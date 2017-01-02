Who Deserves to Be Fired After 2016 NFL Season?

Multiple NFL coaches and executives lose their jobs virtually every year on the first Monday after the conclusion of the regular season. It's such a twisted tradition that we've come to know it as Black Monday.

No head coaches were fired on Black Monday last year, mainly because five were let go before the day arrived. One—Lovie Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—was relieved of his duties a few days later, and the New York Giants technically parted ways with Tom Coughlin on Black Monday in 2016, but that resignation was a foregone conclusion.

But the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Ruston Webster and the San Diego Chargers canned offensive coordinator Frank Reich on this day last year, so it wasn't completely quiet. And it won't likely be quiet this time around, either.

To be clear, we aren't rooting for people to lose their jobs. It's important to remember we're talking about human beings, all of whom employ other human beings who will be out of work as a result of these developments. These situations are always complicated, especially around the holidays, but the reality is it's time for some teams to move on without employees who have failed to deliver.

As 20 NFL teams officially kick off the offseason, here's a look at several moves those in charge of front offices and/or coaching staffs should make.