Monday Morning Digest: Picking Wild-Card Winners and Watching Falcons Soar

Teams used to wait until the Monday after the end of the regular season—"Black Monday"—to fire coaches and executives. Now, they do it minutes after the final gun, on New Year's Eve or whenever they feel like it. Here's an update on the coaches and general managers who lost their jobs this weekend, the ones who received votes of confidence and the few who remain in limbo.
Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan, Jets
The Jets’ problem is not that they want to beat the Patriots, but that they want to already have beaten them. So the team's decision to retain Bowles and Maccagnan, per Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, suggests that owner Woody Johnson may have finally figured out that a lasting dynasty cannot be built in one offseason. Or maybe Johnson is so stoked about a potential appointment as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom that he no longer cares that the Jets lack a quarterback or direction. Fire Danger: None.
John Fox, Bears
You know a head coach is desperate for excuses when he chokes down the bile and says nice things about... urp...analytics. "Those people who study the game can look at it statistically and see quite a lot of growth," Fox said of his Bears in a press conference last week. Speaking for "those people:" Sorry, Coach, there’s no growth, but the Bears organization appears reluctant to hop on the crowded carousel this year. Rest assured that if Fox keeps his job, he’ll forget this deathbed conversion to the dork side. Fire Danger: Very Low.
Hue Jackson, Browns
He may be the most respected and secure 1-15 coach in history. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam stated that he felt the Browns have "the right people in place" after Sunday's loss. But the Browns are the Browns, so nothing can be ruled out. Fire danger: Low.
Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke, 49ers
The NFL’s zaniest shotgun wedding is already over. The 49ers' coach and GM were fired Sunday. Apparently, gutting the roster, drafting injury cases and running a system the league completely figured out two years ago doesn’t lead to success. Who knew? Jed York is the most likely owner in the league to begin his search for replacements by reading this slide. Fire Danger: Already cooked.
Marvin Lewis, Bengals
All parties and reports indicate he will return. Patience is a virtue and stability an asset, but it feels odd to wait an additional year just to watch things deteriorate a little further. Fire Danger: Extremely low.
Mike McCoy, Chargers
Who? He was the Chargers head coach. Really? Hadn't they already replaced him with, like, Ken Whisenhunt, or some cellphone play-calling app that glitches out in the fourth quarter? Nope. McCoy was the head coach until Sunday afternoon. Well, did he have any magical "franchise relocation" skills? Because those are absolutely essential for a team that might be moving soon. HOW DID YOU GET THIS NUMBER, JEFF FISHER? Fire Danger: Already cooked.
Chuck Pagano (pictured) and Ryan Grigson, Colts
It might be fun to keep PaGrigson around for another year just to hear what wacky excuses they come up with next. With both still under long-term contract, it could happen. Fire Danger: Lower than you think.
Sean Payton, Saints
The Saints want to work out a trade for Payton, because the Saints mismanage their resources terribly and desperately need an extra draft pick, or some discount coupon codes to lower their cap costs, or something. Payton is a fine candidate for an Andy Reid-style rebirth with a new team, where he can reboot and refresh his system. In New Orleans, it will just be more .500, all-shootout, no-defense seasons until Drew Brees’ arm crumbles to dust. Fire Danger: Very low, and any trade won't be finalized on Monday, anyway.