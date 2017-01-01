NFL Schedule Week 17: TV Coverage, Game Times and Live-Stream Map

The final week of the 2016 NFL season is here, and whether you're trying to watch your favorite team clinch a playoff spot or trying to see your fantasy team through the final hurdle en route to that shiny trophy, everyone has a stake in Sunday's games.

That's right—Sunday's games. For the first time this season, all the matchups are on Sunday. All the glorious Week 17 NFL action will happen on one day, and, thankfully, many of us have the following Monday off to recover.

Not sure if the matchup you want to watch is going to be shown in your area? 506 Sports has got you covered with the TV coverage maps Week 17:

Week 17 NFL maps are now up: https://t.co/heU86bFv9g — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 28, 2016

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 17, as well as some picks and previews for the must-watch games on tap.

NFL Week 17 TV Schedule, Picks Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Pick Sunday 1 p.m. BAL CIN CBS Bengals Sunday 1 p.m. HOU TEN CBS Texans Sunday 1 p.m. CAR TB Fox Buccaneers Sunday 1 p.m. CLE PIT CBS Steelers Sunday 1 p.m. DAL PHI Fox Cowboys Sunday 1 p.m. BUF NYJ CBS Bills Sunday 1 p.m. CHI MIN Fox Vikings Sunday 1 p.m. JAC IND CBS Colts Sunday 1 p.m. NE MIA CBS Patriots Sunday 4:25 p.m. KC SD CBS Chiefs Sunday 4:25 p.m. ARI LA Fox Cardinals Sunday 4:25 p.m. OAK DEN CBS Broncos Sunday 4:25 p.m. NYG WAS Fox Giants Sunday 4:25 p.m. SEA SF Fox Seahawks Sunday 4:25 p.m. NO ATL Fox Falcons Sunday 8:30 p.m. GB DET NBC Packers NFL.com

Breaking Down the Schedule

The Lone National Game: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Because all Week 17's games take place on Sunday in either the two afternoon slots, there's only one nationally televised clash this week, when the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on NBC.

This game was flexed to the late slot, and it's not hard to see why; it's a network's dream. It features two division rivals in a play-and-they're-in situation. The winner takes the NFC North and earns a playoff berth.

Both teams have been successful this season, with nine wins apiece, but while the Lions won five games in a row in November and December, they've lost their last two. Green Bay, meanwhile, struggled in the middle of its season but has gotten hot, winning its last five straight heading into the matchup.

Detroit's Matthew Stafford has been the most clutch quarterback in the fourth quarter this season, leading his team to a comeback win eight times this season. As Josh Dubow of the Associated Press shared, per Pro Football Reference, that's the most in any season.

Derek Carr seeks 7th 4th quarter comeback of year for #Raiders. Only QB with more in any year per @pfref is Stafford with 8 this year — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 18, 2016

The only national game this week is also the biggest must-watch matchup on the slate.

Most of the Country Will See: Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders Report shared the coverage map for Oakland at Denver on Twitter, which covers the largest section of the country of any non-national game this week:

Of course, this game would have been far more interesting if Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hadn't gotten injured. As it stands, Carr will miss the game after having surgery to repair a broken fibula and backup Matt McGloin will take the field against Denver.

Oakland clinched a playoff berth this season for the first time since 2002, ending a 14-year drought.

But there's still plenty to play for. While the 8-7 Broncos are out of the playoffs, the 12-3 Raiders are playing for the division and a first-round bye.

If Oakland loses to Denver, however, and the Kansas City Chiefs win their matchup against the San Diego Chargers, the Chiefs take the division and bounce Oakland to a wild-card spot.

If Lions-Packers is the NFC matchup of the week to watch, Oakland-Denver is the AFC equivalent.

Burning Question: Will Steelers Starters Play?

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

If you've been relying on Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and/or Le'Veon Bell to get you the W in fantasy this season, you might not be very happy in Week 17.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin "strongly indicated" that those players, as well as center Maurkice Pouncey, "will get that consideration" to be "preserved as we look into the playoff round," as Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

If you have one or more of those players, you'd better check Twitter before kickoff and hope that your second-string guys will be able to get it done in your championship week.

If you're a Steelers fan unconcerned with fantasy implications, however, you're likely feeling pretty good about Tomlin's decision. Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns is about as low-stakes as they come; probably the worst thing that could come out of the game besides an injury is that the Browns hurt their draft position with a win.

Pittsburgh has locked down the No. 3 seed in the AFC and wants to enter the postseason as healthy as possible. Seeing what has happened to other AFC quarterbacks Carr, Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill, can you blame the Steelers?

Coverage maps for all Week 17 games can be viewed at 506 Sports. Team stats and rankings courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.

All NFL games can be live-streamed via DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket (if it's out of market), CBS Live Stream, Fox Sports GO, NBC Sports or WatchESPN depending on the game's affiliated station.