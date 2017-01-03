NFL Draft 2017: Mock Draft for Every Selection in Star-Studded 1st Round

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
New Year’s Day marked the end of the 2016 season and the starting point for NFL mock-draft flurries. As 12 teams strategize for the playoffs, 20 fanbases have already turned their attention to prospects who can help their franchises in 2017.

The 2017 NFL draft will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia. The hometown Eagles acquired their first-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in the Sam Bradford trade. The Vikings and Indianapolis Colts finished with the same record and identical schedule strengths. A coin toss will determine which team picks No. 14 and No. 15.

Unlike the 2016 draft, quarterbacks won’t likely take the top two spots, but there’s much intrigue surrounding three running backs who could hear their names called in the first round. Blame the Dallas Cowboys’ choice to draft tailback Ezekiel Elliott No. 4, his subsequent success and the team’s 13-3 season for potential copycats in the upcoming draft.

Who’s the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick? When will the first quarterback come off the board? How many running backs will walk into the 2017 season as first-round picks?

2017 NFL Draft
Pick/Team Player Position School
1. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett EDGE Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers Deshaun Watson QB Clemson
3. Chicago Bears Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson
4. Jacksonville Jaguars Cam Robinson OT Alabama
5. Tennessee Titans Jalen Tabor CB Florida
6. New York Jets Desmond King CB Iowa
7. San Diego Chargers Jonathan Allen DE Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers Derek Barnett DE Tennessee
9. Cincinnati Bengals Raekwon McMillan ILB Ohio State
10. Buffalo Bills Mike Williams WR Clemson
11. New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster ILB Alabama
12. Cleveland Browns DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame
13. Arizona Cardinals Zach Cunningham ILB Vanderbilt
14. Indianapolis Colts Tim Williams OLB Alabama
15. Philadelphia Eagles Dalvin Cook RB Florida State
16. Baltimore Ravens JuJu Smith-Schuster WR USC
17. Washington Redskins Malik McDowell DT Michigan State
18. Tennessee Titans Corey Davis WR Western Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan
20. Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin
21. Detroit Lions Leonard Fournette RB LSU
22. Miami Dolphins DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State
23. New York Giants Roderick Johnson OT Florida State
24. Oakland Raiders Carlos Watkins DT Clemson
25. Houston Texans Jamal Adams S LSU
26. Green Bay Packers Haason Reddick LB Temple
27. Seattle Seahawks Garett Bolles OT Utah
28. Pittsburgh Steelers Jarrad Davis LB Florida
29. Atlanta Falcons Chris Wormley DT Michigan
30. Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford
31. Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson CB USC
32. New England Patriots Adam Bisnowaty OT Pittsburgh

Notable Draft Picks

2. San Francisco 49ers: Deshaun Watson

Once again, 49ers owner Jed York hit the refresh button on his sports investment, per the team's official website. Without a head coach or general manager in place, San Francisco will begin the 2017 offseason with a blank slate.

After watching quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick perform from below-average to mediocre throughout the 2016 season, the new regime will likely mark its start with a splashy No. 2 overall pick. It’s a quarterback-driven league, and the 49ers have two veteran signal-callers who’ve floundered over the past three seasons.

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has garnered recent buzz. However, as ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said during a SportsCenter interview, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has separated himself from the pack:

            

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Dalvin Cook

The Eagles must acquire upgrades at the offensive skill positions to aid quarterback Carson Wentz’s development. Injury-prone ball-carrier Ryan Mathews missed three games and led the team in rushing yards (661). Tight end Zach Ertz caught 78 passes for 816 yards and four touchdowns as the team’s best in all three receiving categories.

Running back Dalvin Cook racked up 5,399 rushing yards through three years at Florida State as a rushing and receiving threat. Behind Philadelphia’s offensive line, the incoming speedster could put up Elliott-like numbers as a rookie.

Yahoo Sports writer Brad Evans gave a very early heads-up to fantasy football managers in keeper leagues:

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams won’t last until the No. 14 or No. 15 pick. However, the Eagles could still draft an elite offensive weapon to add juice to the offensive attack.

               

21. Detroit Lions: Leonard Fournette

Unlike Cook, running back Leonard Fournette decided to miss his final bowl game as a collegian to prepare for the pros. To each his own, but the LSU product doesn’t threaten defenses as a receiver in comparison to the Eagles’ ideal pickup.

Nevertheless, Fournette would add stability and power to the Lions backfield. With running back Adrian Peterson’s future murky in Minnesota, the young bruiser could become the premier physical tailback in the NFC North.

Draftbreakdown.com showed Fournette mowing down opponents:

In two seasons, running back Ameer Abdullah has struggled or spent significant time on injured reserve. If he can stay healthy, the Lions could have a solid one-two punch featuring a speedster and a young hammer in Fournette out of the backfield.

             

