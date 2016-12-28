Doug Martin Suspended for Drug Policy Violation: Latest Details and Comments

The NFL suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin four games Wednesday after he failed a drug test, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided a breakdown of the violation:

The @NFL says #Bucs RB Doug Martin is suspended for violating the PED policy. I’m told it’s for adderall & part of the issues he’s battling — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

Martin explained in a statement on the team's official site that he will not appeal and will enter a treatment facility. In addition to apologizing to the organization and its fans, the running back added:

On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back. Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life. My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help.

The 27-year-old was a healthy scratch for Week 16 and finishes the 2016 season with 421 rushing yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Per Roy Cummings of FanRag Sports, it was a "football decision" that kept Martin out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Martin signed a five-year extension with the Buccaneers in the offseason with $15 million guaranteed. However, Schefter reported this violation "voids guaranteed money on his $7 million base salary next year."

Jacquizz Rodgers should once again be the go-to option in the Tampa Bay backfield with the starter unavailable. This season, the 26-year-old has 485 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine games and has had better efficiency (4.3 yards per carry) than Martin (2.9 YPC).