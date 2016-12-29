NFL TV Schedule 2016: Week 17 Coverage Map, Game Times and Predictions

Cancel your plans Sunday, because in Week 17, there's no Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football.

All 16 regular-season finales take place Sunday, so you can start 2017 off the right way—with lots of pro football.

Some of this week's matchups don't matter, and teams that have already clinched a playoff berth or have no chance of doing so may rest their starters.

But other teams, such as the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are either still in the hunt or must win to secure a postseason spot.

Here are the TV coverage maps for Week 17's games, according to 506 Sports:

Week 17 NFL maps are now up: https://t.co/heU86bFv9g — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 28, 2016

Below is all the information you need to know about the TV schedule for Week 17, as well as some picks and previews for the must-watch games on tap.

NFL Week 17 TV Schedule & Predictions Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Pick Sunday 1 p.m. BAL CIN CBS Bengals Sunday 1 p.m. HOU TEN CBS Texans Sunday 1 p.m. CAR TB Fox Buccaneers Sunday 1 p.m. CLE PIT CBS Steelers Sunday 1 p.m. DAL PHI Fox Cowboys Sunday 1 p.m. BUF NYJ CBS Bills Sunday 1 p.m. CHI MIN Fox Vikings Sunday 1 p.m. JAC IND CBS Colts Sunday 1 p.m. NE MIA CBS Patriots Sunday 4:25 p.m. KC SD CBS Chiefs Sunday 4:25 p.m. ARI LA Fox Cardinals Sunday 4:25 p.m. OAK DEN CBS Broncos Sunday 4:25 p.m. NYG WAS Fox Giants Sunday 4:25 p.m. SEA SF Fox Seahawks Sunday 4:25 p.m. NO ATL Fox Falcons Sunday 8:30 p.m. GB DET NBC Packers NFL.com

Must-Watch Matchups

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and now set their sights on locking up a first-round bye with a matchup against a division rival, the Denver Broncos.

Unfortunately for Oakland, it will have to do so without quarterback Derek Carr, to whom the team owes much of its current fortune.

Carr had surgery to repair a broken fibula, but there's a small (small) silver lining: As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, Carr will attempt to be ready to play in the Super Bowl on February 5 should his team make it that far:

#Raiders QB Derek Carr, who underwent fibula surgery at LA’s Kerlan-Jobe, is considered an extreme long-shot for the Super Bowl. He will try — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2016

For now, however, backup Matt McGloin will lead the Raiders into the postseason.

For their part, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping that Oakland does not triumph over the Broncos in Week 17. With an Oakland loss, Kansas City would take the AFC West and a first-round bye if the Chiefs beat the San Diego Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Diego Chargers

Speaking of the Chiefs and the Chargers, let's take a closer look at that matchup.

The Chiefs have gone 5-2 on the road this season, so the prospect of playing in San Diego doesn't rattle them one bit heading into this divisional showdown.

In fact, San Diego isn't getting much love from Vegas for being the home team; the Chiefs are favored by 4.5 points, per OddsShark.

The Chiefs are the better team here in multiple areas of the game. They're running the ball better (109.7 rushing yards per game to 92.1), and their defense is allowing only 18.9 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Chargers score more points on offense on average than the Chiefs do—25.5 to 23.5. But Kansas City's defense isn't going to allow San Diego to run up the score, especially given the pressure the Chiefs are capable of generating on opposing quarterbacks.

Plus, the Chiefs have more to play for. While they don't control their own destiny, they'll want to put themselves in position to take the division title if the Raiders lose.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

This one is for all the marbles in the NFC North. Whichever team wins this matchup takes the division and secures a playoff berth.

There's still a possibility that both the Packers and Lions make the playoffs regardless of the outcome of this game. As ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky pointed out, a Washington loss would result in both teams getting in; the same scenario holds true if Washington wins and the Packers and Lions tie:

How could the Packers and Lions make sure they both reach the playoffs? A tie on Sunday night would do it. https://t.co/bwo6ECAJ5u — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 28, 2016

Unless there's some serious collusion going down in the NFC North, the team that wins is in.

On paper, the game should be close, as the Packers are favored by just three points, according to OddsShark.

Green Bay's and Detroit's offenses are closely matched; the Packers average 26.7 points per game, while the Lions average 21.5. With Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers at the controls, this could turn into a shootout.

The difference comes in the run game. The Lions have one of the least productive backfields in the NFL, averaging just 82.3 rushing yards per game. The Packers average 103.2, but that doesn't take into account how much recent success they've found with converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

The other storyline to watch Sunday night is the Packers secondary versus Stafford in the fourth quarter. Stafford has engineered multiple fourth-quarter comebacks this season, while the Packers defense has let opponents claw their way back into games. That could be the Packers' undoing if they're not careful.

Coverage maps for all Week 17 games can be viewed at 506 Sports. Team stats and rankings courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.

All NFL games can be live-streamed via DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket (if it's out of market), CBS Live Stream, Fox Sports GO, NBC Sports or WatchESPN depending on the game's affiliated station.