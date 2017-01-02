Super Bowl 2017: Updated Odds and Predictions for NFL Championship Game

The postseason field for the 2016-17 NFL playoffs is set, and the latest Super Bowl odds have been released.

We'll take a look at the odds, the favorites, the contenders and the pretenders before giving a final prediction for the big game.

Super Bowl LI Odds AFC Team Odds New England Patriots (14-2) 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) 17-2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) 10-1 Houston Texans (9-7) 80-1 Oakland Raiders (12-4) 100-1 Miami Dolphins (10-6) 100-1 NFC Team Odds Dallas Cowboys (13-3) 19-4 Green Bay Packers (10-6) 15-2 Atlanta Falcons (11-5) 8-1 New York Giants (11-5) 10-1 Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1) 12-1 Detroit Lions (9-7) 80-1

We're using odds from BetOnline found through OddsShark, where you can find odds from numerous sportsbooks.

The Favorite

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are a massive favorite to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl at 6-4, in part because they will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

They have an easy path to the AFC Championship Game, as the Pats are guaranteed to face a team in the divisional round with a backup quarterback (or starter-turned-backup Brock Osweiler, who has struggled all season) at the helm—unless the Dolphins beat Pittsburgh and Ryan Tannehill makes a miraculous postseason comeback following a knee injury, which Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald believes is possible.

The Pats lost only two games this year: a 16-0 loss to Buffalo without Tom Brady, and a tough 31-24 loss to Seattle that went down to the wire. Otherwise, it's been smooth sailing for the Pats, winners of 11 of their last 12. It's not hard to see why they're the favorite.

The Contenders

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Realistically, seven teams have a chance to prevent the Patriots from winning their fifth Super Bowl.

In the AFC, Pittsburgh and Kansas City pose the biggest threats.

Pittsburgh has an explosive offense that can match New England in a shootout. Running back Le'Veon Bell was fifth in the NFL in rushing yards even though he missed three games, and wide receiver Antonio Brown was tied for second in receiving touchdowns (12).

Kansas City has an offensive playmaker (Tyreek Hill, 12 touchdowns) and defensive playmaker (Eric Berry, two pick-sixes and a pick-two) who have changed potential losses to wins with their momentum-swinging plays.

The NFC playoff picture is loaded this year. The Cowboys are the slight favorite to come out of the NFC over Green Bay, with Atlanta, New York and Seattle all right behind them.

Dallas and Atlanta have dynamic, well-rounded offenses that could lead them to the promised land, while Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Eli Manning are Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who know how to get it done in January and February.

The Pretenders

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Houston and Oakland, with major quarterback issues, have a hard divisional-round ceiling.

Miami has gone 9-2 down the stretch, but it's difficult to envision the Fins taking down Pittsburgh, New England and another team, all on the road, before the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions have cornered the market on fourth-quarter comebacks this season with eight total, but they are stumbling into the playoffs after losing three straight. Their reward is a trip to Seattle, where the Seahawks have won their last nine postseason games.

The Prediction

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Expect New England to represent the AFC. The Pats have too many options on offense for any defense to match up with.

Pittsburgh's offense is stout, but the defense has proved porous and inconsistent this season.

Kansas City has dynamite playmakers, and it seems like things are just going its way this year, but potentially having to defeat Pittsburgh and New England is a tall order.

As for the NFC, it's almost too close to call. Give the slight edge to Dallas for being home throughout the playoffs, but no team outside Detroit would be a surprise to represent the NFC.

That'll mean New England and Dallas, where it's tough to take the postseason inexperience of Dallas over the Super Bowl veterans in New England.

Super Bowl LI Prediction: New England 31, Dallas 17