NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on AJ McCarron, Other Possible Offseason Trade Targets

Is it too early to look ahead to the NFL offseason? Well, unless you're actually involved with the 12 teams still playing for Super LI, definitely not. For the 20 teams that saw their seasons end last Sunday, it's already on to the offseason anyway.

Regardless of whether teams have been eliminated from title contention now, all 32 of them will be looking to improve their respective rosters once they turn their attention to the looming free-agency and draft periods.

This year's free-agency period is set to begin March 9. The draft will take place from April 27 to April 29. While most teams are going to wait until those dates to make any serious moves, rumors about potential deals are already floating around the football world.

We're here to examine some of the latest ones today.

A.J. McCarron Ready for a Starting Role?

Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron has another year remaining on his current contract. However, there is some sense that teams in need of a quarterback could look to acquire him before that contract runs out.

There is certainly a lot to like about the Alabama product. He has a championship pedigree, having won three national titles with the Crimson Tide (two as a starter). He has shown the ability to lead an NFL offense too, having started four games for the Bengals (including playoffs) during the 2015 season and going 2-2 as a starter.

At 6'3" and 220 pounds, McCarron also has the size that NFL decision-makers want at the position. The Bengals don't necessarily need him, however, as Andy Dalton is established as the team's signal-caller. Sure, McCarron would provide ideal injury insurance, but he sounds like a quarterback who is ready to see more of the playing field.

"The coaches know, Marvin knows how big of a competitor I am and I want a chance to play," McCarron recently said, per Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "But if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen."

If McCarron is looking for a starting gig and is unlikely to re-sign as a backup in a year, the Bengals will likely consider dealing him. In fact, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer, moving McCarron is part of the "offseason itinerary" for the Bengals:

If McCarron becomes available, he could be one of the top quarterback trade options available, along with Jimmy Garoppolo of the New England Patriots. Teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets should show varying degrees of interest.

The Browns are a particularly interesting potential suitor because head coach Hue Jackson previously served as McCarron's offensive coordinator with the Bengals. However, it wouldn't seem prudent for the Bengals to deal a potential starter to a division rival.

McCarron Might Be Much Cheaper Than Garoppolo

A McCarron deal is a part of the offseason itinerary. Matter of when, where and who will provide the most value. https://t.co/HddmcqkTMr — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 2, 2017

When it comes to veteran trade targets at the quarterback position, Garoppolo is likely to be at the top of the wish list. He doesn't have more experience than McCarron, but his time as an understudy to the venerable Tom Brady makes him enticing.

Like McCarron, Garoppolo has adequate size for the position (6'2" and 225 lbs) and some impressive work as a spot starter. Garoppolo made two starts in place of the suspended Brady to open this season.

Though he didn't finish his appearance in Week 2 because of injury, Garoppolo racked up a combined 496 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the first two weeks of the season.

Unfortunately for teams looking to pry Garoppolo away from the Patriots, the asking price likely won't be a bargain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently stated on WEEI's Kirk & Callahan that he believes Garoppolo should command a first-round and fourth-round pick at minimum.

"In my mind, Sam Bradford went for a one and a four," Schefter explained. "So to me, that is the starting point, and I don’t even know if they would do it then."

It makes sense for the Patriots to set their asking price high here. While Brady may play for four or five more years, the Patriots have a guy in Garoppolo who can take over if he doesn't. They also spent a second-round pick on Garoppolo, so if they do deal him, they'll likely want to do so for a significant profit of draft capital.

As is the case with McCarron, though, Garoppolo is set to become a free agent after next season. If Brady indicates that he isn't close to retirement and Garoppolo can't get on board with an extended backup role, New England's best option may be a trade.

Depending on where a team is selecting in the draft, a first- and a fourth-round pick might be fair compensation for Garoppolo, assuming the quarterback is willing to agree to an extension. However, I wouldn't expect the Bengals to get similar compensation in exchange for McCarron—especially with the team already making it sound like he'll be readily available.

Will the Cowboys Deal Romo?

Another quarterback who is likely to draw trade attention throughout the offseason is Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Tony Romo.

By now, we all know the story of how Romo got injured in the preseason, backup Kellen Moore ended up on injured reserve and rookie Dak Prescott led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record. Prescott is clearly good enough to be the present and future for Dallas, so what does the team do with Romo?

Dallas owner Jerry Jones said back in November that dealing Romo wasn't on his agenda.

"I believe Tony will be the quarterback on a Super Bowl team. I believe that strongly," Jones said, per Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We’re talking generic now, and I have no plans for him not to be part of the Dallas Cowboys. Not a consideration."

Keeping Romo around as a backup doesn't make much sense for Dallas, though. Romo is 36 years old and under contract. He has $19.6 million of guaranteed money remaining on that deal.

The logical option would be for the Cowboys to make Romo available via trade, though the move would contradict what Jones has been saying for most of the season. The quarterback likely wouldn't be worth a lot to a rebuilding team, but a team close to winning now could be interested enough to offer quite a bit for Romo.

Romo did get onto the playing field for a series this past Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he performed well. He finished 3-of-4 for 29 yards and a touchdown. That brief outing might be enough to generate trade interest from teams like the Denver Broncos or even the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

"Romo looked vintage in his one series, displaying good zip over the middle and pinpoint accuracy," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote after Sunday's game. "His trade stock couldn't be higher after the performance."

With the 2017 class of rookie quarterbacks shaping up to be less than stellar, guys like Romo, McCarron and Garoppolo could be generating even more interest than they might in a typical offseason. It wouldn't be shocking to see all three in new homes next season.