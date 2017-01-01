Quinten Rollins Injury: Packers CB Carted Off with Injured Neck vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers cornerback Quinten Rollins suffered a neck injury during the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and was taken off the field on a backboard, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Silverstein noted it was a somber scene, and "a bunch of Packers are kneeling near the Lions sideline where Rollins is on his back."

He also added "Rollins is conscious with movement and on his way to the hospital, according to the Packers."

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette shared a look at the proceedings:

The scene as #Packers CB Quinten Rollins is put on a stretcher, then carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/LEvHKKCKur — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 2, 2017

While there are greater concerns than football with serious injuries that require players to be carted off, the Packers could ill afford another setback at the cornerback spot. The team announced Rollins was out for the rest of the game with the neck injury, while cornerbacks Makinton Dorleant and Damarious Randall were each questionable with knee injuries.

Rollins, in his second season out of Miami (Ohio), had 40 combined tackles and an interception coming into Sunday's game. He played 14 games in his rookie campaign, notching two interceptions and 31 combined tackles.

Green Bay, which won't take the field again after Sunday until the Wild Card Round of the postseason, will be hard-pressed to make a Super Bowl run if it continues to suffer injuries in the defensive backfield.