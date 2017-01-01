Cowboys vs. Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for Dallas

For those who were watching today's game between the Cowboys and the Eagles, it was apparent one team was fighting as if this were its last game of the year and the other was playing hesitant, knowing they had another game going forward.

Playing in a game that didn't mean much, the Cowboys sat key players like Sean Lee, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott. Not to mention that guys like Dak Prescott and Jason Witten saw their days get cut short after just a few series.

Even from the start, the Cowboys played conservative, featuring running plays and short passing plays. Dallas gained just 141 yards of offense in the first half. A majority of that yardage came on Tony Romo's touchdown drive. In the Cowboys' third offensive drive of the game, Romo came on the field. He completed three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas failed to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball in the second half and the main reason because of that was the play of Mark Sanchez at the quarterback position. Philadelphia loaded the box and forced Sanchez into throwing the ball outside.

The game plan wasn't set up for the Cowboys to dominate in this game, but it also didn't help that the Cowboys were playing with second- and third-teamers. With the loss, the Cowboys moved to 3-3 on the season in the division. However, this game won't be remembered if the Cowboys do go on to win the Super Bowl. However, if Prescott were to get injured in this game, that is something that would be remembered forever.

Read on for full grades and analysis from the Cowboys' final game of the regular season.