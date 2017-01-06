NFL Wildcard Predictions: Chris Simms' Projections

Fake crowd noise didn't work.

Loud music didn't work.

Even a random air-horn blast from Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Art Valero failed to prepare us for the Seattle Seahawks' home crowd. Our practice simulations couldn't capture how loud those green- and teal-wearing maniacs were for 60 minutes. My linemen were jumping into the neutral zone and my ears were ringing for 15 minutes postgame.

Oh, and about that game. It was just our preseason opener.

Take a minute, close your eyes and listen when you take in Saturday's Detroit Lions-Seahawks matchup. Because unlike our preseason one, this contest means something significant. You'll hear about 70,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs.

I've suited up for a road game in College Station, Texas. I've made starts in the Superdome down in New Orleans and witnessed the Black Hole in Oakland. But Seattle takes the cake; the Seahawks have the best home-field advantage in professional sports. And we'll hear their fans at their loudest this weekend.