florida 6. New York Jets Desmond King CB Iowa 7. San Diego Chargers Jonathan Allen DE Alabama 8. Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 9. Cincinnati Bengals Raekwon McMillan ILB Ohio State 10. Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson 11. New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster ILB Alabama 12. Cleveland Browns DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 13. Arizona Cardinals Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt 14. Indianapolis Colts Tim Williams OLB Alabama 15. Philadelphia Eagles Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 16. Baltimore Ravens JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC 17. Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DT Michigan State 18. Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 21. Detroit Lions Leonard Fournette RB LSU 22. Miami Dolphins DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 23. New York Giants Roderick Johnson OT Florida State 24. Oakland Raiders Carlos Watkins DT Clemson 25. Houston Texans Jamal Adams S LSU 26. Green Bay Packers Haason Reddick LB Temple 27. Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah 28. Pittsburgh Steelers Jarrad Davis LB Florida 29. Atlanta Falcons Chris Wormley DT Michigan 30. Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 31. Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson CB USC 32. New England Patriots Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh 2017 NFL Mock Draft

Notable Draft Picks

2. San Francisco 49ers: Deshaun Watson

Once again, 49ers owner Jed York hit the refresh button on his sports investment, per the team's official website. Without a head coach or general manager in place, San Francisco will begin the 2017 offseason with a blank slate.

After watching quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick perform from below-average to mediocre throughout the 2016 season, the new regime will likely mark its start with a splashy No. 2 overall pick. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and the 49ers have two veteran signal-callers who’ve floundered over the past three seasons.

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has garnered recent buzz. However, as ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said during a SportsCenter interview, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has separated himself from the pack:

On @SportsCenter: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson has been the best player in college football over the last 2 years https://t.co/dSjiltIfyM — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 27, 2016

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Dalvin Cook

The Eagles must acquire upgrades at the offensive skill positions to aid quarterback Carson Wentz’s development. Injury-prone ball-carrier Ryan Mathews missed three games and led the team in rushing yards (661). Tight end Zach Ertz caught 78 passes for 816 yards and four touchdowns as the team’s best in all three receiving categories.

Running back Dalvin Cook racked up 5,399 rushing yards through three years at Florida State as a rushing and receiving threat. Behind Philadelphia’s offensive line, the incoming speedster could put up Elliott-like numbers as a rookie.

Yahoo Sports writer Brad Evans gave a very early heads-up to fantasy football managers in keeper leagues:

Dalvin Cook is a multi-dimensional monstrosity -- speed around edge, strong leg drive, terrific hands, solid route runner. Future fantasy 👑. — Brad Evans (@YahooNoise) December 31, 2016

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams won’t last until the No. 14 or No. 15 pick. However, the Eagles could still draft an elite offensive weapon to add juice to the offensive attack.

21. Detroit Lions: Leonard Fournette

Unlike Cook, running back Leonard Fournette decided to miss his final bowl game as a collegian to prepare for the pros. To each his own, but the LSU product doesn’t threaten defenses as a receiver in comparison to the Eagles’ ideal pickup.

Nevertheless, Fournette would add stability and power to the Lions backfield. With running back Adrian Peterson’s future murky in Minnesota, the young bruiser could become the premier physical tailback in the NFC North.

Draftbreakdown.com showed Fournette mowing down opponents:

The 2017 RB class is very strong and Leonard Fournette is the cream of the crop, he does not shy away from contact #LSU pic.twitter.com/QxptL7Dsfy — On The Clock Draft (@OnTheClockDraft) January 2, 2017

In two seasons, running back Ameer Abdullah has struggled or spent significant time on injured reserve. If he can stay healthy, the Lions could have a solid one-two punch featuring a speedster and a young hammer in Fournette out of the backfield.

