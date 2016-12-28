Aaron Hernandez Allegedly Has Tattoos of Guns Used in Suspected Double Murder

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has already been found guilty of one murder, although more convictions could be on the way.

Almost two years after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing Odin Lloyd, Hernandez will stand trial for a double murder that took place in July 2012. He is also accused of shooting a witness to that crime in 2013.

According to the prosecution, he might have already confessed to the crimes in the form of tattoos.

Per Andy Rosen and John R. Ellement of the Boston Globe:

Aaron Hernandez walked into a California tattoo shop in the spring of 2013 and allegedly asked a tattoo artist to add three new symbols onto his heavily inked physique. Two were pictures of handguns, and a third said, "God forgives" — written backward so it could be read in a mirror. ... Both of the guns portrayed in the tattoos match those used in the shootings, Suffolk First Assistant District Attorney Patrick M. Haggan said in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday, arguing that the body art "is in fact an admission by Mr. Hernandez."

The trial for the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado is set for Feb. 13, where the tattoo theory will likely be debated.

Hernandez was once considered one of the top young tight ends in the NFL until his arrest in 2013 in connection with the murder of Lloyd. The Patriots released him almost immediately after news broke of his arrest.

He is serving his life sentence at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center near Boston.