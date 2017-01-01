Gary Kubiak Steps Down as Broncos HC: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

A year after guiding the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory, Gary Kubiak is reportedly stepping down as head coach due to health concerns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and NFL.com reported Kubiak told his team he was retiring after Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Rapoport noted Kubiak "stressed how much he's gone through this year" during his postgame message, and Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post tweeted wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said the Broncos understood why Kubiak was resigning.

Rumors were rampant regarding Kubiak's status heading into Sunday's game. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Kubiak planned to resign, and the Broncos coach had refused to deny rumblings earlier in the week.

"You guys know, I love this league, I love the Broncos, I love the work," Kubiak told reporters. "I'm all-in on the Raiders right now. There will be time for reflection and all that stuff next week, but right now it's time to focus on what we're doing."

Kubiak, 55, missed a game in October against the San Diego Chargers due to a complex migraine condition. He also suffered a mini-stroke while coaching the Houston Texans in 2013.

Despite the health concerns, Kubiak has not taken an extended break from coaching. He served as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2014 after being fired in Houston with three games remaining in the 2013 season.

The Broncos went 21-11 under Kubiak, including a Super Bowl victory a year ago. He successfully navigated the waning twilight of Peyton Manning's career and built a run-first, conservative offense that allowed Denver's all-time great defense to thrive.

But a slight regression on defense was enough to knock Denver from Super Bowl contender to out of the playoffs. Trevor Siemian was not appreciably worse than Manning was in 2015—in some areas he was better—but the Broncos ground game struggled, and a merely good defense put the Broncos on the outside looking in.

Denver will now be looking for its third coach in the last four seasons. No coach has lasted more than four seasons since Mike Shanahan's departure, though Kubiak's resignation is more a product of mitigating circumstances than anything.

Denver was likely to make wholesale offensive changes as is, and it might be smart to expect an offensive-minded coach to replace Kubiak.