AJ McCarron Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on Bengals QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron might have one year left on his deal, but there are growing suspicions that his stint as Andy Dalton's backup could be over.

Continue for updates.

McCarron Expected To Be Traded

Monday, Jan. 2

As the Bengals cleaned out their lockers Monday after finishing up a 6-9-1 season, McCarron looked "like a man saying his goodbyes to the Cincinnati Bengals and Paul Brown Stadium," according to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

McCarron told Owczarski a potential trade will be on his mind throughout the offseason:

Now, it’s nothing I can do. I try not to worry about it. You’re always gonna think about it. I’d be lyin’; whoever told you that I wouldn’t, or if they were going through the same situation, you’re going to think about it. Because you want to play as a competitor. I’ll let my agent handle everything and go with whatever he says.

The 26-year-old has served as Dalton's backup since being taken in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

Battling shoulder injuries as a rookie, McCarron didn't see a single snap during the regular season in 2014. The following year, he appeared in seven games, going 2-1 as a starter after Dalton went down with a broken thumb.

He was also the man under center during the Bengals' Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which they lost 18-16.

In his seven regular-season appearances, McCarron completed 79 of 119 passes for a 66.4 percent mark with 854 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Per Spotrac, McCarron is owed a base salary of $690,000 with a cap hit of $735,413 during the final year of his rookie deal. In comparison, Jeff Driskel—whom the Bengals claimed off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers in September—is expected to make just $540,000 in 2017.



His acquisition raised red flags for McCarron, who told Owczarski he understood "something might be happening and they’re trying to find somebody they’re possibly comfortable with."

But for now, McCarron will have to play the waiting game, as his future in the NFL will basically be decided for him.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.