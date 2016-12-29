NFL Picks Week 17: Chris Simms' Game-by-Game Picks

The best season of my career wasn’t supposed to end with a Ray Lewis “Squirrel Dance.”

But it did—and the answer to why my Titans veered off our Super Bowl course couldn’t be clearer after watching the film back in 2008-09.

Baltimore wasn't only as talented as my 13-3 squad was. It was hotter. It fought and scratched and clawed its way to a playoff berth; new coach John Harbaugh couldn’t afford to rest starters or look ahead. It was clear he made the right choice when his team steamrolled the Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

Then they went to LP Field to face my team—its polar opposite in terms of pure momentum. Sure, we were the AFC's best team, but we hadn’t played a meaningful game in a month (including the bye week we earned heading into the postseason). Coach Jeff Fisher gave our first-stringers some time off in Week 17. It bit us square in the ass.

This year’s eventual top seeds take note: Resting starters to end the regular season and gliding into an off week isn’t always the answer. Sometimes, preserving the mojo of a great year is all that matters.