2017 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for Top College Prospects

We haven't even reached the College Football Playoff yet, but we have already been treated to some stellar bowl performances by some of the top prospects in the 2017 NFL draft class.

Friday's action put a number of potential first-round prospects on display, allowing fans and scouts to get a close look at the next batch of NFL talent.

Here's an updated mock draft followed by a breakdown of some of the top prospects who gave their stock a boost during Friday's bowl games:

NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position School 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jonathan Allen DL Alabama 3 Chicago Bears Reuben Foster LB Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams S LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams WR Clemson 6 New York Jets Leonard Fournette RB LSU 7 San Diego Chargers Marlon Humphrey CB Alabama 8 Cincinnati Bengals Tim Williams LB/DE Alabama 9 Carolina Panthers Sidney Jones CB Washington 10 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Mitch Trubisky QB North Carolina 11 Arizona Cardinals John Ross WR Washington 12 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers LB/S Michigan 13 Indianapolis Colts Solomon Thomas DL Stanford 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Quincy Wilson CB Florida 15 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell DL Michigan State 16 Tennessee Titans Gareon Conley CB Ohio State 17 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis WR W. Michigan 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dalvin Cook RB Florida State 19 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk OT Wisconsin 20 Washington Redskins Derek Barnett DE Tennessee 21 Detroit Lions Ryan Anderson DE Alabama 22 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham LB Vanderbilt 23 Green Bay Packers Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State 24 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson OT Alabama 25 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor CB Florida 26 Atlanta Falcons Vita Vea DT Washington 27 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley LB UCLA 28 New York Giants Taco Charlton DE Michigan 29 Kansas City Chiefs Forrest Lamp OG W. Kentucky 30 Oakland Raiders Jarrad Davis LB Florida 31 New England Patriots O.J. Howard TE Alabama 32 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris DE Missouri

Mitch Trubisky , North Carolina

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky wasn't flawless against the Stanford Cardinal in the Sun Bowl, but he showed up in the biggest moments of the game.

With the ball deep in North Carolina's own territory, Trubisky led the Tar Heels on a 97-yard drive which put them in position to tie the game in the final seconds on a two-point conversion attempt. Ultimately they fell short, but Trubisky's performance in the clutch certainly caught the attention of many evaluators, including Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus:

Great bounceback from Trubisky, has shown a lot in the clutch this season — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 30, 2016

While his late-game heroics were the most memorable aspect of the game, it's worth nothing that Trubisky did show some flaws earlier in the afternoon with a pair of costly interceptions.

As CBS Sports' Dane Brugler pointed out, this is an area Trubisky still needs to work on:

Trubisky misread the safeties on both of his INTs today. Obviously poor decisions. We'll see how he responds this drive. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 30, 2016

If this proves to be Trubisky's final collegiate game, it's safe to assume he showed enough to generate serious consideration from teams looking to select a quarterback in the first round. However, his flaws—potentially a result of his inexperience as a one-year starter—could scare off some of the quarterback-needy teams picking at the very top of the first round.

Solomon Thomas, Stanford

David Madison/Getty Images

While all eyes were on Trubisky during the Sun Bowl, it was impossible not to be drawn to Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas as well, who consistently forced his way into the Tar Heels backfield.

Brugler was among those impressed with Thomas' performance:

Thomas is a 1st round player if he declares. Has been disruptive all season and is doing whatever he wants w/ the UNC OL today. https://t.co/xXh4P774t4 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 30, 2016

The 2017 draft class is expected to be loaded with talent on the defensive line, which could potentially influence the decision of an underclassman like Thomas.

Despite Thomas' performance, he is still clearly a notch behind the top prospects in the nation such as Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and Alabama's Jonathan Allen.

While he is expected to be a first-round selection, Thomas could potentially elevate himself to an elite grade if he returns to Stanford for his senior year.

Dalvin Cook, Florida State

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook entered the Orange Bowl already solidified as a likely first-round selection. But his performance against a stout Michigan defense may have elevated his stock to an even higher level.

Cook carried the ball 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 62 yards on three receptions.

Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton is among those impressed enough with Cook to rank him as the top running back in the upcoming draft class.

Cook versus LSU running back Leonard Fournette will be one of the most hotly debated topics during the predraft process. While Fournette is a dominant power runner, Cook offers more speed and elusiveness.

Considering their differences in style, there might not be a right answer to that debate. NFL teams may evaluate Cook and Fournette differently simply based on their preferred style in a feature back.