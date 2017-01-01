NFL Black Monday 2017: Coaches on Hot Seat Rumors and Firing News

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

NFL Black Monday brings multiple head coaching changes every single year, and that trend promises to keep going in 2017.

With the regular season in the books, here is a look at the latest news and rumors regarding firings, as reports continue to roll in.

Mike McCoy Fired By Chargers

Sunday, Jan. 1

Following their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday to finish 5-11, the San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy.

Chargers president John Spanos said the following regarding the decision, according to ESPN.com:

Mike McCoy is a man of high character, and we thank him for his dedication to the Chargers. The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team's disappointing performance has not matched this team;s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization. Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.

Since going 9-7 and reaching the playoffs in his first year as Chargers head coach, McCoy has failed to take San Diego back to the postseason in three years since.

He went 27-37 in four years overall with the team.

Chip Kelly to Meet with 49ers Ownership; Likely Out

Sunday, Jan. 1

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the San Francisco 49ers were expected to fire both head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke.

Baalke confirmed his ouster Sunday to KNBR Radio (h/t ESPN.com), but Kelly's isn't yet a done deal.

According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, Kelly called Niners owner Jed York after news of his possible firing leaked Saturday:

Chip Kelly called 49ers owner Jed York last night after reports broke of his impending firing. It was not a warm and fuzzy conversation. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 1, 2017

Per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Kelly will meet with the 49ers' brass following their loss to the Seattle Seahawks for a last-ditch effort to save his job.

Kelly finished 2-14 in his first season as San Francisco's head coach, and if he is fired, the 49ers will have their fourth head coach in as many years next season after the departures of Jim Harbaugh and Jim Tomsula previously.

Gary Kubiak Expected to Step Down as Broncos Coach

Sunday, Jan. 1

Prior to Gary Kubiak leading the Denver Broncos to a victory over the rival Oakland Raiders to complete a 9-7 victory Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he intends to step down from his position.

Per Schefter, the potential move was brought on by health concerns, as he missed a game this season with a "complex migraine condition," and suffered a mini-stroke while coaching the Houston Texans in 2013.

It is expected that an official announcement on Kubiak's status will be made next week.

Kubiak went 21-11 in two years as Denver's head coach and led it to a Super Bowl title last season.

Colts Reportedly Considering Coaching Change

Sunday, Jan. 1

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is "unhappy" with the way the team played down the stretch, which has led some Colts coaches to fear that changes could be made.

The Colts surprisingly signed head coach Chuck Pagano to a contract extension last offseason, but they went just 8-8 in 2016 and missed the playoffs.

Pagano did not address his future with the team when asked about it following Indy's Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is 49-31 in five seasons as the Colts' head coach, including three playoff berths and one trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Report: Mutual Interest Between Sean Payton, Rams

Sunday, Jan. 1

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, there is "mutual interest" between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Payton is reportedly a top choice for L.A. in replacing the fired Jeff Fisher, but securing him would come down to Saints general manager Mickey Loomis being willing to trade him for "moderate compensation."

While Payton returned to the Saints in 2016, he was the subject of trade talk last offseason as well.

New Orleans finished 7-9 for the third consecutive season due to its loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

Payton is 94-66 in 10 years as the Saints' head coach, including five playoff berths and one Super Bowl championship.

Anthony Lynn Front-Runner for Bills Head Coaching Job

Sunday, Jan. 1

Following the firing of former head coach Rex Ryan, the Buffalo Bills named Anthony Lynn their interim head coach.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Lynn is the heavy favorite to become Buffalo's next full-time head coach due to support from general manager Doug Whaley and owner Terry Pegula.

Lynn led the Bills against the New York Jets in Week 17, but they were throttled 30-10 on the road.

After earning some head coaching interviews last offseason, Lynn went from running backs coach to offensive coordinator to interim head coach over the course of 2016 for the Bills.

Todd Bowles to Return as Jets Head Coach

Sunday, Jan. 1

According to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, the Jets confirmed following Sunday's 30-10 win over the Buffalo Bills that Todd Bowles will return to coach the team in 2017.

Bowles is 15-17 in two seasons at the helm, including a 5-11 mark in 2016.

Hue Jackson to Keep Browns Job

Sunday, Jan. 1

Although the Cleveland Browns finished just 1-15 in 2016, owner Jimmy Haslam said Sunday that he is "staying the course" by retaining head coach Hue Jackson and the front office, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The 2016 campaign was Jackson's first as Cleveland's head coach, and he avoided a winless season by leading the Browns to a win over the San Diego Chargers in Week 16.

