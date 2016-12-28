4 Free Agents Set to Improve Their New MLB Clubs the Most in 2017

It makes sense, of course, that to improve a Major League Baseball club, a player could not have been on the team last season.

So though the Los Angeles Dodgers' re-signings of Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill were monumentally important, they didn’t improve the club from its standing in 2016.

Instead, players who signed with new teams have the chance to make an impact in their new settings. All signings are not created equal, though, so here are the most impactful among them.

