Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Analysis, NFL Pick

Though not likely to be made official until much closer to kickoff, oddsmakers believe the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (13-2) will rest their starters Sunday, as they sit as road underdogs visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9).

Many thought the Cowboys would do the same thing last Monday night against the Detroit Lions with nothing to play for, but instead, they won in a 42-21 rout.

Point spread: The Eagles opened as six-point favorites; the total was 42.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

All bettors need to do is look at Dallas crushing Detroit last week to see how the team can cover the spread at Philadelphia. The Lions had much more to play for and saw themselves get blown out in the second half by the Cowboys, who also snapped a four-game skid against the spread with the easy victory.

Even if quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott get the chance to rest as expected, the rookies have viable backups in veterans Mark Sanchez and Darren McFadden, respectively, who could play well.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles saw a lot of betting action on them last Thursday before they knocked off the New York Giants 24-19 after closing as one-point home favorites. The Giants had been favored for much of that week, and this time, Philadelphia opened as home chalk in advance of a meaningless game for its opponent.

The Eagles are also 5-2 straight up and ATS in their last seven home games, and they would like to finish off the season on a positive note.

Smart pick

Most betting trends may favor Dallas on the road, but this is not the same team without Prescott and Elliott in the lineup. Not only that, but Philly nearly handed the Cowboys their first loss back in Week 8 with them on the field, falling 29-23 in overtime after leading by 10 points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Thus, this is a revenge game of sorts for rookie quarterback Carson Wentz and first-year head coach Doug Pederson, who will use their personnel to beat the Cowboys and cover at sports betting sites.

Betting trends

The visiting team is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in this matchup.

The Cowboys are 4-0 SU and ATS in their last four games on the road against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 5-2 SU and ATS in their last seven games at home.

