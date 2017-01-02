Monday Morning Digest: Picking Wild-Card Winners and Watching Falcons Soar

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Monday Morning Digest: Picking Wild-Card Winners and Watching Falcons Soar
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
7.3K
Reads
12
Comments

The playoff field is set! 

While the Patriots, Cowboys, Chiefs and Falcons enjoy some bye week R&R (recuperation and recovery), the Steelers host the Dolphins in the Ben Roethlisberger Revenge Bowl, the Raiders visit the Texans in the Quarterback Desperation Bowl, the Packers host the Giants in the 2011 Playoff Upset Rematch Bowl and the Lions travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks in...a game the Seahawks will probably win.

The first Monday Morning Digest of 2017 wraps up Week 17's action and previews all four wild-card games. It also features a guide to coaches in peril, goes unit-by-unit through the playoff teams, examines some strange stats from the 2016 season and much more.

We even crown a "Team of Destiny." No, it's not the Cowboys. Or the Patriots. Keep guessing...

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

NFL Newsletter

NFL

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.