NFL Playoff Scenarios 2017: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

The NFL playoffs are nearly set, with one more game remaining in the 2016 regular season.
The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a clash that will have big postseason implications. The winner will lock up the NFC North and occupy the fourth seed in the conference.
The Washington Redskins had an opportunity to all but guarantee themselves a wild-card berth with a win over the New York Giants. Instead, they fell 19-10, which means the loser of the Packers/Lions game will earn the sixth seed.
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Clinched
|1
|New England Patriots
|14-2
|AFC East; Home-Field Advantage
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12-4
|AFC West; First-Round Bye
|3
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|11-5
|AFC North
|4
|Houston Texans
|9-7
|AFC South
|5
|Oakland Raiders
|12-4
|Wild-Card Berth
|6
|Miami Dolphins
|10-6
|Wild-Card Berth
Source: NFL.com
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Clinched
|1
|Dallas Cowboys
|13-3
|NFC East; Home-Field Advantage
|2
|Atlanta Falcons
|11-5
|NFC South; First-Round Bye
|3
|Seattle Seahawks
|10-5-1
|NFC West
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|9-6
|Playoff Berth
|5
|New York Giants
|11-5
|Wild-Card Berth
|6
|Detroit Lions
|9-6
|Playoff Berth
Source: NFL.com
Based on the current standings, here's what the four matchups in the Wild Card Round would look like:
|Conference
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
|No. 6 Miami Dolphins
|AFC
|No. 4 Houston Texans
|No. 5 Oakland Raiders
|NFC
|No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
|No. 6 Detroit Lions
|NFC
|No. 4 Green Bay Packers
|No. 5 New York Giants
As expected, the Patriots are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LI, with the Cowboys boasting the second-best odds, according to OddsShark.
|Team
|Odds
|New England Patriots
|19-10
|Dallas Cowboys
|13-4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|8-1
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-1
|Green Bay Packers
|11-1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|11-1
|Atlanta Falcons
|11-1
|New York Giants
|20-1
|Oakland Raiders
|28-1
|Houston Texans
|50-1
|Miami Dolphins
|50-1
|Washington Redskins
|66-1
Source: OddsShark
New England couldn't have asked for a better road to Houston for the Super Bowl. The team has home-field advantage throughout the postseason, and three of the six playoff teams in the AFC are playing their backup quarterbacks.
The Oakland Raiders are the biggest victim of an injury bug that has bitten teams late in the year. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Derek Carr is an "extreme long-shot" to play in the Super Bowl after suffering a broken fibula.
Coincidentally, Oakland is an "extreme long-shot" to win the AFC with Carr out. Matt McGloin filled in for Carr in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Denver Broncos, and Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier tweeted that McGloin remains a below-average NFL quarterback in his fourth season:
McGloin looks pretty bad.— Mike Tanier 📎 (@MikeTanier) January 1, 2017
No QB and big-play generous defense make the #Raiders a very suspect playoff team, unfortunately.— Mike Tanier 📎 (@MikeTanier) January 1, 2017
The Broncos won a title despite their quarterback issues, but Denver had one of the best defenses in the league. The Raiders don't have that luxury, and McGloin's performance Sunday will do little to allay fans' fears about the postseason.
Oakland's loss means a date with the Houston Texans looms in the Wild Card Round. Considering the Texans' quarterback situation is even worse, the Raiders have a good chance to advance to the divisional round. Getting to the AFC championship game will be a bridge too far, though.
In the NFC, the Cowboys' quest for a sixth Super Bowl ring doesn't look quite as easy as New England's, but Dallas is the clear front-runner in its conference.
David Helman of the team's official website tweeted how clinching home field will seriously cut down on the team's travels:
Cowboys' plane is taking off for Texas. When they get back, they don't have to leave the state again this season, no matter how far they go.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 1, 2017
The Atlanta Falcons will be the Cowboys' biggest threat for NFC supremacy.
History will likely weigh heavily on Atlanta in the playoffs. Between 1966 and the present, the Falcons have reached three conference championships in 12 postseason appearances. They're 1-4 in the playoffs with Matt Ryan at quarterback.
Atlanta will also have to worry about its suspect defense. Entering Week 17, the Falcons were 23rd in total defense (364.4 yards per game) and 25th in scoring defense (24.9 points per game). Football Outsiders ranked the team 27th in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).
Between Ryan, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones and Tevin Coleman, the Falcons are blessed with talented playmakers. In the playoffs, a good defense trumps a good offense more times than not, though. Should Atlanta meet the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, it could be in trouble.