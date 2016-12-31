Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Final Season Position-by-Position Review

With Week 17 upon us, those leagues that save their fantasy championships for the last week of the NFL season are left to be decided. But the Week 17 championship is particularly complicated.

For instance, many of my fantasy rankings this week reflect the likelihood that certain players may play but likely won't see extensive time on the field in meaningless games. That's the unfortunate aspect of having a championship game in Week 17; many fantasy stars either won't play or will play limited snaps, especially for those teams that have their playoff position already determined.

Hopefully, my rankings will help you navigate such complexities. Now go out there and win a championship, folks.

Quarterback

Week 17 QB Rankings Rank Player Team 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 2 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 3 Tom Brady New England Patriots 4 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 5 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 6 Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts 7 Matt Stafford Detroit Lions 8 Kirk Cousins Washington 9 Cam Newton Carolina Panthers 10 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers

If you have Drew Brees, well, you are probably going to be in luck. The last time he faced Atlanta, he notched 25 fantasy points (376 passing yards, three touchdowns), and the Falcons give up 18.1 fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, 31st in the NFL.

Frankly, in a game likely to be a shootout—the Falcons are playing for a first-round bye, so they won't sit starters—having either Brees or Matt Ryan could be enough to lead you to a fantasy title.

Of course, it's unlikely anybody will be better than Aaron Rodgers. Nobody in the NFL has had a better December, and for fantasy owners, he's provided 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.

The injuries to Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota somewhat depleted the quarterback position, but in general, it's been the deepest position in fantasy this season. There's no reason you can't find a solid starter for Week 17.

Running Back

Week 17 RB Rankings Rank Player Team 1 David Johnson Arizona Cardinals 2 LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills 3 Devonta Freeman Atlanta Falcons 4 Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons 5 DeMarco Murray Tennessee Titans 6 LeGarrette Blount New England Patriots 7 Jay Ajayi Miami Dolphins 8 Jordan Howard Chicago Bears 9 Thomas Rawls Seattle Seahawks 10 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Spencer Ware Kansas City Chiefs 12 Melvin Gordon San Diego Chargers 13 Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints 14 Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts 15 Isaiah Crowell Cleveland Browns 16 Latavius Murray Oakland Raiders 17 Jeremy Hill Cincinnati Bengals 18 Paul Perkins New York Giants 19 Chris Ivory Jacksonville Jaguars 20 Todd Gurley St. Louis Rams

If quarterback is an easy position to find points from, finding points at running back is like looking for a needle that's trapped in a haystack on a planet made entirely of hay. OK, OK, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but it sure has felt like it at times this season, right?

There's no reason not to trust Thomas Rawls if he's healthy, however, considering the San Francisco 49ers give up 25.9 fantasy points to opposing running backs per week, easily the worst mark in the NFL. The Niners have given up a whopping 26 touchdowns to the position and 100 or more running yards to opposing backs 11 times this year.

Rawls should feast. If you start him, so will you.

Wide Receiver

Week 17 WR Rankings Rank Player Team 1 Jordy Nelson Green Bay Packers 2 Odell Beckham Jr. New York Giants 3 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts 5 Brandin Cooks New Orleans Saints 6 Davante Adams Green Bay Packers 7 Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs 8 Julio Jones Atlanta Falcons 9 Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks 10 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints 12 Golden Tate Detroit Lions 13 Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos 14 Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos 15 Michael Crabtree Oakland Raiders 16 Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders 17 Julian Edelman New England Patriots 18 Dez Bryant Dallas Cowboys 19 Tyrell Williams San Diego Chargers 20 DeSean Jackson Washington

If Rodgers is bound to have another big game—and given the way the Packers have been playing, we all know Rodgers has another big performance in the cards—you have to like his primary targets quite a bit, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.

It's not enough they have the NFL's hottest quarterback or that they are each top-eight fantasy wideouts this season themselves. No, they also have a tasty matchup against a Detroit Lions defense that has given up 87 fantasy points to opposing wideouts over the past three weeks.

Oh, and the last time these teams played, Nelson and Adams combined to score 30 fantasy points.

Don't sleep on Golden Tate on the other sideline, however. The Packers are giving up an NFL-worst 26.7 fantasy points to opposing wideouts per week. Tate is a sneaky WR2 option this week and a player who could blow up with a playoff berth—and for fantasy owners, a championship—on the line.

Tight End

Week 17 TE Rankings Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 2 Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers 3 Jimmy Graham Seattle Seahawks 4 Charles Clay Buffalo Bills 5 Delanie Walker Tennessee Titans 6 Zach Ertz Philadelphia Eagles 7 Martellus Bennett New England Patriots 8 Jordan Reed Washington 9 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings 10 Antonio Gates San Diego Chargers

Tight end has been a brutal position this year, so just stick with whichever player has served you well to this point. If you don't have a Travis Kelce or Greg Olsen, well, good luck.

One piece of advice: Even without Tyrod Taylor under center, I like Charles Clay against a New York Jets defense that has given up four touchdown passes to opposing tight ends over the past two weeks and seven touchdowns to the position over its past four games.

Don't be afraid to keep him in your starting lineup.

Defense/Special Teams

Week 17 D/ST Rankings Rank Team 1 Minnesota Vikings 2 Denver Broncos 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Philadelphia Eagles 5 Kansas City Chiefs 6 Baltimore Ravens 7 Seattle Seahawks 8 Houston Texans 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 10 New England Patriots

Kickers

Week 17 Kicker Rankings Rank Player Team 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 2 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons 3 Dustin Hopkins Washington 4 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts 5 Matt Prater Detroit Lions 6 Caleb Sturgis Philadelphia Eagles 7 Sebastian Janikowski Oakland Raiders 8 Wil Lutz, NO K New Orleans Saints 9 Nick Novak Houston Texans 10 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers

You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter. All fantasy stats and points-against totals via ESPN.