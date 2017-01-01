NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

The NFL playoffs are nearly set, with one more game remaining in the 2016 regular season.

The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a clash that will have big postseason implications. The winner will lock up the NFC North and occupy the fourth seed in the conference.

The Washington Redskins had an opportunity to all but guarantee themselves a wild-card berth with a win over the New York Giants. Instead, they fell 19-10, which means the loser of the Packers/Lions game will earn the sixth seed.

AFC Playoff Picture Seed Team Record Clinched 1 New England Patriots 14-2 AFC East; Home-Field Advantage 2 Kansas City Chiefs 12-4 AFC West; First-Round Bye 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5 AFC North 4 Houston Texans 9-7 AFC South 5 Oakland Raiders 12-4 Wild-Card Berth 6 Miami Dolphins 10-6 Wild-Card Berth Source: NFL.com

NFC Playoff Picture Seed Team Record Clinched 1 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 NFC East; Home-Field Advantage 2 Atlanta Falcons 11-5 NFC South; First-Round Bye 3 Seattle Seahawks 10-5-1 NFC West 4 Green Bay Packers 9-6 Playoff Berth 5 New York Giants 11-5 Wild-Card Berth 6 Detroit Lions 9-6 Playoff Berth Source: NFL.com

Based on the current standings, here's what the four matchups in the Wild Card Round would look like:

Wild-Card Matchups Conference Home Away AFC No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers No. 6 Miami Dolphins AFC No. 4 Houston Texans No. 5 Oakland Raiders NFC No. 3 Seattle Seahawks No. 6 Detroit Lions NFC No. 4 Green Bay Packers No. 5 New York Giants

As expected, the Patriots are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LI, with the Cowboys boasting the second-best odds, according to OddsShark.

Super Bowl LI Odds Team Odds New England Patriots 19-10 Dallas Cowboys 13-4 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-1 Seattle Seahawks 11-1 Green Bay Packers 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs 11-1 Atlanta Falcons 11-1 New York Giants 20-1 Oakland Raiders 28-1 Houston Texans 50-1 Miami Dolphins 50-1 Washington Redskins 66-1 Source: OddsShark

New England couldn't have asked for a better road to Houston for the Super Bowl. The team has home-field advantage throughout the postseason, and three of the six playoff teams in the AFC are playing their backup quarterbacks.

The Oakland Raiders are the biggest victim of an injury bug that has bitten teams late in the year. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Derek Carr is an "extreme long-shot" to play in the Super Bowl after suffering a broken fibula.

Coincidentally, Oakland is an "extreme long-shot" to win the AFC with Carr out. Matt McGloin filled in for Carr in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Denver Broncos, and Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier tweeted that McGloin remains a below-average NFL quarterback in his fourth season:

McGloin looks pretty bad. — Mike Tanier 📎 (@MikeTanier) January 1, 2017

No QB and big-play generous defense make the #Raiders a very suspect playoff team, unfortunately. — Mike Tanier 📎 (@MikeTanier) January 1, 2017

The Broncos won a title despite their quarterback issues, but Denver had one of the best defenses in the league. The Raiders don't have that luxury, and McGloin's performance Sunday will do little to allay fans' fears about the postseason.

Oakland's loss means a date with the Houston Texans looms in the Wild Card Round. Considering the Texans' quarterback situation is even worse, the Raiders have a good chance to advance to the divisional round. Getting to the AFC championship game will be a bridge too far, though.

In the NFC, the Cowboys' quest for a sixth Super Bowl ring doesn't look quite as easy as New England's, but Dallas is the clear front-runner in its conference.

David Helman of the team's official website tweeted how clinching home field will seriously cut down on the team's travels:

Cowboys' plane is taking off for Texas. When they get back, they don't have to leave the state again this season, no matter how far they go. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 1, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons will be the Cowboys' biggest threat for NFC supremacy.

History will likely weigh heavily on Atlanta in the playoffs. Between 1966 and the present, the Falcons have reached three conference championships in 12 postseason appearances. They're 1-4 in the playoffs with Matt Ryan at quarterback.

Atlanta will also have to worry about its suspect defense. Entering Week 17, the Falcons were 23rd in total defense (364.4 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (24.9 points per game). Football Outsiders ranked the team 27th in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

Between Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and Tevin Coleman, the Falcons are blessed with talented playmakers. In the playoffs, a good defense trumps a good offense more times than not, though. Should Atlanta meet the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, it could be in trouble.