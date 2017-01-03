2017 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Destinations for Sleeper Prospects and Top Names

With the NFL's postseason beginning on Saturday, 20 other teams have begun their respective offseasons and the process of trying to better their rosters.

One way to do so will be through the 2017 draft, which will take place in Philadelphia beginning on Apr. 27. It allows teams an opportunity to draft young players that could develop into future stars or immediate role players that could contribute to postseason runs next year.

Based on the current NFL standings and some of each team's largest needs, here is how the first round of the draft will go down.

2017 NFL Mock Draft: 1st Round Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers DeShone Kizer QB Notre Dame 3 Chicago Bears Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen DT Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from Rams) Quincy Wilson CB Florida 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette RB LSU 7 San Diego Chargers Cam Robinson OT Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams S LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 12 Cleveland Browns (from Eagles) Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 13 Arizona Cardinals Reuben Foster LB Alabama 14 Indianapolis Colts Malik McDowell DE Michigan State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) Mike Williams WR Clemson 16 Baltimore Ravens DeMarcus Walker DE Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans John Ross WR Washington 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S/LB Michigan 20 Denver Broncos O.J. Howard TE Alabama 21 Detroit Lions Desmond King CB Iowa 22 Miami Dolphins Charles Harris DE Missouri 23 New York Giants Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 24 Oakland Raiders Christian McCaffrey RB Stanford 25 Houston Texans Roderick Johnson OT Florida State 26 Green Bay Packers Teez Tabor CB Florida 27 Seattle Seahawks Charles Walker DT Oklahoma 28 Pittsburgh Steelers Tim Williams LB Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Adoree' Jackson CB USC 30 Kansas City Chiefs Sidney Jones CB Washington 31 New England Patriots Jarrad Davis LB Florida 32 Dallas Cowboys Cordrea Tankersley CB Clemson

Sleepers To Watch Out For

John Ross Stars in Tennessee

Predicted Team: Tennesseee Titans

In this mock draft the Tennessee Titans are taking wide receiver John Ross out of Washington at No. 18 overall, and he could be just what quarterback Marcus Mariota needs next year.

With the 25th-ranked passing game in 2016, the Titans offense was far too reliant on its running game, which didn't do much good when Tennessee found itself trailing and in need of some quick points.

Only one wide receiver, Rishard Matthews, had over 522 yards on the season, while tight end Delanie Walker was the team's second-best pass-catcher.

Ross is a speedster that can provide an outside threat, giving Mariota a stellar option to beat the defense over the top.

At times, he couldn't be guarded by opposing defensive backs because of that speed, recording 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns for a Huskies team that made the College Football Playoff.

He's not the largest receiver at 5'11", which could provide problems at the NFL level due to the skill of defensive backs. If that's the case, he is still a prime candidate to become a receiver that can be used in many different scenarios ranging from the slot to the occasional deep ball.

Reuben Foster Becomes Best Player in Draft Class

Predicted Team: Arizona Cardinals

It would be labeled a gift if Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster was taken No. 13 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. But the needs of other teams could take the linebacker out of the top 10 and have him fall right into the Cardinals' lap.

Arizona already has a solid defense despite a 7-8-1 finish to the 2016 season. Arizona allowed the second-fewest total yards and first downs, but it could use a boost at the inside linebacker position.

Deone Bucannon has experienced a dip in play after moving from his natural position at strong safety to linebacker. Bringing in Foster could take him right back to the secondary.

Foster has shown incredible speed at his position, which could make him a premier pass-rusher and a linebacker that can chase down even the quickest of runners.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah labeled Foster as "a monster" after seeing his work in the opposition's backfield:

Reuben Foster (10) is a monster. Watch how quick he shoots this gap and closes on RB. https://t.co/5jb6fKlz3J — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) October 24, 2016

He racked up 103 total tackles on the season to go with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss on his way to the 2016 Butkus Award.

That kind of skill set points toward all indications of Foster becoming one of the most feared, versatile linebackers in the league who is going to make whichever team that drafts him happy.

Stats courtesy of Sports-Reference.com and Pro-Football-Reference.com.