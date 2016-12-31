NFL Free Agents 2017: Top Rumors and Predictions Before Week 17

We still have a full week remaining in the 2016 regular season, followed by more than a month's worth of postseason action. Does this mean it's too early to begin speculating on next year's edition of free agency?

Of course it doesn't.

In the wonderful world of the NFL, we're constantly looking ahead to what's next. Seeing as how 20 franchises won't even be invited to the postseason party, there is a large chunk of this world that is going to be looking nowhere else.

Naturally, plenty of rumors about the looming offseason have already begun to emerge. We're going to examine some of the latest ones here today. We'll be looking at the latest buzz surrounding 2017 free agency and giving our thoughts and predictions on each situation.

Latest Free-Agency Buzz

Terrelle Pryor May Hit the Open Market

Though the team has struggled mightily, quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor has had a strong season for the Cleveland Browns in 2016. The former Ohio State and Oakland Raiders signal-caller has performed well at his new position, hauling in 70 passes for 913 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Browns can re-sign him, he could become a legitimate offensive building block for the future.

Of course, there is definitely no guarantee that the Browns will be able to retain Pryor.

While Pryor may owe Cleveland and head coach Hue Jackson—who also coached him with the Raiders—a fair amount for giving him a starting opportunity, Pryor has made it quite clear that he won't be quick to offer a discount.

"Like I said before, I have the utmost respect for Hue, but at the end of the day, it's got to make sense for both sides,'' Pryor recently said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

In fact, Pryor made it sound like money could be one of the biggest factors determining his next move.

"I love to play for him and I enjoy playing for him this year and I'd love to play for him longer. But at the end of the day, it's got to come down to what my agents think is right for me," Pryor added.

The Browns should be able to afford giving Pryor an extension, but there are other teams who can do the same.

Pro Football Focus rates Pryor 59th among all wide receivers for the season so far. He would be a quality No. 2 receiver on many teams, and he should draw plenty of interest once free agency gets under way. Should postseason opportunities also factor into Pryor's decision-making, then the Browns might have a difficult time even earning his consideration.

Just imagine the kind of success Pryor might be able to have catching passes from a guy like Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger or Russell Wilson next season. It's an interesting thought, and one we might think more about should Cleveland actually allow Pryor to reach the open market.

Prediction: Browns allow Pryor to gather information during the "legal tampering" period, but re-sign him at market value before free agency actually opens.

Eagles May Pursue a DeSean Jackson Return

David Banks/Getty Images

One team that could well be in the market for a receiver like Pryor is the Philadelphia Eagles. It's still too early to get an accurate gauge on whether or not Carson Wentz really is franchise material, but we do know that Philadelphia's receiving corps isn't masking any of his rookie deficiencies.

As a team, the Eagles are rated just 30th in receiving by Pro Football Focus for the season so far.

Pryor would definitely give Wentz a big, physical target with which to work.

Another—and possibly more likely—possibility for the Eagles is former Philadelphia receiver DeSean Jackson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that the Eagles are serious contenders to land him on the open market in the offseason:

Multiple teams believe that Jackson, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could return to Philadelphia. The Eagles would benefit from the addition of a speedy deep threat, and Jackson and Eagles coach Doug Pederson are big admirers of each other, sources said. The Redskins are unlikely to be able to use the franchise tag on the 30-year-old receiver, as they also look to reach deals with quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

The problem with the Eagles reacquiring Jackson is that he is 30 years old and does have a recent bit of injury history. The Cal product missed a game earlier this season and missed seven in 2015.

Prediction: Eagles sign Jackson to two- or three-year, incentive-laden deal.

Adrian Peterson May Have Played Final Game in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have officially ruled star running back Adrian Peterson out for Sunday's finale against the Chicago Bears. There's a chance that the next time he suits up for the Vikings, it's for a ceremonial retirement contract.

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is out for Week 17. Career in Minnesota could be done. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2016

Technically, Peterson won't be a free agent next season. However, the Vikings may be inclined to release Peterson before the start of free agency.

Peterson's current contract is set to pay him nearly $12 million in base salary for 2017. Peterson is also due a $6 million roster bonus on March 11 (free agency begins on March 9). If Minnesota decided that a 32-year-old back with mounting injury concerns isn't worth that much money, then Peterson will likely be faced with renegotiating his contract or free agency.

At least one unnamed NFL executive believes that simply allowing Peterson to hit the open market would be the best course of action.

"I'd cut him," the executive told John Clayton of ESPN.com. "I'd cut him because the salary I would offer him he would consider to be an insult, and I don't think you want him to go through that. You don't want to insult someone who has been that important to your franchise."

So Peterson could very well be a free-agent option for running back-needy teams next offseason. As long as Peterson can prove he is back to 100 percent, he should be able to pick his destination from such teams—and will probably pick one with playoff chances.

Two interesting options here are the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, both of whom are playing for the NFC North title this weekend. Each team has a need at the running back position and each could be seen by Peterson as an upgrade in terms of playoff contention.

Outside of the NFC North, teams like the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks might be able to offer Peterson a legitimate shot at finally earning a Super Bowl ring.

Prediction: Peterson gets his release and signs with a contender.