NFL Playoffs 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

With only the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions left to play in Week 17, the playoff picture is all but set for this year's NFL postseason.

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons secured first-round byes. The rest of the bracket can be found below:

NFL Playoffs First Round Second Round AFC Dolphins at Steelers Lowest-Winning Seed at Patriots Raiders at Texans Highest-Winning Seed at Chiefs NFC Lions at Seahawks Lowest-Winning Seed at Cowboys Giants at Packers Highest-Winning Seed at Falcons NFL.com

Favorites

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When looking for favorites to win Super Bowl LI, it makes sense to start with the top seeds from each conference.

The Patriots look as dominant as ever, entering the postseason with the NFL's best record at 14-2. Quarterback Tom Brady was on fire all year, throwing for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

And while Brady deserves tons of credit for piloting this attack, running back LeGarrette Blount's performance should be noted, too.

As noted by Only In Boston on Twitter, Blount's 18 touchdowns this season tied him for second most in a season in Patriots history with Rob Gronkowski:

LaGarrette Blount has tied Gronk for 2nd in @Patriots single-season TDs:



Moss 23 ('07)

Gronk 18 ('11)

Blount 18 ('16)

Martin 17 ('96) — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 1, 2017

No one's run that many in since Adrian Peterson in 2009, per the Patriots:

.@LG_Blount finds the end zone for the 18th time this season, the most rushing TDs in the NFL since Adrian Peterson had 18 in 2009. pic.twitter.com/8OkOTVt627 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2017

With Brady leading the aerial attack and Blount giving the team a hammer on the goal line, New England's balanced offense makes it very scary.

In the NFC, Dallas looks poised to return to Super Bowl contention behind the leadership and production of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, both were in the top five for MVP odds following Week 16:

Favorites for NFL MVP, via @BovadaLV:



Ezekiel Elliott: 2-1

Matt Ryan: 9-4

Aaron Rodgers: 15-4

Tom Brady: 5-1

Dak Prescott: 10-1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 28, 2016

It's hard to believe these numbers came from rookies. For Prescott, it was a completion percentage of 67.8, 23 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and just four interceptions. And for Elliott, 1,994 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how they react to the bright lights and intense pressure of the postseason, but the poise both showed throughout 2016 is more than encouraging.

Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl Odds Team Odds Patriots +190 Cowboys +325 Steelers +800 Packers +900 Chiefs +1200 Falcons +1200 Seahawks +1200 Giants +1400 Raiders +3300 Texans +5000 Lions +5000 Dolphins +6600 OddsShark.com

Among this group, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks look like decent dark-horse picks.

The Steelers bring the explosive trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to the table. The Seahawks have the always-dangerous Russell Wilson and plenty of players with playoff and Super Bowl experience.

But if the NFL has taught us anything, it's that a team can come out of nowhere to shock the world in any given week. Whichever squad peaks now could be the 51st Super Bowl champion.