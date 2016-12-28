4 Free Agents Set to Improve Their New MLB Clubs the Most in 2017

No team had a bigger hole to fill this offseason than the San Francisco Giants, who drastically needed to upgrade the back end of their bullpen.

San Francisco, the team many thought to be the favorite in the National League West after the first month of the season, lost the division over the final two months because it didn't have a closer.

The Giants ended up four games back in the NL West and won the league’s Wild Card Game, only to suffer a maddening defeat in the National League Division Series to the Chicago Cubs at the hands of—you guessed it—the bullpen.

The Giants blew two saves, ultimately winning one of those games, en route to losing the series 3-1.

The team acted decisively this offseason, signing Mark Melancon, who has been one of baseball’s best closers over the last three seasons. The righty saved 131 games over that span and will undoubtedly have a major impact on a Giants team that led MLB in blown saves last season.

With quality starting pitching and a talented group of position players, Melancon could be the missing piece to the Giants winning a fourth World Series under manager Bruce Bochy.