2017 NFL Free Agents: Top Rumors, Speculation and Predictions

The NFL free-agent market is usually tame compared to its counterparts in the other major sports leagues in the United States. A combination of factors, led by the franchise tag and salary-cap tactics to create free space, creates an environment where the number of impact assets is normally limited.

Things are shaping up a little differently for 2017, however. Although there's still time for the outlook to change between now and March, it appears some legitimate assets could be available, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

So let's take a look at some of the early rumors and speculation surrounding potential free agents. Each section includes a prediction for where that player will eventually land for the 2017 season.

DeSean Jackson Heading Back To Philly?

Jackson has closed out the season strong after a sluggish start to the campaign. The 30-year-old Washington Redskins wideout has racked up at least 100 yards in four of his past five games. He reached that mark just once over his first nine appearances in 2016, and that came in Week 1.

The recent hot streak shows he can still be the high-impact asset he was during his peak years with the Philadelphia Eagles. And it sounds like the deep threat could return to the home of those glory days as a free agent.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media passed along comments ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter made during a radio interview on 97.5 The Fanatic about a possible reunion between Jackson and the Eagles:

It's so logical. There are certain things that you can just see coming from a mile away. We'll see whether or not it ever materializes. With Philadelphia, the biggest need is at wide receiver. With DeSean becoming a free agent and with him having as much respect for Doug Pederson as he does, every element that you can think of is in place there.

Meanwhile, Jackson was asked about the potential of becoming an Eagle again back in October and didn't rule it out. He told Brandon Lee Gowton of Philadelphia Magazine he never had an issues with Philly and the departure of former head coach Chip Kelly plays a role in the future:

I never really had hard feelings towards Philadelphia. As far as being released by whoever released me, that’s different. But I guess he's not there no more (laughs). So there's never really been hard feelings towards the city or the team or organization. But like I said, things happen and we move on. I'm blessed to still have an opportunity to be playing at a high level and having a job and still playing at a high level. So never no hard feelings.

The Redskins will need to make several key decisions regarding potential free agents during the offseason, including Jackson and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ultimately, that means the team will likely see at least one notable asset walk out the door for good.

Although Jackson has put up big numbers as of late, his status as a speed-based weapon now over the age of 30 means the team could decide to let him go and use the financial resources elsewhere. If so, landing back with Philadelphia is the logical conclusion.

Prediction: Eagles

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills Likely To Split

The Taylor story is perhaps the most interesting one heading into the offseason because so many different factors are in play.

First, the Bills must make a decision about his contract before March 11, when more than $30 million in guarantees would kick in if he's still on the roster, per Spotrac. That's a lot of money to commit to a player if the front office isn't convinced he's the long-term answer under center.

Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported the team has been planning to move on without him for a while:

There's a catch, though.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted the Bills can't cut ties with Taylor if he fails his physical before the third day of the new league year in March. In that case, they would be stuck paying the remaining guarantees, and it would likely lock him in as the starter for two more years.

Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News provided further information about the QB's health status:

Bills were aware of Tyrod's groin situation for a few weeks. There's strong sense he will need surgery. Decision to move on made weeks ago — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2016

Even though the financial stakes are clear, Taylor is probably best off leaving Buffalo if the team wants to move on from him. Given the high demand and low supply of quarterbacks around the league, he should land a lucrative contract elsewhere as a free agent.

The former Baltimore Ravens backup has accumulated a rock-solid 94.2 passer rating since taking over as the Bills starter last season. He's also added more than 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to establish himself as one of the NFL's best dual-threat quarterbacks.

Yes, he has clear limitations. He doesn't utilize the middle of the field nearly enough in the passing game, usually opting instead for long throws down the sideline. And his decision to scramble leads to his taking some big hits.

But several teams would gladly accept those issues given his playmaking upside. The Denver Broncos could be one. Neither Trevor Siemian nor Paxton Lynch has shined, and giving Taylor receivers like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to work with would be fun to watch.

Prediction: Broncos

Pierre Garcon Expected To Land Big-Money Deal

For the past month, #Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has fought thru a severe groin injury that could need more attention in offseason. Stay tuned. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) December 29, 2016

Garcon is another free agent the Redskins will be forced to consider. He's been one of the league's most reliable receivers over the past decade, dating back to his time with the Indianapolis Colts, both in terms of production and durability.

The 30-year-old is enjoying another good season with 75 grabs for 945 yards and three touchdowns heading into the finale. When he suits up Sunday afternoon, it will mark the fourth straight year he's played all 16 regular-season games.

Ben Standig of Scout.com's Breaking Burgundy provided details about what it all means for the wideout's expected foray into free agency:

DeSean Jackson is the flashier version of the Washington Redskins' two high-profile pass catchers entering free agency, and the one likelier to land a wow offer. That's among the reasons why the majority of league sources to speak with Breaking Burgundy believe Pierre Garcon is the best bet for an extended stay with Washington. That doesn't mean anyone should think Garcon won't have suitors or that he's automatically taking a hometown discount. Based on the current free agent class, Garcon's production and durability, the market could start in the $9 million per year range on a multi-season contract, according to multiple sources. "No bargain," said one source on Garcon." [He's got] 4-5 years left [at this level]."

Here's the issue for Washington: It wouldn't make sense for the front office to commit to Cousins on a long-term deal while letting both Jackson and Garcon walk. That would leave the quarterback in a position to fail immediately after signing a monster contract.

Garcon is the safer investment based on his ability to stay on the field and the fact he's a possession receiver, which better translates after age 30. In turn, the Redskins would be wise to try to lock him into a new deal before Jackson makes a decision.

If Washington opts against giving Garcon another high-dollar contract, he shouldn't have much trouble getting the money elsewhere. But it's hard to imagine the team letting both top receivers get away.

Prediction: Redskins