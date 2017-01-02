Monday Morning Digest: Picking Wild-Card Winners and Watching Falcons Soar

Devonta Freeman catches a checkdown pass for 35 yards to set up a touchdown. Freeman runs up the middle for 75 yards for another touchdown.

Julio Jones draws pass interference for 46 yards, then gains 21 yards on a shallow crossing route, then scores a touchdown on a fade route that should be entered in Encyclopedia Britannica as the perfect example of a fade route.

Tevin Coleman catches a touchdown pass. Mohamed Sanu catches a touchdown pass. Justin Hardy, one of the Falcons' weekly random contributors, makes a one-handed, back-of-the-end-zone touchdown catch (pictured) that looks like something Odell Beckham Jr. would do with a butterfly net.

This has been going on all year. The Falcons scored 38 points on Sunday against the Saints and averaged 33.75 points per game for the season. They have the best offense in the NFL. Better than the Cowboys. Better than the Patriots.

But what about the defense, you ask? It's not great, but it is better than you think. The Falcons allowed just 43 points in Weeks 14 to 16, entering the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead against the Saints. Then they allowed a late-game Drew Brees explosion. But they also got sacks from Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett, two rising stars on the defensive front, and survived a scare when Beasley left the game with what turned out to be a minor injury.

So the Falcons have the best offense in the NFL and a defense with a rapidly improving corps of young stars. They have been clobbering opponents for weeks. But recognition has been glacier-slow in coming.

Matt Ryan has finally earned some grudging MVP notice, but when we start listing "dangerous, don't-wanna-face-'em" playoff teams, the Falcons always get stuck behind the Packers (Aaron Rodgers!), Steelers (Big Ben and Friends!) and even the Giants (They inexplicably win Super Bowls every few years without being all that great!).

The Falcons may truly be the Super Bowl contender all other Super Bowl contenders claim to be: the one that everyone overlooked, the one that no one gave a chance or took seriously, the one whose only believers were in the locker room.

Does that make the Falcons a "Team of Destiny"? What does "Team of Destiny" even mean?

The Falcons earned the second overall seed in the NFC playoffs. They rebuilt carefully around a quarterback and superstar wide receiver who once took them to the brink of the Super Bowl, assembling a top-flight coaching staff, drafting wisely, spending prudently and exercising patience with young prospects.

They played through a tough schedule, suffered some heartbreaking losses against some strong opponents, beat a few others and kept getting better. They positioned themselves so they don't have to worry about the 12th Man, Lambeau Field or cold weather, eliminating a dome team's most dangerous foes.

The Falcons sure look and sound like a team that's destined for great things.

Does that make them a "Team of Destiny"?

It doesn't matter. Just know that they are a team that you don't want to take lightly in the playoffs.