NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

It's the first day of 2017, folks, and the final day of the NFL regular season. While the day isn't yet complete, the playoff picture is beginning to take a firmer form.

Coming into the day, the playoff field in the AFC was completely set. However, the final seeding for the conference was not. With the New England Patriots besting the Miami Dolphins during the early slate, the Patriots have locked up the No. 1 seed while the Dolphins have earned the sixth seed.

The Philadelphia Eagles' early-afternoon win officially eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from playoff contention.

Let's take a look at the current playoff field and examine some of the top playoff-related storylines coming out of sendoff Sunday.

Week 17 Playoff Picture

Playoff Field Seed Team Record AFC 1 New England Patriots 14-2 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 11-5 4 Houston Texans 9-7 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 6 Miami Dolphins 10-6 NFC 1 Dallas Cowboys 13-3 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 3 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 4 Green Bay Packers 9-6 5 New York Giants 10-5 6 Detroit Lions 9-6 7 Washington Redskins 8-6-1

Week 17 Results

NFL's Final Sunday Game Final Score Baltimore at Cincinnati 27-10 CIN Jacksonville at Indianapolis 24-20 IND New England at Miami 35-14 NE Chicago at Minnesota 38-10 MIN Buffalo at NY Jets 30-10 NYJ Dallas at Philadelphia 27-13 PHI Cleveland at Pittsburgh 27-24 PIT (OT) Carolina at Tampa Bay 17-16 TB Houston at Tennessee 24-17 TEN New Orleans at Atlanta TBD Oakland at Denver TBD Arizona at Los Angeles TBD Kansas City at San Diego TBD Seattle at San Francisco TBD NY Giants at Washington TBD Green Bay at Detroit TBD

Storylines to Watch

Tony Romo Makes an Appearance

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sunday's game meant nothing for the Dallas Cowboys, who were already locked in as the No. 1 seed. However, the game against the Philadelphia Eagles did give the Cowboys a chance to test some of the roster's depth heading into the postseason.

Part of that depth-testing included a brief appearance by former starter Tony Romo.

Dak Prescott started at quarterback for Dallas and played into the second quarter. Before the Cowboys went to Mark Sanchez at quarterback, they allowed Romo to come in and lead a drive. That drive ended in a touchdown, and Romo was 3-of-4 for 29 yards on the series.

You certainly could view Romo's appearance as an attempt to remind teams he could be available in the offseason.

Romo is still good.



Now put Sanchez in before he gets hurt and you can't trade him. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 1, 2017

However, what's more important here is that the Cowboys get a bit of confidence in Romo before the postseason begins. This is relevant because Romo will likely get the call if Prescott should suffer an injury in the playoffs.

Tom Savage Suffers Concussion



The Houston Texans had nothing to play for on Sunday either, but their quarterback situation unfolded a bit differently than the one in Dallas did.

Recently installed starter Tom Savage opened the game for Houston. He played into the second quarter but then took a shot that knocked him out of the game. Initially, the Texans cleared Savage of a concussion:

.@HoustonTexans injury update: QB Tom Savage has cleared the concussion protocol. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017

However, the team later announced that Savage was indeed out:

.@HoustonTexans injury update: QB Tom Savage was reevaluated at halftime and is OUT with a concussion. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017

Houston put former starter Brock Osweiler on the field after Savage left and allowed him to remain there in the second half. Since Savage is the guy Texans coach Bill O'Brien named the starter, his injury could be big heading into the postseason.

If Savage cannot clear protocol before next weekend, the Texans will have no choice but to turn back to Osweiler.

AFC Road to Super Bowl LI Runs Through New England

With the Patriots beating the Dolphins in the early afternoon, New England clinched home-field advantage throughout the postseason. This is a situation the Patriots missed out on last season.

New England started the 2015 season 12-2 and with a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed. The team then dropped its final two games, allowing the Denver Broncos to earn the top seed in the conference. As we all now know, the Broncos squeezed out a narrow victory over New England in the AFC title game before winning the Super Bowl.

“Last year we didn’t finish strong,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told reporters a couple weeks ago, via the Boston Herald. “We need to keep playing well down the stretch.”

New England has indeed played well to finish the season. By doing so it has locked up the top slot in the AFC bracket.