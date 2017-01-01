NFL Playoffs 2017: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

With only the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions left to play in Week 17, the playoff picture is all but set for this year's NFL postseason.

The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons secured first-round byes. The rest of the bracket can be found below:

NFL Playoffs
First Round Second Round
AFC
Dolphins at Steelers Lowest-Winning Seed at Patriots
Raiders at Texans Highest-Winning Seed at Chiefs
NFC
Lions at Seahawks Lowest-Winning Seed at Cowboys
Giants at Packers Highest-Winning Seed at Falcons

NFL.com

Favorites

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When looking for favorites to win Super Bowl LI, it makes sense to start with the top seeds from each conference.

The Patriots look as dominant as ever, entering the postseason with the NFL's best record at 14-2. Quarterback Tom Brady was on fire all year, throwing for 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

And while Brady deserves tons of credit for piloting this attack, running back LeGarrette Blount's performance should be noted, too.

As noted by Only In Boston on Twitter, Blount's 18 touchdowns this season tied him for second most in a season in Patriots history with Rob Gronkowski:

No one's run that many in since Adrian Peterson in 2009, per the Patriots:

With Brady leading the aerial attack and Blount giving the team a hammer on the goal line, New England's balanced offense makes it very scary.

In the NFC, Dallas looks poised to return to Super Bowl contention behind the leadership and production of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, both were in the top five for MVP odds following Week 16:

It's hard to believe these numbers came from rookies. For Prescott, it was a completion percentage of 67.8, 23 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and just four interceptions. And for Elliott, 1,994 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how they react to the bright lights and intense pressure of the postseason, but the poise both showed throughout 2016 is more than encouraging.

Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl Odds
Team Odds
Patriots +190
Cowboys +325
Steelers +800
Packers +900
Chiefs +1200
Falcons +1200
Seahawks +1200
Giants +1400
Raiders +3300
Texans +5000
Lions +5000
Dolphins +6600

OddsShark.com

Among this group, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks look like decent dark-horse picks.

The Steelers bring the explosive trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to the table. The Seahawks have the always-dangerous Russell Wilson and plenty of players with playoff and Super Bowl experience.

But if the NFL has taught us anything, it's that a team can come out of nowhere to shock the world in any given week. Whichever squad peaks now could be the 51st Super Bowl champion.

