NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: AFC, NFC Bracket Details and Latest Picks

Playoff spots and seeding will be up for grabs in the final week of the 2016 regular season.

Although only two of the 12 postseason slots remain open, there's plenty of drama to come Sunday.

Only the Dallas Cowboys have secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will meet to determine the NFC North champion, while the door is open for the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West.

Below is a look at the current playoff standings:

AFC Playoff Standings Seed Team Record Clinched 1 New England Patriots 13-2 AFC East; first-round bye 2 Oakland Raiders 12-3 Playoff berth 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 10-5 AFC North 4 Houston Texans 9-6 AFC South 5 Kansas City Chiefs 11-4 Playoff berth 6 Miami Dolphins 10-5 Playoff berth Source: ESPN.com

NFC Playoff Standings Seed Team Record Clinched 1 Dallas Cowboys 12-2 NFC East; home-field advantage 2 Atlanta Falcons 10-5 NFC South 3 Seattle Seahawks 9-5-1 NFC West 4 Green Bay Packers 9-6 N/A 5 New York Giants 10-5 Playoff berth 6 Detroit Lions 9-6 N/A Source: ESPN.com

The postseason will kick off with the Wild Card Round on Jan. 7 and conclude with Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

NFL Playoff Schedule Wild Card Round Matchup Start Time (ET) Network Saturday, Jan. 7 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Saturday, Jan. 7 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Sunday, Jan. 8 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Sunday, Jan. 8 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Divisional Round Matchup Start Time (ET) Network Saturday, Jan. 14 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Saturday, Jan. 14 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Sunday, Jan. 15 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Sunday, Jan. 15 TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD Championship Round Matchup Start Time (ET) Network NFC Championship: Sunday, Jan. 22 TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. Fox AFC Championship: Sunday, Jan. 22 TBD vs. TBD 6:30 p.m. CBS Super Bowl LI Matchup Start Time (ET) Network Sunday, Feb. 5 AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion 6:30 p.m. Fox Source: NFL.com

The Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit outside the playoff picture but could claim a wild-card bid when the dust settles in Week 17.

Should the Bucs slide into the postseason, it will be a minor miracle. The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman shared the numerous dominoes that will have to fall in place for Dirk Koetter's team:

Here's official NFL "how the Bucs can clinch a playoff berth" for Week 17: pic.twitter.com/VdVFbD3qGo — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 27, 2016

The calculus is a little simpler for Washington, which will be in with a victory over the New York Giants and anything other than a tie in the Lions vs. Packers game.

The Giants could lend their division rivals a helping hand as well. However, New York head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday he plans to play all of his key players, despite the Giants being locked into the No. 5 seed.

"We have 53 [players] on the roster," McAdoo said, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "We're going to activate 46. We have to go down and win the ballgame."

Odell Beckham Jr. relishes the opportunity to play spoiler for the Redskins: "Definitely knowing you could keep a team out of the playoffs, that's a big deal, in a sense."

Whether the Giants are taking the game seriously or not may not matter. Washington already owns a head-to-head win over New York.

As good as the Giants defense is, the Redskins offense is just as good. Kirk Cousins threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 3 victory, and the unit is averaging 411.3 total yards per game.

Playing at home with so much on the line, Washington should get back to the playoffs for the second time in as many seasons.

Even with a win, the Redskins wouldn't officially know their postseason fate until Sunday night. CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco is hoping for complete chaos:

If Redskins win, the Lions and Packers should take knees the entire game and make sure they are in playoffs. Could you imagine the uproar? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 28, 2016

In case losing the NFC North title and slipping out of the playoffs altogether wouldn't be enough of a gut punch for Detroit, NFL Research provided this nugget:

If the @packers beat the Lions in Week 17, they'll become the 1st team in NFL history to defeat a single opponent 100 times (inc. playoffs) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 27, 2016

In order to get to nine wins, the Lions have basically beaten the bad teams on their schedule and lost to the good ones. According to ESPN.com, Detroit's strength of victory (.389) is second-lowest to the Miami Dolphins (.337) among the 12 teams occupying the playoff seedings.

The Lions' Week 16 outing will be particularly concerning. Detroit allowed 42 points and 375 yards to the Dallas Cowboys, and as David Helman of the Cowboys' official site noted, the running game also disappeared following a bright start:

Lions ran 11 times for 65 yards & 3 TDs on the first three possessions of last night's game.



Nine carries, 25 yards the rest of the way. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) December 27, 2016

The Packers, on the other hand, are coming off five straight wins.

According to Football Outsiders, the Lions rank dead last in defensive DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). Detroit's offense has been able to overcome the defense's problems for most of the season, but the team may no longer have that luxury, as evidenced by the Cowboys game.

Based on history, picking the Packers to win Sunday night is the easy call. The way the last few weeks have unfolded points in the same direction as well.