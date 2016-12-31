2017 NFL Mock Draft: Latest Predictions for Top College Prospects

We haven't even reached the College Football Playoff yet, but we have already been treated to some stellar bowl performances by some of the top prospects in the 2017 NFL draft class.
Friday's action put a number of potential first-round prospects on display, allowing fans and scouts to get a close look at the next batch of NFL talent.
Here's an updated mock draft followed by a breakdown of some of the top prospects who gave their stock a boost during Friday's bowl games:
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Cleveland Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Texas A&M
|2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Jonathan Allen
|DL
|Alabama
|3
|Chicago Bears
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|Alabama
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Jamal Adams
|S
|LSU
|5
|Tennessee Titans (from LA)
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Clemson
|6
|New York Jets
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|LSU
|7
|San Diego Chargers
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Alabama
|8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tim Williams
|LB/DE
|Alabama
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|10
|Cleveland Browns (from PHI)
|Mitch Trubisky
|QB
|North Carolina
|11
|Arizona Cardinals
|John Ross
|WR
|Washington
|12
|Buffalo Bills
|Jabrill Peppers
|LB/S
|Michigan
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|Solomon Thomas
|DL
|Stanford
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|15
|New Orleans Saints
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Ohio State
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|Corey Davis
|WR
|W. Michigan
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|19
|Denver Broncos
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|20
|Washington Redskins
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|21
|Detroit Lions
|Ryan Anderson
|DE
|Alabama
|22
|Houston Texans
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|23
|Green Bay Packers
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|Ohio State
|24
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|26
|Atlanta Falcons
|Vita Vea
|DT
|Washington
|27
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|UCLA
|28
|New York Giants
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Forrest Lamp
|OG
|W. Kentucky
|30
|Oakland Raiders
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|Florida
|31
|New England Patriots
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|32
|Dallas Cowboys
|Charles Harris
|DE
|Missouri
Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina
Mitch Trubisky wasn't flawless against the Stanford Cardinal in the Sun Bowl, but he showed up in the biggest moments of the game.
With the ball deep in North Carolina's own territory, Trubisky led the Tar Heels on a 97-yard drive which put them in position to tie the game in the final seconds on a two-point conversion attempt. Ultimately they fell short, but Trubisky's performance in the clutch certainly caught the attention of many evaluators, including Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus:
Great bounceback from Trubisky, has shown a lot in the clutch this season— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 30, 2016
While his late-game heroics were the most memorable aspect of the game, it's worth nothing that Trubisky did show some flaws earlier in the afternoon with a pair of costly interceptions.
As CBS Sports' Dane Brugler pointed out, this is an area Trubisky still needs to work on:
Trubisky misread the safeties on both of his INTs today. Obviously poor decisions. We'll see how he responds this drive.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 30, 2016
If this proves to be Trubisky's final collegiate game, it's safe to assume he showed enough to generate serious consideration from teams looking to select a quarterback in the first round. However, his flaws—potentially a result of his inexperience as a one-year starter—could scare off some of the quarterback-needy teams picking at the very top of the first round.
Solomon Thomas, Stanford
While all eyes were on Trubisky during the Sun Bowl, it was impossible not to be drawn to Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas as well, who consistently forced his way into the Tar Heels backfield.
Brugler was among those impressed with Thomas' performance:
Thomas is a 1st round player if he declares. Has been disruptive all season and is doing whatever he wants w/ the UNC OL today. https://t.co/xXh4P774t4— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) December 30, 2016
The 2017 draft class is expected to be loaded with talent on the defensive line, which could potentially influence the decision of an underclassman like Thomas.
Despite Thomas' performance, he is still clearly a notch behind the top prospects in the nation such as Texas A&M's Myles Garrett and Alabama's Jonathan Allen.
While he is expected to be a first-round selection, Thomas could potentially elevate himself to an elite grade if he returns to Stanford for his senior year.
Dalvin Cook, Florida State
Dalvin Cook entered the Orange Bowl already solidified as a likely first-round selection. But his performance against a stout Michigan defense may have elevated his stock to an even higher level.
Cook carried the ball 20 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 62 yards on three receptions.
Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton is among those impressed enough with Cook to rank him as the top running back in the upcoming draft class.
Cook versus LSU running back Leonard Fournette will be one of the most hotly debated topics during the predraft process. While Fournette is a dominant power runner, Cook offers more speed and elusiveness.
Considering their differences in style, there might not be a right answer to that debate. NFL teams may evaluate Cook and Fournette differently simply based on their preferred style in a feature back.